Canada and Saskatoon invest in the Green Network's natural infrastructure project

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, and His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon, announced a joint investment of over $34 million to support Saskatoon's Green Network, which provides people and wildlife with access to continuous, high quality green spaces and natural areas in the city.

With urban growth and the impacts of climate change a reality in many cities, the protection and future of green spaces and natural areas is a priority in Saskatoon. The funding announced today will support the implementation of the Green Network Project to revitalize a range of natural infrastructure including parks, urban forests and natural areas. More specifically, the project seeks to protect, manage and restore natural assets and ecosystems in the Green Network, while also supporting community activities, such as recreation, education, cultural uses and food production.

This work will aim to reduce flood risk, emissions and other pollution, while improving climate resilience, community access to nature and protecting biodiversity. By improving the health and resiliency of its ecosystems, Saskatoon will be a more dynamic and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investing in natural infrastructure is an important way to use communities' ecosystems to enhance biodiversity, reduce pollution and build resilience to climate change. Saskatoon's Green Network is an exciting investment in natural infrastructure solutions to help reduce carbon emissions. Our government is committed to working with our partners to support projects that make life more sustainable and provide a better quality of life for residents across the City of Saskatoon."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"With severe weather events becoming more frequent, it is imperative that we foster resilient communities to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. In partnership with Saskatoon, we are ensuring the protection and future of the city's green spaces. We will continue to support projects that protect our environment and support healthy and resilient communities for years to come."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"This welcomed investment is crucial to advancing the City's Green Network Project. It will help mitigate impacts of climate change, protect wildlife, and improve public greenspaces. This will enhance our natural spaces that are so well utilized by residents and visitors year-round, while also protecting against costly natural events."

His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon

The Government of Canada is investing $20,000,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF) and the City of Saskatoon is contributing $14,632,759 from existing funding sources.

is investing in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF) and the is contributing from existing funding sources. Saskatoon's successful Natural Infrastructure Fund application, called the Green Network Project, bundles together over 20 initiatives to be implemented over two years.

successful Natural Infrastructure Fund application, called the Green Network Project, bundles together over 20 initiatives to be implemented over two years. The Natural Infrastructure Fund provides a significant opportunity for the City of Saskatoon to advance the Green Infrastructure Strategy Implementation Plan (Green Pathways) vision for an interconnected green network in Saskatoon that will achieve multiple benefits such as improved access to nature for the community, equity and reconciliation, climate mitigation and adaptation, and habitat restoration.

to advance the Green Infrastructure Strategy Implementation Plan (Green Pathways) vision for an interconnected green network in that will achieve multiple benefits such as improved access to nature for the community, equity and reconciliation, climate mitigation and adaptation, and habitat restoration. Meewasin is supporting the City of Saskatoon's Green Network Project through resource management work, pathway improvements, and wildlife friendly fencing.

Green Network Project through resource management work, pathway improvements, and wildlife friendly fencing. The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, bioswales and natural area restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10 per cent of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

