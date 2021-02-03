THREE RIVERS, PE, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking important and decisive action to support families, businesses and communities from coast to coast to coast.

As Prince Edward Island is set to host the Canada Winter Games in 2023, strategic investments in sports and recreation facilities will play a key role in ensuring Islanders are positioned to deliver a world-class event, and create a lasting sporting legacy for the province.



Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, and His Worship Edward MacAulay, Mayor of Three Rivers, announced funding to upgrade the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre facilities to accommodate the 2023 Canada Winter Games and future events.

This project will improve the player and spectator experience by replacing spectator seating, upgrading the arena sound system, relighting the ice surface with new LED fixtures, and adding accessibility features. The project will also turn to renewable energy with new solar-charged ice maintenance equipment. These upgrades will provide Prince Edward Island with a state-of-the-art facility that will benefit residents for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing $116,000 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $109,839 towards total eligible costs for this project and the Town of Three Rivers is investing $77,343.

Quotes

"This investment to upgrade the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre will both help make sure Islanders can welcome athletes and visitors for the 2023 Canada Winter Games, and also allow folks in our communities to take in sporting events and stay healthy for years to come. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Wellness is something that matters to all Islanders – the opportunity to live healthy active lives is crucial to our overall wellbeing. I am excited for these upgrades, especially the solar-charged electric icesurfacer. We are proud to take steps towards creating a more sustainable future for all Islanders."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $367 million in 133 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

