DAWSON CITY, YK, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Northerners are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Yukon. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than residents' personal health, it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and John Streicker, Minister of Community Services for the Government of Yukon, announced funding for three projects that will build or improve infrastructure in three communities across Yukon.

One project is the construction of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Youth Centre in Dawson to enable youth to pursue traditional hobbies and activities such as music and fine arts. In Carcross, residents will benefit from clean water with upgrades and expansion to the sewage lagoon and the construction of a new lift station. In Watson Lake, retrofit upgrades to the administrative building will improve energy efficiency, lowering costs and improving comfort for employees and visitors.

These projects will improve the quality of life for Yukon residents, and create immediate and long-term jobs.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.5 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada plan, including the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS), and the New Building Canada Fund – Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – Small Communities Fund (SCF). The Government of Yukon is providing over $2.4 million, while the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation is contributing $50,000.

"Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our first priority. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in infrastructure in Yukon is essential to ensure the speedy recovery of our economy, provide needed jobs, and protect the well-being of our communities. This is a great example of how we are working with our partners to build stronger, more resilient infrastructure that will serve Yukoners now and in the future."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Community infrastructure is so important and these much-needed projects all help to improve the lives of Yukoners in different ways. A new youth centre for Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in youth will provide a valuable cultural space for young people in Dawson, while Carcross is getting much-needed upgrades to its sewage system. I am also pleased to see green energy retrofits to the public administration building in Watson Lake, which is another step to building resilience to climate change in our communities."

John Streicker, Minister of Community Services, Yukon

"Tr'ondëk Hwëchin is very pleased to be moving ahead with construction of a new Youth Centre. After several years of housing this vital program in temporary facilities that lack the space to offer adequate programming, we are looking forward to completion of a first-class centre designed specifically for our youth. We could not be more proud of the TH youth who worked to make their dream of a new Youth Centre a reality, raising funds, lobbying government leaders, and playing an active role in the design of the new facility. The Youth Centre has long played an important role in keeping our young people healthy and engaged, and we are excited for a facility that finally reflects its central role in the life of our community."

Chief Roberta Joseph, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation



"The Town of Watson Lake is grateful for the funding which is allowing us to upgrade our public administration building. These energy retrofits will make our building more comfortable for staff and for the public. It will help the town save money and reduce greenhouse gasses. The solar power is a welcome addition to the building in showing some support for green energy. The new exterior finishes are a nice contrast to the beautiful scenery in the downtown. On behalf of the Town of Watson Lake, I would like to thank all parties for the funding and the work accomplished to the retrofit of our town administrative building."

Chris Irvin, Deputy Mayor, Watson Lake

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The new Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Canada and Yukon invest in infrastructure to support communities and create jobs

Joint federal, territorial, and First Nations funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support three infrastructure projects in three communities in Yukon. These investments play a critical role in the COVID-19 recovery effort by supporting communities, creating jobs, and growing the economy.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.5 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada plan, including the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS), and the New Building Canada Fund – Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – Small Communities Fund (SCF).

The Government of Yukon is contributing over $2.4 million to the three projects, and the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation is contributing $50,000 towards their youth centre.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Territorial Funding Other Funding Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Youth Centre Dawson City CCRIS RNIS The youth facility will allow residents from ages 12 to 25 to safely pursue traditional hobbies as well as other creative and leisure activities such as music and fine arts. $1,458,750 $486,250 $50,000 Carcross Lagoon Upgrades Carcross GIS The sewage lagoon will be upgraded and expanded to include a large storage cell, waste receiving cell and construction of a new lift station. This will result in clean water and protect the local environment. $3,000,000 $1,265,000 $0 Watson Lake Administrative Building Retrofit Watson Lake SCF Mechanical, electrical and envelope retrofit upgrades to the building will lower energy consumption. The project will also provide a more comfortable environment for employees and visitors. $2,062,500 $687,500 $0

