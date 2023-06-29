WHITEHORSE, YT, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, and Richard Mostyn, Yukon's Minister of Community Services, announced a federal investment of more than $31.6 million to support sports and recreation in Whitehorse.

This investment will enable the design and construction of a new gymnastics and climbing facility in Whitehorse's Whistle Bend neighbourhood. With a total area of more than 3,000 square-metres, the much-anticipated new centre will have separate spaces for gymnastics and climbing activities. The building will be designed to accommodate the height requirements for both sports and be large enough to host sporting events.

In addition to addressing the high local demand for recreational spaces, this new facility will help increase sports tourism in Whitehorse by attracting more competitive athletes and events.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"In our growing community, sports and recreation facilities play an increasingly important role as places to gather and participate, practice, and compete in sports. I'm thrilled to see our government's investment create more year-round recreational opportunities and sports tourism in Whitehorse. Alongside our climbing and gymnastics community, we celebrate all of the highly-anticipated, healthy living opportunities that this facility will offer!"

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern, safe, and exciting recreational facilities are a way our government can encourage active living and competitive sport opportunities. The benefits of this new facility will be felt by generations of Yukoners and we thank the Government of Canada for its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program that's supporting our vibrant and growing sport and recreation community."

Richard Mostyn, Yukon's Minister of Community Services

"Climb Yukon is absolutely celebrating this, as will climbers and many others. Climbing has grown exponentially worldwide, both as a sport but also even more so as an indoor recreational activity - the Yukon being no exception. Our organization has long outgrown the small volunteer-run bouldering wall at Porter Creek highschool, and really looks forward to being able to expand indoor climbing access and programming for Yukoners once the facility is built - it will be such a positive addition to the Yukon on a number of fronts. And how perfect that we will become neighbours with Polarettes and Gymnastics Yukon, it couldn't be more complimentary. Climb Yukon has been working and advocating for a dedicated indoor climbing facility for the Yukon, and Yukon Government and Government of Canada's support and tireless efforts are what has made that possible."

Sara Bradley, President of the Climb Yukon Association

"For many years, the Polarettes Gymnastics Club struggled to meet the growing demand for gymnastics and parkour programming in its existing facility. The features of the new facility will allow us to meet that demand for decades to come. The support of the Governments of Yukon and Canada for this project has been exceptional. The construction of this new gymnastic and climbing building will be a new milestone for sport and recreation in the Yukon. All Yukoners will be able to take pride in this fantastic new facility."

Dale Kozmen, President of the Polarettes Gymnastics Club

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $31,679,000 in this project.

is investing in this project. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Streams of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Including today's announcement, 19 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $129.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Including today's announcement, 12 infrastructure projects under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $23.9 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Yukon

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-yt-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; John Tonin, Communications Analyst, Government of Yukon, 867-334-5816, [email protected]