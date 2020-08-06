MOOSE JAW, SK, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The federal government and the Government of Saskatchewan recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of Saskatchewan communities to help strengthen local economies.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations; and His Worship Fraser Tolmie, Mayor of the City of Moose Jaw, announced funding for important improvements to the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport which will benefit the local economy and increase safety.

The rehabilitation and expansion of the existing runway and taxiway will help accommodate larger planes, including business class, turbo props, and light jets. The construction of a new apron space will increase the parking area and allow for heavier aircrafts to be parked. A new hangar access road will reduce the use of taxiways by vehicle traffic. Improvements also include the installation of additional runway, taxiway and approach lights.

The Government of Canada is investing $1.2 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada plan while the Government of Saskatchewan is contributing $999,900. The City of Moose Jaw is contributing $500,100 and is responsible for any additional costs.

Quotes

"Canada's experience under COVID-19 has demonstrated how interdependent Canadians are, as well as our need to stay connected. Connecting Canadians through regional transportation hubs, like the Moose Jaw Airport, brings jobs to rural communities in the region, and will support Canada's economic recovery. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has supported five major broadband projects in Saskatchewan, impacting more than 56,000 households and 54 institutions, including schools, libraries, municipal offices and health centres. More than 1,000 km of fibre has been deployed across the province to help connect homes and businesses. This is in addition to 230 projects across the province to improve roads, bridges, drinking water, waste water, and build community recreation projects. By investing in projects such as this, we are helping communities across Saskatchewan strengthen their economies and build more resilient infrastructure."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The Government of Saskatchewan's investment of more than $900,000 toward this Moose Jaw area infrastructure project will ensure it becomes a reality. Work from this local initiative, along with job creation from other projects under our government's $7.5 billion, two-year provincial

capital plan will also kick-start economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – investments that will strengthen local infrastructure and build a stronger Saskatchewan. "

The Honourable Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations

"Today's announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to growing our city and reinforces our confidence that Moose Jaw is moving forward. We thank the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing the value of this project and making significant investments. These improvements to the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport will benefit our local economy, and we thank the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport Authority and local business community for their hard work, support and commitment to the municipal airport."

His Worship Fraser Tolmie, Mayor of the City of Moose Jaw

"The Moose Jaw Municipal Airport Authority team is very excited to see this runway expansion and rehabilitation of the airside facilities project begin to come to fruition. When construction is finished, these upgrades will improve safety and benefit current airport users in the health and agricultural sectors, along with potential new business that rely on general aviation. This will improve access to critical health care services and help support economic development in our community, thanks to improved transportation infrastructure. We are grateful for both the confidence demonstrated, and the financial support provided."

Greg Simpson, Chair of the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport Authority

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Across Saskatchewan , the Government of Canada has invested more than $715 million under the Investing in Canada plan towards 368 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than under the plan towards 368 infrastructure projects. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Associated links

