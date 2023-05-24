NORTH WILTSHIRE, PE, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced a joint investment of more than $7 million to support two active transportation infrastructure projects that span across Prince Edward Island.

Funding will support the construction of a 3.1-kilometre active transportation corridor along Route 13 in Brookvale. The addition of 1.2 metres of paved shoulders on each side of the road will provide the public with an easier and safer option to visit popular destinations such as the Confederation Bridge, Cavendish National Park, as well as Mark Arendz Ski Park.

Residents and visitors will also benefit from the rehabilitation of three active transportation corridors at various locations throughout the province for an approximate combined length of 25.9 kilometres. Adding several kilometres of paved shoulders to Route 20 in Kensington, Route 17 in Lower Montague and Route 15 in Brackley will encourage travellers across the Island to use greener methods of transportation.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Safe and efficient active transportation corridors will provide residents and tourists with better low carbon emission alternatives to travelling around this beautiful province. Having adequate active transportation infrastructure will help build healthy and sustainable communities, while also improving pedestrian and cyclist safety."

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Prince Edward Island is working hard to build a network of safe, welcoming and healthy communities. Expanding active transportation pathways is a great way to connect Islanders, support recreational activities and help the province reach its net zero goals."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

The Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are each investing $3,519,797 in these projects.

and are each investing in these projects. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 54 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Prince Edward Island , with a total federal contribution of more than $171 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $153 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

