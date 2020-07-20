POWNAL, PE, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

As Prince Edward Island is set to host the 2023 Canada Winter Games, strategic investments in sports and recreation facilities will play a key role in ensuring Islanders deliver a world-class event and create a sporting legacy for the province.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island; the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, and Randy Drake, President of the Pownal Sports Centre, announced funding to upgrade the Pownal Sports Centre for the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.

The project involves adding two new dressing rooms and a new referee room, as well as expanding the main foyer washrooms to make them fully accessible. The upgrades also include new electrical heaters, as well as replacing rink dasher boards, kick plates and flooring in the lobby. These upgrades will increase the quality of this recreational centre for users, and provide benefits to the community beyond the Canada Winter Games.

The Government of Canada is investing $120,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $144,000, while Pownal Sports Centre Inc. is contributing more than $80,000.

This project is one in a series of important project announcements that will be made across the province over the coming weeks. The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence, while safely and sustainably restoring economic growth.

Quotes

"Investing in modern and accessible recreation infrastructure is essential to building healthy, inclusive, and resilient communities. The Pownal Sports Centre upgrades will provide a high-quality experience for athletes and visitors of the 2023 Canada Winter Games, and offer a place for Islanders to gather and stay active for years to come. Projects like this also provide jobs and economic development as we recover from the effects of the pandemic."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Islanders have a strong connection to their local sports centre. Rinks are more than a piece of infrastructure – they are a community hub and a place to connect. Sports have been an important part of my life, and I know these upgrades to the Pownal Sports Centre will ensure that this facility serves Islanders and visitors well for years to come."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, Member of the Legislative Assembly for District 2 Georgetown - Pownal

"Sports and recreation play a large role in our community year round. We are happy to work with both the Federal and Provincial government to ensure that we can host tournaments, community events and the 2023 Canada Games right here in our community."

Randy Drake, President, Pownal Sports Centre

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $332 million towards over 120 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 120 infrastructure projects across Prince under the plan. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

