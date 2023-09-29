WATSON LAKE, YT, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon; Jeanie McLean, Deputy Premier, Minister of Education and Minister responsible for the Women and Gender Equity Directorate; and His Worship Christopher Irvin, Mayor of the Town of Watson Lake, announced a joint investment of more than $16 million to support the planning and construction of water, sewer and road upgrades in Watson Lake.

Through this funding, the Town of Watson Lake will replace over 1,200 metres of sanitary line and more than 1,500 metres of water mains with upgraded materials across the community in addition to restoring more than two kilometres of affected roadway. Funding will also support over 14 kilometres of road repairs across the town. Once complete, residents will have improved access to safe drinking water, increased sewage capacity, and more reliable roads, creating a safer, healthier and more sustainable community.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Modern infrastructure ensures the strength and sustainability of communities across the country. Today's announcement is more than water, sewer and road upgrades, it is an essential investment in the prosperity, health and safety of residents in Watson Lake. After many years of underfunding by the previous government, we are committed to ensuring all Canadians, including those who live in rural and remote areas, can depend on their infrastructure."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Water services, sewers and road improvements are a priority for the Town of Watson Lake and these assets help service the health and well-being of a community. Our government is proud to support this project by contributing over four million dollars to planning and construction. It was great being in Watson Lake to help celebrate the announcement. Thank you to the Government of Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and their continued support of infrastructure projects across the Yukon."

Deputy Premier, Minister of Education and Minister responsible for Women and Gender Equity Directorate Jeanie McLean on behalf of Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Canada for their generous investment of $12,682,506 in upcoming infrastructure projects for vital water and sewer services in Watson Lake. We also appreciate the Government of Yukon's collaborative contribution of $4,227,502. This represents a significant step forward for our community, marking the long-awaited beginning of a comprehensive project. This initial phase is part of an ongoing effort, encompassing at least 5 more phases of critical work. Finally, we have received this much-awaited support, and we eagerly anticipate further collaboration and investment to enhance the infrastructure in our beloved Watson Lake. We hope to see more of this meaningful progress going forward, building a stronger and more sustainable community for all."

His Worship Christopher Irvin, Mayor of the Town of Watson Lake

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $12,682,506 in these projects while the Government of Yukon is investing $4,227,502 .

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 26 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $115 million and a total territorial l contribution of nearly $26.5 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial l contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

