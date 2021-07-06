Canada and Quebec invest in 187 infrastructure projects to improve Quebec's educational facilities

QUEBEC CITY, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in 187 infrastructure projects to improve the facilities of many educational institutions in Quebec. These projects will enhance the sustainability and eco-efficiency of the facilities, and ensure the well-being of the student population.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Education, announced a total of nearly $180.3 million in funding for these 187 infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada is investing over $144.2 million through the new COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also contributing nearly $36.1 million, in addition to the significant funding already allocated by Quebec for the improvement of its educational infrastructure.

Several of these projects are aimed at replacing or retrofitting the establishments' electrical, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, or security systems. Other projects involve repairing or renovating roofs, doors and windows, ceilings, as well as interior and exterior finishes. Many schoolyards will also be upgraded or redeveloped.

The Government of Canada reallocated funds from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to introduce the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream. This temporary stream aims to facilitate and accelerate project funding to support efforts in response to the pandemic, and it provides a higher share of federal funding than other program streams, an increased number of eligible categories on an exceptional basis, and an expedited financing approval process for projects selected by Quebec.

The governments of Canada and Quebec continue to work together to support the well-being of communities in Quebec through strategic infrastructure investments that improve the communities' quality of life and resilience while at the same time stimulating job creation and the economy.

Quotes

"To address the impact of the pandemic and ensure the long-term well-being of our youth, we need immediate investments, including in the educational infrastructure. Today, I am proud to announce federal funding of $144.2 million to improve and retrofit over a hundred educational facilities in Quebec. This amount represents a federal investment of up to 80 percent of eligible costs of most projects. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Enabling our children to learn in a healthy and nurturing environment is our government's priority and will continue to be for years to come. This is why I welcome this contribution from the federal government to improve our educational facilities. Our government has also announced record amounts for the renovation of our schools in order to combat the dilapidation generated by several years of underinvestment. This upgrading is necessary to provide students and school staff with quality facilities."

Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Education

Quick Facts

To support Canadians and communities during the pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and $33 billion has been reallocated across Canada to fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Certain program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Infrastructure Program and has been reallocated across to fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Certain program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience stream, the maximum federal contribution is 80% of eligible costs for projects led by the province, municipalities, and non-profit organizations, and 100% for projects led by Indigenous communities.

In Quebec , the funding of COVID-19 resilience projects is in addition to the approximately $6.8 billion that has already been invested in over 1,300 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Plan.

, the funding of COVID-19 resilience projects is in addition to the approximately that has already been invested in over 1,300 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Plan. To create stimulating, adaptive and safe learning places for Quebec students, the Quebec government continues to roll out a new generation of modern and inspiring schools introduced a little over a year ago. On June 17th , the Minister of Education, Mr. Jean-François Roberge, announced investments of more than $2 billion to upgrade educational facilities under the Quebec Infrastructure Plan.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal investments in infrastructure projects in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Plan québécois des infrastructures 2021-2031 (English only)

https://www.tresor.gouv.qc.ca/fileadmin/PDF/budget_depenses/20-21/7-Plan_quebecois_des_infrastructures.pdf

Related Product:

Canada and Quebec invest in 187 infrastructure projects to improve Quebec's educational facilities

Backgrounder

Canada and Quebec invest in 187 infrastructure projects to improve Quebec's educational facilities

Joint funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec has been allocated to 187 infrastructure projects in Quebec's educational institutions.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $ 144.2 million through the COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This is a temporary stream, exceptionally allowing the financing of new categories of projects. The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $ 36.1 million to educational infrastructure projects.

Ultimate Recipient Number of projects Canada's contribution Quebec's contribution Lanaudière – Centre de service scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles 1 $160,000 $40,000 Laurentides – Centre de service scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles 33 $36,232,000 $9,058,000 Laval – Centre de services scolaire de Laval 12 $18,976,000 $3,464,000 Mauricie – Centre de services scolaire de l'Énergie 44 $16,397,000 $4,098,900 Montréal – Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île – Centre de services scolaire de Montréal 51 46 $33,262,039 $39,187,143 $8,315,500 $9,796,800

