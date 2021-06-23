Canada and the Northwest Territories invest $42 million in new air terminal building at the Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport

INUVIK, NT, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of people is a top priority of the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories. Supporting local infrastructure during this extraordinary time will help create jobs, support local economies, and make our communities healthier, more inclusive and more resilient.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Diane Archie, Territorial Minister of Infrastructure, announced joint funding for the construction of a new air terminal building at the Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport.

The Government of Canada is investing $31.5 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan, and the Government of the Northwest Territories is providing $10.5 million.

The aging air terminal building will be replaced with a more modern building with improved structural features that will greatly increase the safety and efficiency of the airport.

The main level will include a public space, baggage systems, concessions, and air carrier operations. The airport administration and building services will be located on the second level, and the opportunity for occupancy by Nav Canada has been identified on levels 2 through 5.

Once completed, the new air terminal building will improve the overall capacity of the airport and operations facilities. It will also result in enhanced structural capacity to adapt to climate change impacts, natural disasters and extreme weather events.

Quotes

"Canada's experience under COVID-19 has demonstrated how interdependent Canadians are, as well as our need to stay connected. Connecting Canadians through regional transportation hubs, like the Inuvik Airport, brings jobs to our communities, and will support Canada's economic recovery. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Modernizing NWT airport infrastructure is one of the commitments of our government. We are pleased to partner with the Federal Government to replace the Inuvik Mike Zubko airport terminal building and ensure residents have access to a modern and reliable transportation system. Now more than ever, our communities need to reconnect with their loved ones and explore new economic opportunities."

The Honourable Diane Archie, Territorial Minister of Infrastructure

"Today's announcement is a great example of government partnership that will provide Arctic communities with safe and reliable transportation systems. I look forward to welcoming residents and visitors on behalf of the Town of Inuvik to the new, modern, and world class Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport Terminal Building."

Her Worship Natasha Kulikowski, Mayor of the Town of Inuvik

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan , the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html. Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

to 3,500 infrastructure projects. Across the Northwest Territories , the Government of Canada has invested more than $453 million in over 110 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in the Northwest Territories:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nt-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

