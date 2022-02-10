CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to sports and community centres – robust infrastructure is key to building stronger and more resilient communities. Investments in modern and sustainable sports and community infrastructure helps keep our communities healthy, active and connected.

That is why the Government of Canada, the Government of Prince Edward Island and the City of Charlottetown are investing over $24.4 million to replace the current Charlottetown Simmons Sports Centre with a modern, accessible and sustainable facility through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, this project will help Charlottetown remain a great place to live, work and play, and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With this funding, the new Simmons Sports Centre will include a new NHL sized single ice pad arena, a 25-metre outdoor swimming pool, and an indoor walking track, as well as ancillary infrastructure such as: fixed seating of more than 300, dressing rooms, a community/multi-purpose room, warming room, elevators, kitchen area, staff office space, parking and outdoor washrooms.

"Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and healthy communities. The new and improved Simmons Sports Centre will allow residents to stay active and have fun, all while keeping community spaces green and energy efficient. Investing in important local projects like this ensures that families, residents, and businesses across Prince Edward Island have the infrastructure they need to grow and thrive."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment by all three levels of government, is more than bricks and mortar. It is an investment in building stronger, happier, safer and healthier communities. This investment will ensure that once this pandemic is in our rear view, we will have a gathering space where Islanders can stay active, stay connected and host events that bring our community together."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Province of Prince Edward Island

"The realization of this project is due in large part to the collaboration between City Hall and the greater community. I'm sure this new multisport and entertainment facility will make lasting memories for many of its users as did the Simmons Sports Centre. I would like to thank the members of the community, our provincial and federal counterparts, and the residents of Charlottetown for their commitment to seeing this critical piece of recreation infrastructure move forward."

His Worship Phillip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

Over the past 6 years, over $26 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $431 million in more than 190 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than in more than 190 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Plan. The Province of Prince Edward Island has invested more than $364 million under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than under the Investing in Plan. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

