OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is helping to foster innovative solutions through research aimed at improving the availability of affordable housing.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced that almost $14 million in funding has been allocated to housing research under the National Housing Strategy`s (NHS) Collaborative Housing Research Network (CHRN).

The CHRN is an independent, Canada-wide collaboration of academics and community partners that will generate new knowledge to support housing policy decision-making and inform future program development.

Approximately $7.9M has been committed to the CHRN for its initial 5 years to undertake research on Seniors Homelessness, Northern Homelessness and Housing Insecurity, Community Housing Sector Resilience, Balanced Housing Supply, and Affordable Rental Housing for those in the greatest need.

Find out more about the Collaborative Housing Research Network and register to the June 14-19 virtual information sessions to hear directly from the research team leads.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. To strengthen our ability to make this a reality both now and into the future, a Collaborative Housing Research Network has been created to support housing sector innovation and new housing solutions. This initiative under the National Housing Strategy will be accomplished through an interdisciplinary, multi-disciplinary and multi-sectorial approach, as part of the enhanced research agenda under Canada's National Housing Strategy." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Research advances the way we think about and respond to issues that impact Canadians. Through the Collaborative Housing Research Network, the Government of Canada is supporting both vital housing research and deep exchange among researchers that will help expedite enhancements to housing policy and programs ultimately ensuring that all Canadians have a safe and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a comprehensive response to the need for safe and affordable housing for all Canadians. While emphasis is often placed on investments to create new or repair existing housing, of equal importance is the overall investment stream of $541 million through the NHS in research, data and innovation, almost $14 million of which funds initiatives like the Collaborative Housing Research Network intended to guide our future investments and spur the next generation of housing." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"I'm extremely grateful for CMHC's investment in the Canadian Housing Evidence Collaborative. Having the best research evidence inform housing policy is critical because housing is important for ever single person in Canada. Housing touches so many aspects of our lives and our society, including our employment, immigration, aging, education, environment and energy, and the performance of the Canadian economy. As the Hub for the Collaborative Housing Research Network, we're excited about our role in building Canada's housing research capacity and mobilizing the knowledge from the Collaborative Housing Research Network." – Dr. Jim Dunn, Director, Canadian Housing Evidence Collaborative

Quick facts

As part of the National Housing Strategy, total funding available for the Collaborative Housing Research Network is $13.9M over the duration of the initiative with approximately $7.9M having been committed for its initial 5 years to support the following:

The NHS includes $541 million over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation.

over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

