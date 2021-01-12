CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Investments in Prince Edward Island's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown; the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy; and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Health and Wellness, announced funding for upgrades to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. Terry Campbell, Director of Support Services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was also in attendance.

Two projects will provide staff and patients with the equipment needed to improve the quality of care while creating good, middle class jobs.

Gas column connections and isolation valves will be replaced to ensure all operating room suites have modern and efficient equipment. The air handling unit system servicing the main level nursing unit (Unit 1) and the lower nursing unit (Unit 5) will be replaced to improve air control and energy efficiency.

The Government of Canada is investing $876,000 towards this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $219,000 towards these two projects.

Quotes

"Quickly upgrading health facilities to deal with the pandemic is critically important. Through the new COVID-19 Resilience stream, the federal government is funding 80 percent of the cost of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital upgrades to ensure staff and patients have access to the modern, efficient equipment required to provide quality healthcare. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure plays a vital role in our communities. Nothing is more vital than our health care system. Ensuring they have the proper upgrades and systems in place in a timely manner will allow them to continue to provide the quality of care they are known for."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

The Government of Canada has invested over $367 million in 133 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

