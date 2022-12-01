WHITEHORSE, YT , Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Minister Responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation, the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services, Mayor Laura Cabott, City of Whitehorse and Natal Samuelson, Executive Director of Normandy Living announced the opening of Normandy Living, a seniors' supportive living community with 84 modern suites, including affordable housing units for low-income seniors and First Nations Elders.

The federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) contributed $34.5 million towards the project while the Yukon Housing Corporation funded $4.5 million, and the City of Whitehorse provided $500,000 in development incentives. Local Yukon partnership initiative, KBC Developments Inc., owned in equal parts by Borud Enterprises; by a group representing Ketza Construction; and by Northern Vision Development LP, who built and will operate Normandy Living, contributed $1.8 million in land and cash equity.

Normandy Living will fill a gap in the housing market by providing supportive housing for seniors who would benefit from additional support but are not in need of long-term care.

The modern five-storey building is in the Takhini subdivision and offers a range of inclusive rental options including studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom homes, all of which are offered for lease. Residents will have access to recreational programming, heated parking, community meeting areas, 24-hour security, customized menu options, laundry services and housekeeping. Tenants can also receive Government of Yukon home care services.

"Seniors and Elders are a vital part of the Whitehorse community. That is why our government is pleased to provide funding support to create 84 new homes for seniors and Elders right here in Whitehorse. Investing in housing with on-site supportive living services for our seniors and Elders, like Normandy Living, allows them to age comfortably in the communities they have helped build. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"With seniors as the fastest growing age group in Canada, we recognize both the immediate and long term need for affordable senior's housing. I'm thrilled to see our National Housing Strategy at work in Whitehorse by supporting the opening of a 84-unit senior's housing development. Investing in critical housing projects like Normandy Living help deliver a secure and dignified retirement for Yukon seniors." – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"This is a concrete example of what is possible through the power of partnerships. This beautiful new complex offers more modern and affordable housing options to meet the growing and diverse needs of Yukon seniors and Elders." – The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Minister Responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation

"Congratulations to everyone involved with opening Normandy Living. This successful initiative sets the stage for future supportive living developments that will enable aging Yukoners to thrive while living independently within the territory." – The Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services

"Normandy living is a collaborative project that will provide housing for our community's seniors and Elders. These modern units give our aging community a welcoming place to call home and also provide affordable units for those in need. These projects are critical to helping meet the housing need for people across the housing spectrum and we are so thankful to mark the opening of yet another multi-unit housing project in Whitehorse." – Mayor Laura Cabott, City of Whitehorse

"Normandy Living brought together well-known local development and building companies to partner with governments to make this facility a reality. This allowed us to deliver a project on time and on budget in a very difficult construction environment. It will provide a wonderful and much needed service to Yukon residents." – Natal Samuelson, Executive Director, Normandy Living

Normandy Living was supported with approximately $34.5 million from the Government of Canada through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, $4.5 million from the Government of Yukon through the Yukon Housing Corporation, private investments of more than $1.8 million , and $500,000 in development incentives from the City of Whitehorse .

This project supports the goals of the Housing Action Plan for Yukon and the Aging in Place Action Plan to help Yukoners find housing that meets their needs.

and the Aging in Place Action Plan to help Yukoners find housing that meets their needs. Normandy Living is already accepting tenants and invites interested Yukoners to book a tour through their website and meet with representatives to learn more. Rent geared to income options are available for the Government of Yukon leased suites by contacting the Yukon Housing Corporation at [email protected] or 1-800-661-0408 ext. 5759.

leased suites by contacting the Yukon Housing Corporation at or 1-800-661-0408 ext. 5759. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

