MARTENSVILLE, SK, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $40 million in joint funding for nine infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan.

The City of Martensville, just north of Saskatoon, will benefit from the construction of a new community recreation facility. The centre will feature one regulation-size ice surface with spectator seating, a leisure ice surface with skate change area, as well as several other indoor areas, including an artificial turf facility, rock climbing wall, and playground. The facility will also include multipurpose rooms available to the public, change rooms, washrooms, and concession areas.

Southeast of Prince Albert, Muskoday First Nation will build a new centre that will showcase cultural events, ceremonies, workshops, language classes, history, art, dance, land-based learning, and memorials.

Several rural areas will also see infrastructure improvements. These include a bridge replacement to support the transportation system in the rural municipalities of Meota No.468, Miry Creek No.229, and Mount Pleasant No. 2, along with the decommissioning of a landfill in Mankota No. 45 to help protect the environment.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Infrastructure investments help create healthy, connected, and resilient communities. Once these projects are completed, residents of Martensville will be able to stay active in a new multipurpose facility, and residents of Muskoday First Nation will have a dedicated space to promote and transmit their cultural traditions. Working with our partners, our Government will continue to support rural and Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest more than $17.7 million toward these shovel ready infrastructure projects, which will increase recreation and cultural opportunities, protect the environment and enhance the transportation system. These local infrastructure investments will continue to strengthen our communities and benefit Saskatchewan citizens for years to come."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

Quick f acts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $22.3 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure, Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure, and Rural and Northern Communities streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than in these projects through the Green Infrastructure, Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure, and Rural and Northern Communities streams of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing more than $17.7 million , while recipients are contributing more than $14 million . Recipients are responsible for any additional costs.

is contributing more than , while recipients are contributing more than . Recipients are responsible for any additional costs. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and/or environmental assessments.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33 billion for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. Including today's announcement, the Government of Canada has invested more than $471 million in 273 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in Saskatchewan .

has invested more than in 273 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Infrastructure Program in . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Related products

Backgrounder: Canada and Saskatchewan invest $40 million in infrastructure to build stronger communities

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Jean-Sé[email protected], (343) 574-8116; Corey Rhiendel, Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations, 306-787-6156, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]