Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in active transportation and building improvements for Islanders

MORELL, PE, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding to replace the Morell River bridge along the Confederation Trail and roofing upgrades to several provincially-owned buildings.

The project in Morell will replace an existing 70 metre long bridge on the confederation trail, with a new 72 metre long steel bridge. In addition to the removal and disposal of the existing structure, the project will also install new environmental controls such as retention ponds, straw mulch, and silt fences. This project will both improve the nature trails that are provided by the provincial Confederation Trail network and will provide residents with an enhanced section of trail where they can maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

Two additional projects will replace or repair roofing on buildings used by the Transportation and Infrastructure department and four schools in Charlottetown, Cornwall, Elmsdale, and Kinkora. The new roofs will improve the buildings' energy efficiency and lower operating costs.

The Government of Canada is investing $2.7 million dollars towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $680,000.

"Investments in public infrastructure are vitally important here on PEI. We all know how important it is to keep active, and this funding for the Confederation Trail bridge will help make sure folks in our community will be able to continue to access our great network of nature trails. At the same time, the retrofits to our provincial buildings will help make them more efficient and bring down the costs to keep them running. These are just a few of the more than 140 projects we've invested in here on the Island, and I know they'll continue to help make our Province a better place to live."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure is one of the most important elements for a vibrant, healthy, sustainable community. Our government is proud to be playing a key role in funding projects to help Island communities to thrive, and to ensure our infrastructure is safe and more secure for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $381 million in 140 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding TIE Buildings Roof Replacements Basin Head, Charlottetown, Kensington, Orwell CVRIS Existing roofs replacement for these provincially-owned buildings: Aubin Arsenault Building, Sullivan Building, Basin Head Fisheries Museum, Kensington Post Office, Customs House, and MacPhail Woods Nature Centre. These roof repairs will increase the insulation R-value, leading to decreased energy demand. $616,000 $154,000 4 Partial Schools Roof Replacements Charlottetown, Cornwall, Elmsdale, Kinkora CVRIS Roof retrofit at LM Montgomery Elementary, East Wiltshire Junior High, ME Callaghan Intermediate and Somerset Elementary to ensure a tight building envelope and protect these assets. The new roofing system will be of conventional modified bitumen construction allowing for increased insulation, improving the energy efficiency of all four schools and lowering heating and cooling costs. This project will further promote the economic recovery plan by spurring construction in rural PEI. $504,000 $126,000 Morell Confederation Trail Bridge Structure Replacement Morell CVRIS Replacement of an existing 70-metre long bridge structure currently used as a recreational walking/biking trail, with a new steel bridge. The project also includes removal and disposal of existing structure and installation of environmental controls. This will enhance and maintain the nature trails and promote active lifestyles for residents. $1,600,000 $400,000

