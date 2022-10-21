ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps our air clean while building a strong, local economy. Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners across the country to cut pollution and foster stronger, more resilient communities, while creating good jobs and growing a sustainable, clean economy.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and the Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced an investment of up to $37,000 from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support Sea-Force Hyperbaric Inc. with a fuel-switching project. The provincial government is also contributing up to $37,000, with Sea-Force Hyperbaric Inc. contributing approximately $74,000 toward the project.

This project will reduce emissions by replacing three oil furnaces with air-to-water heat pumps at the Sea-Force Hyperbaric Inc. Reception Facility.

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution and supports a broad range of recipients to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative.

This project is a good example of the climate leadership that will be supported under the expanded Low Carbon Economy Fund, which in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan received a $2.2 billion commitment over seven years. Investments in climate action initiatives like this are part of the Government of Canada's commitment to fight climate change, create good jobs, and build a strong, clean economy for everyone.

Quotes

"The transition to a clean, sustainable economy is an enormous opportunity that requires investment, adaptation, and new ways of doing business. It means reducing carbon wherever and whenever we have the opportunity. Working with organizations like Sea-Force Hyperbaric to replace oil furnaces with air-to-water heat pumps lowers carbon, reduces costs, and makes them more competitive."

– The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl

"The more we reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, the closer we get to achieving our target of net zero by 2050. Our government is pleased to support Sea-Force Hyperbaric with their fuel-switching project as they work to improve the facility's energy efficiency and energy consumption."

– The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate action plans, helping to put on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada has committed an additional $2.2 billion to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

has committed an additional to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The advanced and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

