CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for upgrades to healthcare and recreation facilities in Charlottetown.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital will see upgrades to the air handling units across several levels and a portion of the roof will be replaced. These improvements will provide better air control and greater insultation for a more energy efficient building. Beach Grove Home and the Hillsborough Hospital will both benefit from the installation of new generators to guarantee a minimum of 48 hours of backup power, minimizing the risk of power failure and hospital evacuations. Beach Grove Home will also receive new nurse calling systems and a new roof.

Royalty Centre's electrical system will be upgraded to improve its efficiency and reliability. Finally, accessibility features will be improved at the Eastlink Trade Centre along with other upgrades ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.1 million in the projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream and the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program, while the Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $1.2 million.

Quotes

"Upgrading health and recreation infrastructure is critical to the Island's economic recovery. These upgrades will help ensure healthcare staff and patients have access to the energy efficient and safe infrastructure required for quality medical care and provide Islanders with modern recreation facilities. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure is about more than just bricks and mortar; it's about the people we service and the communities that benefit from that infrastructure. These health infrastructure projects are vitally important to ensuring we have the most up-to-date building and facilities to operate our health care system."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Health care is continually evolving and ensuring we have the appropriate, updated infrastructure is extremely important. Investing in health infrastructure is investing in the health and wellness of Islanders across the province, and making sure we are providing them with the highest quality medical care at all times."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $405 million in 153 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support seven healthcare and recreation infrastructure projects in Charlottetown. These investments will support healthier and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.1 million in the following projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream and the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program, while the Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $1.2 million.

Project Information:

Project Name Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Beach Grove Roof Replacement CVRIS Replacement of the roof at Beach Grove Home will reduce the risk of building damage and service disruption, decreasing maintenance costs. Work will involve strapping over existing asphalt, and installing 24 gauge heavy metal roofing material, starter strips, ridge caps, ice guards and anchor bolts. $408,000 $102,000 Canada Games 2023 Eastlink Trade Centre Upgrades CCRIS Upgrades to the multipurpose Trade Centre facility located in the Eastlink Centre to accommodate the sport hosting standards for the squash and archery events during the Canada Winter Games in 2023. The upgrades will also directly benefit residents as well as not-for-profit and community groups that use the space for community programming. $262,500 $262,500 Health PEI Generator Replacement (Beach Grove Home and Hillborough Hospital) CVRIS The installation of new generators at Beach Grove Home and Hillsborough Hospital will provide a minimum of 48 hours of backup power, minimizing the risk of power failure and of hospital evacuations in the event of a prolonged power outage. $308,000 $77,000 Nurse Call System Replacements (Beech Grove Home) CVRIS Replacement of the nurse call systems at Beach Grove Home will provide patients with an efficient method of communication, and increase their safety. $168,000 $42,000 QEH Air Handling Unit #1 and #3 CVRIS Replacement of the air handling units will provide improved controls and valving for better air volume control and energy efficiencies at several levels and units of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Work will also include new exhaust fans in these units to provide general washroom and utility room exhaust. $1,000,000 $250,000 QEH Partial Roof Replacement CVRIS Replacement of part of the roof at Queen Elizabeth Hospital will allow for increased insulation and improved energy efficiency by lowering heating and cooling costs. $1,800,000 $450,000 Royalty Centre Electrical Service Upgrade CVRIS Installation of a new switchboard, panel boards, and two dry type transformers to improve efficiency and prevent any government operations interruptions. $156,400 $39,100

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Autumn Tremere, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, 902-368-5112, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

