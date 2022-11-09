FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Dorothy Shephard, New-Brunswick Minister of Social Development, announced $560,000 dollars in funding from the federal and provincial governments to build new affordable housing units in Fredericton. These homes are part of four housing projects that are meant for individuals facing homelessness and persons with disabilities.

Christ Church Parish Church a non-profit organization, received $160,000 to help construct 4 units for non-elderly singles and persons with disabilities on Charlotte Street, in Fredericton. All units will receive rent supplement assistance.

Smythe Street Cathedral Inc., a non-profit organization, received $160,000 to help construct 4 units for non-elderly singles and persons with disabilities on Jaffrey Street, in Fredericton. All units will receive rent supplement assistance.

Sherico Development Inc, a private developer, received $160,000 to help construct 8 units for non-elderly singles on Hughes Street, in Fredericton. Rent supplement assistance will be provided to 4 of the 8 housing units.

MHM Property Management Ltd, a private developer, received $80,000 to help construct 8 units for non-elderly singles and persons with disabilities. Rent supplement assistance will be provided to 2 of the 8 housing units.

This bilateral investment from the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy and the Province of New Brunswick, was made possible through the Affordable Rental Housing Program, an initiative of the Canada–New Brunswick Bilateral Housing Agreement.

The Affordable Rental Housing Program provides financial assistance to private entrepreneurs, private non-profit corporations (includes off-reserve Indigenous population), and co-operatives for the construction, rehabilitation, and conversion of rental housing projects. Assistance is in the form of a forgivable loan and is based on the cost of eligible work and the number of eligible self-contained units or bed units within a project.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why our government is creating more affordable housing for those who need it most right here in Fredericton. These new homes will have a positive impact on the lives of people facing homelessness and persons with disabilities. By investing in more affordable housing, we are helping more Canadians access affordable and quality homes in vibrant and welcoming communities. This is one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy will ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through this bilateral partnership, our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Fredericton because every Canadian has a right to a safe place to call home. Today's announcement is a great example of how our federal funding is having a direct and tangible impact in our city of Fredericton. Having access safe and affordable homes for all is key to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities." – Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"We are making more investments in the housing sector to ensure that appropriate housing options will be available to New Brunswickers in need in the future. We are pleased to get support from non-profit and private sectors to help respond to the needs of New Brunswickers for housing." - Dorothy Shephard, Provincial Minister of Social Development

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS supports the most vulnerable Canadians, which includes women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, those experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, young adults, racialized groups including Black Canadians, and recent immigrants and refugees.

Related links:

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Information on the Affordable Rental Housing program is available online. https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.8675.Affordable_Rental_Housing_Program.html

