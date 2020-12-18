BROOKVALE, PE, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Investments in public infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs and economic growth, make our communities more sustainable and resilient in the face of climate change, and to build more inclusive, equitable public spaces.

As Prince Edward Island is set to host the 2023 Canada Winter Games, strategic investments in sports and recreation facilities will play a key role in ensuring Islanders deliver a world-class event and create a sporting legacy for the province.



Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque; the Honourable Matthew MacKay, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture; Wayne Carew, 2023 Canada Games Board Co-Chair, and Mark Arendz, 8-time Paralympic Medallist and 2023 Canada Games Board Member, announced funding to upgrade the Nordic Venue at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Athletes will benefit from upgrades to the ski trails, biathlon shooting range, start/finish stadium and penalty loop. Spectator's experiences will be enhanced thanks to the construction of an accessible link between the lodge, stadium and a drop-off/pickup area. A new storage structure, and new team waxing building with washrooms will support events and maintenance operations. The lodge will be renovated and the existing timing building expanded to welcome competition guests and visitors.

Once completed, this project will support athlete development and increase opportunities for competition sports and recreational activities for years to come. The new accessibility features will create a more inclusive facility for visitors at the 2023 Canada Winter Games and beyond.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.5 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $1.5 million towards total eligible costs for this project.

Quotes

"Whether you are a competitive or recreational skier, these upgrades to the Mark Arendz Ski Park will serve Islanders for years to come. Athletes and visitors of the 2023 Canada Winter Games will get an incredible skiing experience, and the province gets an economic and sporting legacy it can continue to take pride in. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Island residents are looking towards the future and preparing to warmly welcome athletes and visitors for the 2023 Canada Winter Games. Enhancements to the Nordic Venue at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park will ensure outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities have a modern space to gather, and remain physically active for many years to come."

The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"The investments that we are making in the nordic venue at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park will greatly benefit our province as we look ahead to the 2023 Canada Winter Games and beyond. Having a world-class facility here at home will provide our athletes with an incredible training ground as they prepare for the winter games while creating a sports and tourism legacy for our Island that will enhance the entire experience of our ski park for Islanders and visitors alike for years to come."

The Honourable Honourable Matthew MacKay, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture

"The original legacy from the 1991 Canada Winter Games still endures to this day. Without that legacy, the spark that ignited my passion for Biathlon would have never existed, and I would not have been able to accomplish what I have in Nordic skiing. Today's announcement is a fantastic step forward in our vision of hosting the 2023 Canada Winter Games and inspiring the next generation of Canadian athletes. I look forward to welcoming all the athletes to the Island and cheering them on as dreams are achieved, greatness is inspired, and future champions are born."

Mark Arendz, 8-time Paralympic Medallist and 2023 Canada Games Board Member

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $365 million in over 132 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

