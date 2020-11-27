WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Northerners are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Yukon.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the creation of good, middle-class jobs.

Yukoners need recreational facilities that are accessible, efficient and environmentally responsible.

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Community Services, for the Government of Yukon, announced funding for recreational infrastructure at the Mount Sima ski hill in Whitehorse.

The Mt. Sima ski hill upgrades will include new electrical, pumping and stream flow control measures, as well as converting snow-making away from reliance on diesel power. These upgrades will facilitate snow-making opportunities during the low-snow parts of the season and protect natural surroundings, including Sima Creek.

The installation of LED lighting on the ski hill will help build increased capacity for training and special events on the ski hill.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.7 million in this project through the Investing in Canada plan through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) and the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS). The Government of Yukon is providing more than $1.4 million.

"Rural and Northern Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also have unique opportunities for growth and innovation. We know that the travel and tourism sector is one of the most heavily impacted sectors by the pandemic. That is why the funding announced today for Mt. Sima – a popular winter destination for all Yukoners – will help improve the operations of this valued facility, which serves as an important winter activity and skill development venue for Yukon residents of all ages. The safety and well-being of Northerners are top priorities of our government and we will continue to support businesses and families as they adapt and move toward the post-COVID recovery."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development,

"It's more important than ever that Canadians have the opportunity to get outside to stay healthy and active while protecting our natural winter environment. The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.7 million in better winter sports infrastructure for Yukon skiers and snowboarders, including upgrades to electrical and pumping systems, improved snow-making operations and eco-friendly lighting on Mt. Sima. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Mount Sima has recently emerged as a destination training facility for elite Canadian athletes, including Olympic gold medalists. These upgrades to the electricity and snowmaking capacity will allow Mount Sima to provide more training and special events while reducing their dependency on diesel. Our government is committed to supporting transitions to green energy around the territory and at the same time supporting our local recreation infrastructure. We look forward to seeing Mount Sima continue to offer safe quality outdoor experiences for Yukoners."

The Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html The new Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

