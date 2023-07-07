LAVAL, QC , July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), as well as France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Housing of Québec, and Nicholas Borne, member of the executive committee and vice-president of the Office municipal de l'Habitation de Laval, on behalf of Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval, are proud to announce the construction of 1581 new social and affordable homes, spanning 54 projects, that will be built throughout Québec. This announcement is made possible thanks to more than $308 million provided by the Government of Canada through the Third Canada-Québec agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), as well as contributions from Québec.

The funds announced today will go towards homes intended for vulnerable populations with special housing needs including but not limited to women and children fleeing violence, people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, seniors, veterans, recent immigrants, refugees, people with disabilities, black Canadians, and Indigenous peoples. Of the total investment of upwards of $308 million for Québec, a minimum of $57.4 million will be allocated to the following cities, which were disclosed at the launch of the third round of RHI in November 2022.

City of Montréal ( $28.3 million )

) City of Québec ( $8.1 million )

) City of Laval ( $7.8 million )

( ) City of Longueuil ( $7.3 million )

( ) City of Gatineau ( $5.9 million )

Other investments under the Third Canada-Québec agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative that are not listed above will be provided to municipalities, Indigenous organizations, as well as non-profit organizations, to create social and affordable housing projects throughout Québec. Details of funded projects will be announced shortly.

The Government of Québec has committed to funding the rent supplements for select projects. With this assistance, eligible tenants will pay only 25% of their income for housing.

This announcement is in addition to the two previous Canada-Québec agreements through the Rapid Housing Initiative signed in 2020 and 2021. These agreements have already provided investments of nearly $517 million to Québec and are in the process of creating over 3,200 safe, secure, and deeply affordable homes throughout Québec.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to announce the creation of nearly 1,600 new affordable homes for the most vulnerable through the Third Canada-Québec agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). Today's announcement builds on two successful rounds of the RHI, which are expected to create nearly 15,000 affordable homes across the country including nearly 4,800 homes right here in Québec. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment in ensuring that no one in Québec is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our efforts are enhanced tenfold by the financial support of the federal government. As a result, we will be able to provide lasting, sustainable solutions to housing issues. This announcement is tangible proof of this. It adds to all our efforts to build more housing, as soon as possible, whether through partnerships with key players in the Québec economy, including municipalities, or through our own programs. As we did with the first two Canada-Québec agreements under the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government will work to facilitate the deployment of this third phase, so that Québec households can benefit from new housing as quickly as possible." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Housing of Québec

"With the help of the Rapid Housing Initiative, together we're building a generation of new homes we can all be proud of. This investment will continue to help Quebecers gain access to safe, affordable housing that meets their needs, while creating jobs for the local economy." – Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing)

Quick facts:

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Consult the official page of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for more details.

In Budget 2022, the Government of Canada's announced an additional investment of $1.5 billion for a third round of RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for people across Canada in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

announced an additional investment of for a third round of RHI, bringing the program's total to to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for people across in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects. The deployment of the RHI in Québec is framed by the Canada-Québec Rapid Housing Initiative agreements, which were signed in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

