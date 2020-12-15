CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. That is why both governments are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the creation of good, middle class jobs.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown; the Honourable Stephen Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy; and Marilyn MacLean, Principal at West Royalty Elementary School, announced funding to build additional classroom space at West Royalty Elementary School.

This new space will provide students and staff at West Royalty Elementary School with a safe and inclusive environment to learn and work. The Government of Canada is investing $5,171,200 towards this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $1,292,800.

The project will add ten new classrooms to accommodate the growing school population. The addition also includes a space for teacher resources, a mini gym, student break-out rooms as well as a gender-neutral washroom. The existing communications, security and heating systems will be updated to connect with the addition.

"Providing students and teachers with healthier, safer, inclusive classroom environments is exactly the kind of infrastructure project the COVID-19 resilience stream was intended to support. The Government of Canada is investing more than $5 million to ensure West Royalty Elementary School can safely meet the growing needs of the community. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is proud to partner with the provincial government to ensure our students have the modernized educational spaces they need to grow and learn. Thanks to this addition, West Royalty Elementary School will now be able to meet the growing needs of our community for years to come."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Ensuring we have the proper infrastructure to support our growing communities is a priority. This extra space at West Royalty Elementary will provide additional learning and recreational opportunities for our students."

The Honourable Stephen Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $365 million in 132 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 132 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

