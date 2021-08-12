SUMMERSIDE, PE, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities across the province, enhance quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and John Smallwood, Executive Director of Community Connections Inc., announced funding to upgrade and expand Community Connections, a facility to provide support services to adults with intellectual disabilities in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.

The project consists of implementing significant accessibility and safety upgrades in addition to expanding the interior of the building. The improvements include repurposing several rooms for more space, adding windows, and installing doorways, accessible washrooms, and air conditioning. Exterior work will see the construction of a new driveway to increase the client safety and improve accessible wheelchair transportation, as well as expand the parking lot.

These improvements will enable Community Connections to serve more clients. The project will help parents and families of persons with disabilities rest assured that their adult children with disabilities are receiving safe and appropriate support services.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $514,000 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing more than $428,000 towards total eligible costs for this project.

"As Member of Parliament, I have always believed in the value of infrastructure that truly supports Community needs. It is always a pleasure to work with so many creative and hard working people who have a real sense of direction. Community Connections serves an important role in the City of Summerside and I acknowledge the work of the Volunteer Board and Staff."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Community Connections Inc. supports and enhances positive change in the lives of so many islanders - their clients and their families, as well as the greater community. Social infrastructure is about providing facilities and services that help individuals, families, groups, and communities meet their social needs, maximize their potential for development, and enhance community well-being. As a province, we are thrilled to be supporting Community Connections Inc. through our infrastructure investment and wish you them the best going forward."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"The support for this project from both levels of government further emphasizes the importance of day service programming at Community Connections. This commitment demonstrates a pledge to adults with intellectual disabilities and the outstanding staff teams that supports them. This project provides substantial growth and will assist our agency in meeting the demands of our day programming services."

John Smallwood, Executive Director of Community Connections Inc.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. In Prince Edward Island , the federal government has invested more than $432 million in 180 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

