Canada and Saskatchewan announce over $50M investment for 55 infrastructure projects across the province

REGINA, SK, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere have felt the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Canada and Saskatchewan have worked together to ensure health and safety, support families and businesses, and sustain local economies. Investments in infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to enhance citizens' quality of life and meet the needs of growing communities while creating jobs at a time when they are most needed.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, federal Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $50.2 million in joint funding for 55 infrastructure projects across the province. The projects are funded under the new COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Among other projects, the funding will go toward the construction of a new community centre in Kinistino, which will house the town office, a rental hall, a daycare and a library. Active transportation networks will be expanded or improved in the Battlefords, Estevan, Kindersley, La Ronge, Swift Current and Yorkton helping to enhance mobility connections and the safety of cyclists and pedestrians. New walking pathways will connect the Flying Dust First Nation community to Meadow Lake, providing increased and safe pedestrian access to community services. In Regina, the Saskatchewan Science Centre will be renovated to make it more accessible. Projects in Moose Jaw, Wilkie and Biggar will upgrade the power supply to municipal buildings using solar panels.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing more than $21.2 million in these 55 projects. For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, funding is conditional on all consultation requirements being met. The Government of Saskatchewan is also contributing over $16.4 million toward these projects. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are $12.5 million.

"Through collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners, we are funding important infrastructure projects throughout Saskatchewan. With the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, we are also responding to the impacts of the pandemic through flexible and accelerated investments in key infrastructure upgrades as quickly as possible. The funding announced today will help communities build back better, create jobs, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"From Buffalo Narrows to Estevan, and dozens of communities in-between the Government of Saskatchewan's $16.4-million investment in these 55 local infrastructure projects will not only help protect local economies, which are continuing to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also help create safe, healthy and prosperous communities across the province."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"We are very pleased that our Logan Green Pathway improvement project has been accepted as part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Having the participation of both the federal and provincial governments in funding this important multi-use pathway project will enable it to get underway this Spring. Once complete it is expected to greatly increase use and improve access to our city's largest and best recreational area."

His Worship Mitch Hippsley, Mayor of the City of Yorkton

"The Saskatchewan Science Centre is tremendously grateful for the funding commitments from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada for our renovation project. This project will be transformational for the Science Centre. A renewed space and exhibits will be critical to a successful future for the Saskatchewan Science Centre, allowing us to continue to inspire the province's youth to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math."

Sandy Baumgartner, CEO of the Saskatchewan Science Centre

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 per cent in projects that support provinces, and up to 100 per cent in projects that support territories and Indigenous communities in their response to the pandemic.

to invest up to 80 per cent in projects that support provinces, and up to 100 per cent in projects that support territories and Indigenous communities in their response to the pandemic. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Saskatchewan , the Government of Canada has invested more than $812 million in over 460 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Projects funded under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream

Location / Area Proponent - Project Description Federal Contribution Provincial Contribution Proponent Contribution Battleford, Town of Town of North Battleford - North Saskatchewan River Truss Bridge Rehabilitate the north pedestrian bridge and associated works. $1,387,320 $1,155,984 $924,996 Bengough, Town of Bengough and District Regional Park Authority - Bengough Swimming Pool Major Renovation Improve the outdoor pool and its related operational infrastructure. $293,545 $244,596 $195,721 Big River, Town of Town of Big River - Installation of Sidewalk Install new sidewalk and associated works along First Avenue North between First Street North and Ausland Street. $88,578 $73,808 $59,060 Biggar, Town of Town of Biggar - Arena Ice Plant Solar Power Upgrade Upgrade the power supply with approximately 249 solar panels and associated equipment. $89,364 $74,463 $59,584 Bredenbury, Town of Town of Brendenbury - Old School Rejuvenation Project to Create New Purpose Update and repair the old vacant school building to include a daycare, gym, Lion's Den space, and office rental spaces. $61,000 $50,828 $40,672 Broadview, Town of Town of Broadview - New Joint Administration Office Construct a new joint administration office for the Town of Broadview and RM of Elcapo No.154 to include space for a library and a multi-purpose room for area residents. $600,000 $499,950 $400,050 Buffalo Narrows, Northern Village of Northern Village of Buffalo Narrows - Lake View Complex Repair and Upgrade Repair the existing municipal recreation centre. $140,000 $116,655 $93,345 Candle Lake, Resort Village of Resort Village of Candle Lake - Flood Mitigation Berm and Active Walking Trail Construct a flood mitigation berm and active walking trail. $101,580 $84,642 $67,729 Carrot River, Town of Pasquia Regional Park Authority - Pool House Upgrade Repair, upgrade and expand the combined shower and pool house. $52,200 $43,496 $34,804 Duck Lake, Town of Town of Duck Lake - Community Park Upgrade / Expansion Upgrade and expand the existing park area, install interactive and accessible play structures, along with associated works. $84,365 $70,297 $56,250 Elrose, Town of RM of Monet No. 257 - Uniplex Roof Repair & Viewing Platform / Ice Surface Accessibility Upgrade A complete overhaul of the hockey arena roof and an expansion to the landing viewing area, improving accessibility to the hockey arena while increasing socially distant viewing capacity is needed. $209,660 $174,699 $139,791 Endeavour, Village of Village of Endeavour – Replace Deteriorated Sidewalk & Extend Existing Sidewalk System Replace and expand the village's deteriorating sidewalk system. $40,253 $33,541 $26,839 Englefeld, Village of Village of Englefeld - Arena Upgrades Upgrade the arena function room. $82,579 $68,809 $55,060 Estevan, City of City of Estevan - Pedestrian Corridor Expansion Project Create approximately 13 km of new pedestrian walkways interconnected with existing ones. Install one washroom facility, a footbridge, 15 benches, solar-powered path lighting, and safety and accessibility improvements to street and railway crossings. $1,517,600 $1,264,540 $1,011,860 Fort Qu'Appelle, Town of Town of Fort Qu'Appelle - Rexentre Infrastructure Improvements Upgrades to improve safety and rehabilitate the change room and its heating systems, drainage, water fountains, electrical systems and associated works. $282,064 $235,030 $188,066 Gull Lake, Town of Town of Gull Lake - Kiaskus Trail Paving Project Paving the approximately 2.1 km of outdoor walking and biking trail. $137,600 $114,655 $91,745 Hepburn, Town of Town of Hepburn - Parks and Pathways Renovation Create safe outdoor gathering spaces through a new park construction, existing park renovations, and an accessible pathway addition. $60,000 $49,995 $40,005 Imperial, Town of Town of Imperial - Imperial Arena Upgrade Retrofit to the community arena to turn it into a year-round use facility. $350,914 $292,399 $233,972 Indian Head, Town of Town of Indian Head - Sunbeam Creek Walking Trail Revitalization Pave the 2 km Sunbeam Walking trail to make it more accessible, erect additional signage and install lighting. $233,706 $194,735 $155,823 Kenaston, Village of Kenaston Community Recreation Board - Arena Ice Plant Replacement Replace the skating rink's artificial ice plant. $152,852 $127,364 $101,914 Kindersley, Town of Town of Kindersley – Kindersley Active Transportation Project Resurface the existing trail and create a new connecting pathway system as well as reconstruction of some sidewalks, installation of lighting, benches, shade areas and planters. $808,340 $673,550 $538,961 Kinistino, Town of Town of Kinistino - Community Centre Build a community centre to house the town office, hall to rent, daycare facilities, library and potential medical clinic $2,336,000 $1,946,472 $1,557,528 Lampman, Town of Town of Lampman - Rink Upgrade Renovating the current compressor room which is in need of upgraded electrical. $205,882 $171,552 $137,272 Langenburg, Town of Town of Langenburg - Parks and Trails Design, develop and construct approximately 12 km of multi-use pathways to connect residents to various outdoor recreation and community spaces, and associated upgrades. $191,314 $159,412 $127,559 La Ronge, Northern Town of Northern Town of La Ronge - Community Recreation Trails Upgrade Upgrade approximately 7 km of existing community trails so they can be used year round. $95,730 $79,767 $63,828 Lebret, Village of Village of Lebret - Community Centre Revitalization Build an addition to the existing community centre that will include accessible washrooms with showers and a meeting room. $96,000 $79,992 $64,008 Lipton, Village of Village of Lipton - Flooding Drainage Repair Install drains, catch basins and pumps to alleviate water faster and prevent flooding. $60,400 $50,328 $40,272 Lloydminster, City of Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association -COVID 19 Technology & Safety Upgrades Retrofit the communication and safety technology used at the facility. $114,673 $95,551 $76,459 Manitou Beach, Resort Village of Resort Village of Manitou Beach - East Sanitary Pumping Station Upgrade Install new submersible pumps and associated works for flood prevention. $144,000 $119,988 $96,012 Martensville, City of City of Martensville - Pathway Lighting Install lighting along a 1.9 km pathway that provides a direct link from the south end of Martensville to Kinsmen Park. $190,160 $158,451 $126,789 Meadow Lake, City of / Flying Dust First Nation Flying Dust First Nation and City of Meadow Lake - Connecting Communities: Flying Dust and Meadow Lake Walking Path Expansion Connect Flying Dust First Nation and the City of Meadow Lake with approximately 3.18 km of asphalt walking path and 1.93 km of concrete sidewalk. $1,725,023 $575,007 $0 Medstead, Village of Village of Medstead - Purchase and Installation of Park Furniture and Playground Equipment for Centennial Park Replace park furniture and playground equipment. $42,379 $35,312 $28,257 Moose Jaw, City of City of Moose Jaw - Building Solar Power Upgrades: Five Locations Upgrade the power supply to five existing municipal buildings (Yara Centre, Kinsmen Sportsplex, City Hall, City Public Works/Transit Building, Mosaic Place) by attaching more than 1,000 solar panels and associated equipment to each rooftop. $415,120 $345,899 $276,781 Muenster, Village of Village of Muenster - Curling Club Interior COVID Renovation Remove interior walls, relocate electrical, plumbing and heating infrastructure, upgrade air quality controls and repair flooring and ceiling finishing to accommodate the resizing of the existing entrance and main lobby. $42,424 $35,350 $28,287 Nipawin, Town of Town of Nipawin - Jubilee Arena Dressing Room Addition Add four permanent dressing rooms with washrooms and showers to the arena. $669,411 $557,787 $446,330 Osler, Town of Town of Osler - Heritage Park Upgrade the park by adding lighting, picnic tables fixed to a concrete slab, benches, park grills, walking pathways, gazebo, wheel chair accessible picnic tables, parking for person with disabilities. $42,808 $35,670 $28,542 Ponteix, Town of Notukeu Regional Park Board Authority – Washrooms and Change Rooms Replace existing campground and pool/spray park washrooms and change rooms. $110,000 $91,658 $73,342 Prince Albert, City of Prince Albert Indian and Metis Friendship Centre - Ramp and Doors Project Upgrade and renovate the entrance area, washroom and related facilities. $817,800 $272,600 $0 Regina, City of Saskatchewan Science Centre - Renovations, Repairs and Upgrades Repair, upgrade, and renew exhibits, flooring, bathrooms, and public areas. $1,179,951 $983,194 $786,732 Regina, City of City of Regina - Bus Operator Driver Shields Retrofitting existing buses in the transit fleet to have permanent barriers in the operator compartment. $507,718 $423,056 $338,521 Regina, City of City of Regina - Mobility Device Securement System Install 66 self securement systems for mobility devices on 66 buses. $520,753 $433,917 $347,212 Rocanville, Town of Town of Rocanville - Aquatic Centre Structural Rehabilitation Repair the deck, pool, and building support structure, retrofit and replace electrical and mechanical systems, as well as upgrades to the mezzanine area and change rooms. $692,640 $577,142 $461,818 Rose Valley, Town of Town of Rose Valley - Multi-facility COVID-19 Resilience Upgrade Retrofit to the town office, Rose Valley and District Recreation Complex and Rose Valley Community Centre. $65,361 $54,462 $43,580 Shields, Resort Village of Resort Village of Shields - Municipal Sport Court Amenity and Maintenance Building Retrofit Upgrade to existing maintenance building that will create a multi-purpose space bringing together a variety of different services to allow space for a kiosk, bathroom, a separate flex space for community gatherings and maintenance and storage for equipment. $61,303 $51,081 $40,874 Spiritwood, Town of Town of Spiritwood - Upgrades to the Skating Arena Mezzanine Upgrade to the facility, such as insulation, drywall, paint, along with raising the floor for seating, improvements to the concession area and finishing of the stairs in the fire exit area $58,284 $48,565 $38,861 Swift Current, City of City of Swift Current - Active Transportation Expansion Construct approximately 11 km of alternate multi-use pathways and install new signage. $2,398,606 $1,998,639 $1,599,271 Thode, Resort Village of Resort Village of Thode - Community Centre Upgrade The project will provide additional floor space at the centre by adding a second floor with a kitchen and gender neutral bathroom facilities. $281,269 $234,367 $187,536 Torquay, Village of Village of Torquay - Community Centre Upgrades Replace the roof, rafters and ceiling, boiler system and its components and install new flooring $83,860 $69,876 $55,914 Turtle View, Resort Village of Resort Village of Turtle View - Municipal Office Retrofit and Fire Hall Addition Retrofit existing fire hall to a municipal office and construct an addition to the building for a larger fire hall. $188,000 $156,651 $125,349 Wadena, Town of Town of Wadena - Recreation Centre Roof Replacement Replace the roof with a new metal roof $151,112 $125,914 $100,754 Watson, Town of Town of Watson - Arena Renovations Upgrade and repair the roof, replace emergency exit doors and renovation to ice resurfacer room to accommodate a larger vehicle and purchase sanitization equipment $122,011 $101,666 $81,351 Wilkie, Town of Town of Wilkie - Community Centre and Ice Plant Solar Power Upgrade Upgrade ice plant's power supply by attaching approximately 500 solar panels and associated equipment to the rooftop to serve a portion of the buildings electricity needs. $198,989 $165,807 $132,676 Willow Bunch, Town of Willow Bunch Recreation Authority - Rink Project Replace the artificial ice plant. $150,000 $124,988 $100,012 Willow Bunch, Town of Town of Willow Bunch - South Central Agrivalue and Education Centre Upgrade Repair the roof and auditorium floor and associated works. $210,000 $174,983 $140,017 Yorkton, City of City of Yorkton - Logan Green Pathway Retrofit and upgrade an existing granular pathway to asphalt and install solar lights. $353,934 $294,916 $235,985 Total federal, provincial and proponent funding $21,296,435 $16,474,056 $12,503,976

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

