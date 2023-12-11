DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Since 2021, Canada and the United States (US) have closely partnered on climate and environmental action, generating positive opportunities for both countries through bilateral collaboration. Today at COP28, both countries commit to renew and accelerate their joint efforts to combat the climate crisis and to increase economic benefits from collaboration. The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, welcome the renewed Canada–United States commitment on climate ambition, released in a joint statement today during COP28.

Canada and the US hold shared interests of increasing climate ambition to secure a globally competitive net-zero North American economy. Both countries work together to enhance aligned policies on climate change, while delivering economic growth, especially in integrated sectors.

Today, both countries announce the new measures that they have taken and pledge to renew and accelerate in their joint commitment to climate action. These developments include:

Announcing draft regulations in both countries to sharply reduce harmful methane pollutants from the oil and natural gas industry;

Reaffirming respective commitments to achieve net-zero power sectors by 2035;

Aligning estimates of the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions;

Committing to advancing a Buy Clean ambition for national government procurement;

Promoting trade in low-emission goods in order to protect businesses, workers, and communities; and

Conserving, restoring, and sustainably managing forests.

This progress at COP 28 builds on President Biden's visit to Canada in March 2023. During this visit, Canada and the US launched an Energy Transformation Task Force, strengthening critical minerals, electric vehicles and nuclear fuel supply chains, harmonizing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in their power sectors; developing electric vehicle standards, and protecting shared waters and the Arctic.

Canada and the US will also continue to align approaches for accounting for the social costs of greenhouse gas emissions to help governments plan and make decisions more effectively. Together, they will also work to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, fight forest loss and land degradation, and conserve old-growth forest on federal lands.

Canada and the US continue to demonstrate global leadership to both address the climate crisis and seize the economic opportunities of an equitable low-carbon economy.

Quotes

"Canada and the US are significantly aligned on how we make ambitious and meaningful progress that preserves our planet from the impacts of climate change. Together, we remain committed to the 1.5 degrees Paris target and will continue to fight the impacts of climate change. This collaboration continues to help us create good jobs, grow the middle class, and drive economic growth that benefits both countries."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canada and the United States share a rich history of collaboration and partnership on environmental issues. Our two countries have a concerted desire to advance energy and minerals policy to achieve our common goals relating to climate action, supply chain security, and job creation. We are continuing to collaborate to accelerate the development of a sustainable future as we bolster the supply chains that Canada and our allies depend on. Continued partnership is essential for economic well-being, for our planet, and for future generations."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The United States and Canada are committed partners in the fight against the climate crisis. We are working together to build a clean economy and protect our environment across North America, for the benefit of our people and the world."

– John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Quick facts

In February 2021 , Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden launched the Roadmap for a Renewed US–Canada Partnership, which lays out an ambitious framework to grow our economies, strengthen the middle class, and build a healthier future.

, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden launched the Roadmap for a Renewed US–Canada Partnership, which lays out an ambitious framework to grow our economies, strengthen the middle class, and build a healthier future. The US–Canada High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Ambition, launched as part of the Roadmap, provides a forum for aligning policies to reduce emissions and build climate resilience on both sides of the border, including joint work on decarbonizing our transportation and electricity sectors, cutting methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, and conserving and protecting nature. The Dialogue also includes efforts to collaborate on climate action in international fora, with Canada and the US continuing to work together to drive global ambition.

and the US continuing to work together to drive global ambition. Bilateral trade between Canada and the United States in goods and services was over $1 .3 trillion in 2022.

and in goods and services was over .3 trillion in 2022. Canadian companies operating in the United States directly employ 634,000 Americans.

directly employ 634,000 Americans. The United States is Canada's largest trading partner across energy, minerals, forest products ( $447 billion total natural resources trade in 2022; the US held $581 billion of direct investment assets in Canada ), and a primary collaborator for science, technology, and innovation.

is largest trading partner across energy, minerals, forest products ( total natural resources trade in 2022; the US held of direct investment assets in ), and a primary collaborator for science, technology, and innovation. The volume and value of the Canada–US energy relationship is fundamental to North America's energy transition, security, and supply. Canada provides the US with 60 percent of its crude oil, 98 percent of its natural gas imports, 76 percent of its softwood lumber imports, and roughly a quarter of uranium and petroleum product imports. Canada's energy exports comprise more than one-third of all merchandise exports to the United States .

energy transition, security, and supply. provides the US with 60 percent of its crude oil, 98 percent of its natural gas imports, 76 percent of its softwood lumber imports, and roughly a quarter of uranium and petroleum product imports. energy exports comprise more than one-third of all merchandise exports to . The two countries' integrated energy infrastructure makes collaboration essential to North American energy security, including 30 electricity transmission lines and 71 pipelines crossing the Canada–US border.

The requirements to further reduce methane emissions in both countries also create business opportunities for Canada's clean tech sector, which is a global leader in affordable solutions for methane abatement. Canadian workers have the experience and skills needed to tackle methane emissions here and to help others around the world as they move to lower emissions.

