MÉRIDA, Mexico, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Countries hit hard by climate change often have limited capacity to prevent and adapt to the consequences of climate change, such as severe weather events, wildfires, droughts and flooding. Canada will continue to help partner countries take climate action, build resilience and transition to a cleaner and low-carbon future.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, met with Mexico's Environment and Natural Resources Secretary, Maria Luisa Albores González, and announced $4.5 million, over four years, to support Pacific Alliance countries—Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia—in strengthening their national climate measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems. MRV systems are critical for nations to develop strong and effective mitigation policies and actions, because they provide governments with transparent, accurate, and comparable information on emissions sources.

The announcement was made at the North American Commission for Environmental Cooperation's 29th annual Council Session meeting in Mérida, Mexico, where Environment Ministers of Canada, Mexico and the United States, along with stakeholders, are meeting to discuss domestic climate priorities, regional and global challenges, and opportunities for stronger trilateral environmental cooperation in North America.

The Gold Standard Foundation will implement the Pacific Alliance MRV program to help countries track their emissions reduction progress as they work toward achieving their Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

"Climate change is affecting communities and countries across the world. Global solutions, including Canada's climate finance commitments, are vital in helping countries not only track and understand their emissions, but also increase their climate action. Our commitment in the Pacific Alliance will provide new tools and help national and local governments build capacity to establish effective and efficient climate measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems to set mitigation priorities and attract the financing needed to implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Gold Standard looks forward to supporting cooperation among governments to maximize the impact of climate finance and achieve the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, but also—importantly—to ensure this finance delivers tangible contributions to the national development priorities of Pacific Alliance governments and support local capacity in unlocking ongoing progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

– Margaret Kim, CEO Gold Standard Foundation

In support of the objectives of the Paris Agreement, Canada announced in 2021 a doubling of its international climate finance commitment to $5.3 billion over five years, which will focus on four key areas: clean energy and coal phase-out, climate-smart agriculture and food systems, nature-based solutions and biodiversity, and climate governance.

to the Climate Investment Funds Accelerated Coal Transition Program. Gold Standard Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2003 by multiple international NGOs to catalyze ambitious climate action by strengthening environmental markets, increasing corporate sustainability, and mobilizing climate finance.

