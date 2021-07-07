Canada and Quebec are investing in 209 infrastructure projects to modernize health, social services and long-term care facilities

QUEBEC CITY, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in 209 infrastructure projects to modernize, redevelop, and upgrade health and social services institutions in Quebec, including hospitals, residential and long-term care centres, local community service centers, and rehabilitation centres. These projects will address the needs arising from the pandemic, provide long-term infrastructure improvements and improve services to the population while fostering economic recovery across Quebec.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services, announced a total of $188,3 million in funding for these 209 infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada is contributing $144.3 million through the new COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $44 million.

Several of these projects are aimed at modernizing or reconfiguring facilities at various hospital centres to optimize space and take into account physical distancing requirements and other post-pandemic realities. For example, at the Montreal Heart Institute, the ambulatory area will be redesigned to create a pre-triage zone to evaluate the condition of patients and their risk of contagion, and provide waiting rooms, washrooms and examination rooms. In other establishments, such as the Saint-Sacrement Hospital in Quebec City, the funding will be used to modernize specialized work areas to allow the hospital to integrate new medical equipment.

In addition, many multi-service centres, local community service centers, reception centres, and residential and long-term care facilities will receive funding to upgrade their electrical, ventilation or air conditioning systems, or to renovate common areas and washrooms to improve safety and well-being.

The Government of Canada reallocated funds from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to introduce the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream. This temporary stream aims to facilitate and accelerate project funding to support efforts in response to the pandemic, and it provides a higher share of federal funding than other program streams, an increased number of eligible categories, and an expedited financing approval process for projects selected by Quebec.

The governments of Canada and Quebec continue to work together to support the well-being of communities in Quebec through strategic infrastructure investments that improve the communities' quality of life and resilience while stimulating job creation and the economy.

Quotes

"To remedy the effects of the pandemic, we need immediate investments, especially in health infrastructure. Today, I am proud to announce federal funding of $ 144.3 million that will modernize more than 200 health and social services establishments across Quebec including hospitals, long term care facilities, and community service centres. This represents a federal investment of up to 80 percent of the eligible costs of the majority of projects. Canada's infrastructure plan is investing in thousands of projects, creating jobs across the country and building cleaner, more inclusive communities. "

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment will support more than 200 projects, throughout Quebec, which aim to improve our facilities in order to offer the best environment and highest quality care and services to users. Beyond the context of the pandemic, we strive to make wise choices in terms of infrastructure for years to come in order to better meet evolving needs."

Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services

Quick facts

To support Canadians and communities during the pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and $33 billion has been reallocated across Canada to fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Certain program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Infrastructure Program and has been reallocated across to fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Certain program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience stream, the maximum federal contribution is 80% of eligible costs for projects led by the province, municipalities, and non-profit organizations, and 100% for projects led by Indigenous communities.

In Quebec , the funding of COVID-19 resilience projects is in addition to the approximately $6.8 billion that has already been invested in over 1,300 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Infrastructure Canada Projects and programs (since 2002) - Quebec: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Related Product

Backgrounder

Canada and Quebec are investing in 209 infrastructure projects to modernize health, social services and long-term care facilities

Joint funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec has been allocated to 209 infrastructure projects in Quebec's health, social services and long-term care institutions.

The Government of Canada is investing $144.3 million through the new COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This is a temporary stream, exceptionally allowing the financing of new categories of projects. The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $44 million to these 209 projects.

Ultimate Recipient Number of Projects Canada's Contribution Quebec's Contribution Bas-Saint-Laurent Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Bas-Saint-Laurent 6 $2,240,000 $560,000 Capitale-Nationale Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Capitale-Nationale 23 $10,345,218 $3,247,386 CHU de Québec - Université Laval 14 $10,120,487 $4,233,935 Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec – Université Laval 4 $2,326,429 $664,261 Chaudière-Appalaches Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Chaudière-Appalaches 26 $6,761,957 $1,690,489 Côte-Nord





Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Côte-Nord 5 $4,686,292 $1,171,573 Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Gaspésie 4 $3,201,760 $800,440 Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux des Îles 1 $160,000 $40,000 Lanaudière Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Lanaudière 2 $5,864,727 $1,541,273 Laurentides Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux des Laurentides 3 $4,800,000 $1,200,000 Mauricie et Centre-du-Québec Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec 13 $9,182,400 $2,295,600 Montérégie Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Centre 11 $3,811,577 $952,894 Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Est 8 $5,994,060 $4,463,890 Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest 4 $3,410,902 $861,098 Montréal Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal 2 $1,823,031 $510,719 Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine 1 $4,854,248 $1,245,752 Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal 16 $9,112,000 $2,278,000 Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal 8 $7,219,669 $1,804,917 Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal 6 $6,516,268 $1,683,732 Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal 15 $11,889,480 $4,948,469 Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal 5 $7,292,320 $1,823,080 Centre universitaire de santé McGill 6 $5,002,135 $1,250,600 Institut de cardiologie de Montréal 1 $2,400,000 $600,000 Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel 1 $1,240,000 $310,000 Nord-du-Québec Conseil cri de la santé et services sociaux de la Baie-James 9 $880,000 $220,000 Outaouais Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais 3 $5,009,569 $1,252,392 Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Saguenay —Lac-Saint-Jean 12 $8,155,471 $2,046,283

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Cell: 873-355-9576, [email protected]; Marjaurie Côté-Boileau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health and Social services, 418 456-2756; Media relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email:[email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

