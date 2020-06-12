Canada and the Northwest Territories invest in Prohibition Creek Access Road, improving travel for Northerners

NORMAN WELLS, NT, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are taking strong action to support communities with reliable roadways that connect people, while positioning regions for economic growth. Strategic investments in roadway infrastructure will play a critical role in the COVID-19 economic recovery effort by helping northern businesses succeed, creating local employment and jobs for northern residents, and providing a better quality of life for those living and working in the North.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; along with the Honourable Katrina Nokleby, Minister of Infrastructure and Industry, Tourism and Investment, Northwest Territories, announced funding for the Prohibition Creek Access Road project.

This 14-kilometre upgraded road will enable travel throughout the year between Canyon Creek and Prohibition Creek, replacing the existing winter road that until now has had to be constructed annually. The all-season access road will be built along the alignment of the Mackenzie Valley Winter Road, completing a crucial piece of the eventual Mackenzie Valley Highway.

The roadway will make transporting essential supplies safer and more dependable. It will create economic and job opportunities, with access for business, tourism, and recreation. The road will also provide community members with better access to traditional hunting and fishing areas all year long.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $15 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Northwest Territories will provide the remaining $5 million for this project.

Quotes

"Connecting people and places is key to providing opportunities for northern Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring these communities get the support they need to address local infrastructure priorities. The Prohibition Creek Access Road will improve travel and transportation of goods, benefiting the region's economy and improving the lives of residents, now and in the future. When Canada builds, Canada grows."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure projects like the Prohibition Creek Access Road will play a significant part in the recovery of the Northwest Territories post-COVID-19. Not only will this project inject money into our economy, it will also provide business, employment, and training opportunities for our residents while delivering the critical infrastructure the Northwest Territories needs to provide important programs and services."

The Honourable Katrina Nokleby, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, Northwest Territories

"This road represents yet another link in the long-sought Mackenzie Valley Highway. Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated will continue to be a strong advocate for the Mackenzie Valley Highway and will work with the federal and territorial governments to see its construction for the benefit of all Sahtu residents and businesses."

Charles McNeely, Chair, Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of will invest more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding will support infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million will be delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

will be delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. $4 billion of this funding will support infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

