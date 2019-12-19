Canada announces next step toward adding third strategic partner under National Shipbuilding Strategy

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering for Canadians by equipping the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy with the ships they need in order to serve Canadians.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is a long-term, multibillion-dollar program to renew the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy fleets, creating good middle-class jobs across the country while revitalizing Canada's marine industry.

Today, the Government of Canada announced Chantier Davie has pre-qualified to become the third strategic partner under the Strategy. The NSS's third yard will build six program icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard. This shipyard has demonstrated it meets initial requirements related to experience, capability and capacity, as defined in the Invitation to Qualify issued on August 2, 2019.



Chantier Davie will now move to the next stage in the selection process, the Request for Proposal and evaluation stage. This will include a third-party assessment of the shipyard's infrastructure, submission of a formal proposal, and a due diligence process to ensure the shipyard is financially capable of performing the work and making any necessary upgrades to its infrastructure. This assessment is similar to the process previously undertaken in 2011 to select Irving Shipbuilding Inc. and Seaspan Shipyards as strategic partners under the NSS.

Once this phase is completed, the Government of Canada will begin negotiations for an umbrella agreement, which is expected to be put in place in late 2020.

Quotes

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is proud to support the members of the Canadian Coast Guard, and provide jobs and economic opportunities for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Today's announcement is a critical milestone in how we are able to adapt the strategy to meet Canada's evolving federal shipbuilding needs, all while ensuring the members of the Coast Guard have the equipment they need to do their important work."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"I'm happy to see that the process for the fleet renewal and new program icebreakers continues to move ahead under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. The women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard save lives, keep our economy moving and protect our environment. This renewal will ensure they can continue to deliver critical services on the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence waterway, the East Coast, and in the Arctic."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy will ensure that Canada has a strong, effective fleet of ships to serve and protect Canadians for years to come. Today's announcement will not only see the revitalization of the Canadian Coast Guard fleet, but will also deliver economic benefits and create highly skilled jobs right across the country. Our government is committed to ensuring that, as we move forward with the NSS, Canadians will continue to see the economic benefits from this important industry."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

On May 22, 2019 , the Government of Canada announced its intention to add a third Canadian shipyard as a partner under the NSS, and on August 2, 2019 , Canada launched the competitive process to select the new shipyard.

, the Government of announced its intention to add a third Canadian shipyard as a partner under the NSS, and on , launched the competitive process to select the new shipyard. The third shipyard will be responsible for building six new program icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Coast Guard icebreakers are essential to Canada's economy, supporting year-round marine trade in eastern Canada , the St. Lawrence waterway and the Great Lakes. They provide critical icebreaking services to ensure commercial ships have access to Canadian ports during the winter, and support summer resupply activities to Canada's Arctic communities and their industries. They are also important platforms for search and rescue and environmental response operations.

Related products

Backgrounder on Canadian Coast Guard's new icebreakers

Backgrounder on Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy: Process to add a third shipyard

Associated links

National Shipbuilding Strategy

Prime Minister announces renewal of Canadian Coast Guard fleet

Government of Canada announces construction of new icebreakers for Canadian Coast Guard

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, 819-997-5421; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

