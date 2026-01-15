ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, and Mayor Danny Breen, Board Member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced about $7.1 million in investments through the Green Municipal Fund's Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation initiative. The investment will support 80 adaptation projects across Canada, 25 of which are being developed in Newfoundland and Labrador. These projects will strengthen climate resilience through climate adaptation plans, climate-focused asset management strategies, community-wide climate risk assessments, and more.

Canada's climate has changed and will continue to change--across the country, floods, severe storms, and wildfires are disrupting lives and local economies. Building climate resilience is economically smart, fiscally responsible, and essential for protecting Canadians and the places they call home.

For example, the Town of Hare Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, is receiving $70,000 for watershed delineated climate adaptation planning. The City of Barrie, Ontario, is receiving $696,220 for Hurst Bridge erosion control and slope stabilization. The City of Vancouver, British Columbia, is receiving $600,000 to implement heat mitigation and air purifying measures at four non-market housing buildings. The Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories, is receiving $70,000 for assessing and adapting to climate risks and vulnerabilities.

In collaboration with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Canada is equipping local governments with vital funding and skills development support and empowering communities to plan and implement proactive climate adaptation projects. These efforts support Canada's National Adaptation Strategy in creating long-term resilience in the face of climate change and will keep Canadian communities safer and healthier today and for years to come.

Quotes

"Communities across Canada are on the front lines of climate change, and they need the tools to adapt and thrive. The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is working to help municipalities turn plans into action--protecting people today while building a stronger, cleaner economy for tomorrow."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Canadian municipalities are committed to protecting their communities from climate impacts, but they can't do it alone. Our partnership with the federal government, through initiatives like Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation, empowers local leaders with the resources and knowledge to build real, lasting resilience. Together, we're ensuring that communities across Canada can plan for and adapt to our changing climate."

– Rebecca Bligh, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Green Municipal Fund manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada to support municipal environmental priorities, including the new $530 million investment in community-based adaptation initiatives launched in June 2024.

The $530 million investment was part of the over $2 billion in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast to prepare for climate change under the National Adaptation Strategy.

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy lays out goals, objectives, and targets to reduce the risks associated with climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers.

To support the Strategy, the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan outlines what the federal government is doing to prepare for climate change. The Action Plan is delivering a comprehensive suite of initiatives to advance the goals and objectives laid out in the National Adaptation Strategy and promote generational investments.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $6.6 billion in adaptation since 2015. This includes $2.1 billion in commitments since the fall of 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities.

Canada's annual nation-wide temperature for 2024 was the highest on record: 2.0 °C above the 1991–2020 average. Extreme weather events impacted millions of Canadians in 2024, resulting in fatalities and causing destruction to property and resulting in a new all-time annual record in insured losses of over $9.2 billion.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]