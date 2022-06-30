Canada and Saskatchewan invest in 24 infrastructure projects across the province

MELFORT, SK, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $11.1 million in federal-provincial funding for 24 new infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.

In Melfort, the active landfill will adopt a progressive closure plan. The existing waste disposal cells will be decommissioned, and other measures will be taken to properly close the landfill and minimize any environmental impact. Eventually, the site will be returned to native vegetated land, which acts as a carbon sink.

The Town of Indian Head will close and decommission two active waste disposal cells at its landfill, while reclaiming over half of the site. The recovered area will be converted into a transfer station for residents to continue properly disposing of waste. The site will also be revegetated to help mitigate environmental impacts in the community.

Twelve communities, including Battleford, Kamsack, and Candle Lake, will receive an investment of over $3.8 million from the Government of Canada and more than $3.1 million from the Government of Saskatchewan. These investments will support landfill decommissioning projects across the province.

Additionally, the Government of Canada will invest more than $1.5 million towards local bridge projects in 11 communities including the rural municipalities of Garden River, Glen Bain, Harris, and Lakeside. The Government of Saskatchewan will invest over $2.3 million. These projects will replace timber and concrete-over-timber bridges in communities with new structures or culvert installations.

"The investments announced today will help protect Saskatchewan's nature, create new green spaces and help local residents get around their community. In partnership with provinces and municipalities, our government is investing in the well-being and development of our communities."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest more than $5.6 million toward these important infrastructure projects. Once completed, these projects will help maintain a healthy environment, improve our provincial transportation network and position Saskatchewan for further growth."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"Thanks to federal and provincial funding, the City of Melfort is able to move forward with its landfill decommissioning project. Once completed, this project will help protect the environment and make Melfort and area an even better place to live, work, play and raise a family in the heart of east-central Saskatchewan."

His Worship Glenn George, Mayor of Melfort

"Environmental stewardship is a key priority for our municipal council as we continue to strive to make the Town of Battleford the best place it can be for all who visit and for all who call it home. Thanks to this investment from the Government of Canada and Government of Saskatchewan, we can better move forward with our landfill decommissioning project to make our community's future even greener."

His Worship Ames Leslie, Mayor of the Town of Battleford

The Government of Canada is investing over $4.8 million towards these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) as well as the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

is investing over towards these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) as well as the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over $5 million .

is investing over . Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. Including today's announcement, 261 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan have been announced in Saskatchewan with a total federal contribution of more than $447.9 million and a total provincial contribution of over $297.7 million .

Infrastructure Plan have been announced in with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Canada and Saskatchewan invest in 24 infrastructure projects across the province

Joint federal, provincial, and project proponent funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 24 projects that will decommission landfills and replace bridges across Saskatchewan.

The Government of Canada is making a total investment of over $5.5 million to help improve infrastructure in communities across the province. More than $5.1 million is provided through the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, and a further $405,655 will support four projects under the Canada Community-Building Fund.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over $5.6 million in these projects. Proponents are providing a contribution of over $5.7 million, and are responsible for any additional project costs.

Project Information

Location / Area Proponent; Project Project Details Federal Contribution under ICIP (+CCBF Contribution) Provincial Contribution Proponent Contribution Battleford, Town of *Town of Battleford; Battleford Landfill Decommissioning Construct an engineered cover and remove old materials to decommission the landfill and perform reclamation works on the site $129,400 $107,823 $86,277 Candle Lake, Resort Village of *Resort Village of Candle Lake; Decommissioning of Historic Landfill Decommission the historic landfill cell, establish a surface water drainage plan, and implement post-closure monitoring plans $243,760 $203,113 $162,527 Caron No.162, Rural Municipality (RM) of *RM of Caron No. 162; 643 Caron Grid Bridge Replacement Dismantle, dispose of, and replace the existing timber bridge with a new culvert installation $31,615 $63,210 $94,825 Connaught No. 457, RM of RM of Connaught No. 457; Keays Bridge Replacement Dismantle, dispose, and replace the existing timber bridge with a new culvert installation $80,016 $159,984 $240,000 Elcapo No. 154, RM of RM of Elcapo No. 154; Oakshela Solid Waste Disposal Facility Site Assessment, Site Closure, and Decommissioning Complete an environmental site assessment, develop a corrective action plan, site closure plan, and carry out the decommission plan $275,080 $229,210 $183,410 Elmsthorpe No. 100, RM of RM of Elmsthorpe No. 100; Miller Bridge Replacement Dismantle, dispose of, and replace the existing timber bridge with a new culvert installation $48,010 $95,990 $144,000 Fort Q'Appelle, Town of North Valley Waste Management Authority Inc.; Decommissioning Project Decommission the regional landfill with the construction of a clay cap covered in topsoil mixed with native grass mix $53,151 $44,288 $35,438 Garden River No. 490, RM of *RM of Garden River No. 490; Double Creek Road Bridge Replacement Dismantle, dispose of, and replace the existing timber bridge with three new culvert installations $166,700 $333,300 $500,000 Glen Bain No. 105, RM of *RM of Glen Bain No. 105; Kornaga Bridge Rehabilitation Dismantle and dispose of the existing precast concrete-on-timber bridge and install a new bridge structure $166,700 $333,300 $500,000 Harris No. 316, RM of *RM of Harris No. 316; Clayton Bridge Replacement Dismantle and dispose of the existing precast concrete-on-timber bridge and install a new bridge structure $166,700 (+$126,981) $333,300 $373,019 Indian Head, Town of Town of Indian Head; Detailed Design and Construction of Landfill Closure Decommission two waste cells including construction of a cover, surface water controls, retention of a transfer station, and revegetation of the remainder of the site $1,096,952 $914,035 $731,392 Kamsack, Town of *Town of Kamsack; Landfill Decommissioning and Reclamation Decommission and reclaim the landfill by constructing a non-permeable cap and vegetation cover, initiating an environmental monitoring program, and implementing a transfer station $548,240 $456,821 $365,539 Kelliher, Village of *Village of Kelliher; Landfill Decommissioning & Reclamation Decommission the landfill by constructing a final cover, implementing a transfer station, and returning the remainder of the site to pasture land $118,005 $98,327 $78,680 Lakeside No. 338, RM of *RM of Lakeside No. 338; 640 Bridge Replacement Dismantle and dispose of the existing timber bridge and install a new bridge structure $166,700 $333,300 $500,000 LeRoy, RM of RM of LeRoy No. 339; NNE 11 Bridge Replacement Dismantle and dispose of the existing timber bridge and install a new bridge or large diameter culverts $58,345 (+$101,790) $116,655 $73,210 LeRoy, RM of RM of LeRoy No. 339; NNE 9 Bridge Replacement Dismantle, dispose, and replace the existing timber bridge with a new large diameter culvert $58,345 (+$101,790) $116,655 $73,210 Luseland, Town of Town of Luseland; Landfill Decommissioning Decommission the landfill by providing a final cover, performing an environmental assessment and converting the site to a transfer station $86,500 $72,076 $57,674 Meeting Lake No. 466, RM of *RM of Meeting Lake No. 466; Landfill Closure and Site Decommissioning Decommission the landfill with a final cover and convert the site into a transfer station $140,000 $116,655 $93,345 Melfort, City of *City of Melfort; Melfort Landfill Decommissioning- Progressive Closure of the Active Landfill Close and decommission the existing waste disposal cells, progressively build a final cover and return the site to native vegetated land $984,352 $820,211 $656,316 Porcupine No. 395, RM of *RM of Porcupine No. 395; Serhan Bridge Replacement Dismantle and dispose of the existing timber bridge and install a new bridge structure $125,025 $249,975 $375,000 Strasbourg, Town of Town of Strasbourg; Lions Park Revitalization Project Revitalize municipal park $183,640 $153,018 $122,442 Swift Current No. 137, RM of *RM of Swift Current No. 137; Decommissioning of Wymark Landfill Perform an environmental site assessment and decommissioning plan and plant grass seed on the final cover $51,920 $43,262 $34,618 Val Marie, Village of Village of Val Marie; Landfill Decommissioning Decommission and reclaim the landfill to help achieve intended future use of agricultural land $89,000 $74,159 $59,341 Wheatlands No. 163, RM of RM of Wheatlands No. 163; Bridge Replacement Dismantle, dispose of, and replace the existing timber bridge with a new culvert installation $91,685 (+$75,094) $183,315 $199,906 Total Project Funding $5,159,841 (+$405,655) $5,651,982 $5,740,169



* Funding for this project is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

