CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings – to sports and community centres – reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger communities. Investments in modern and sustainable sports and community infrastructure helps keep our communities healthy, active and connected.



Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Phillip Brown, Mayor of the City of Charlottetown, announced joint funding for two related water infrastructure projects in Charlottetown.

Funding will support a study of the existing undersized storm water system in Charlottetown in order to replace it to help meet the increasing needs and development of the community. Following the study, funding will also support the construction of a new 800 metre storm water system that will help the City collect and manage storm flows during peak rainfall events, eliminating the possibility of future flash flood events. Once complete this project will help protect homes and businesses, creating a more resilient and safer community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.7 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $1.4 million, while the City of Charlottetown is contributing over $1.1 million.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and healthy communities. Today's announcement for two water infrastructure projects in Charlottetown will enhance resilience against climate change, including potential flooding, and help respond to the increasing needs and growth of the City."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These investments in water infrastructure are essential to support the City's growth and will help our communities respond to the impact of an ever-changing environment. The Province of Prince Edward Island will continue to make infrastructure investments that benefit our residents for generations to come not only by supporting cleaner, healthier communities but also by creating important infrastructure jobs that contribute to local economic growth."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Province of Prince Edward Island

"Today's investments in the City of Charlottetown's Eastern Gateway Storm Water Management and Planning projects will allow Charlottetown to build critical infrastructure that will help build a more secure city in a changing environment while also creating economic opportunity. Investments like these are critical as Charlottetown continues to grow and plan for the future."

His Worship Phillip Brown, Mayor of the City of Charlottetown

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, over $26 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $440 million in more than 192 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than in more than 192 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Plan. The Province of Prince Edward Island has invested more than $372 million under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than under the Investing in Plan. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

