CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities across the province, enhance quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Joel Dennis, Tremploy Inc. Executive Director, announced funding for a new facility to provide vocational training and support services to adults with intellectual disabilities in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

On the main floor, the new two-storey facility will include a classroom and kitchen, program area, a wood products shop, offices and storage. The upstairs will include a kitchen program area and cafeteria, several program areas, a boardroom, administration offices, as well as a flexible space that could be used for social enterprise.

This project will benefit the community by providing a modern, safe, and efficient facility where Tremploy Inc. can continue to offer meaningful opportunities for work to adults with intellectual disabilities. Their lives will be enriched through a variety of services including day programs, one-to-one support, employment assistance services, and special events.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.4 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing more than $2 million towards total eligible costs for this project, while Tremploy Inc. is providing the balance of the funding with more than $1.6 million.

Quotes

"This investment will provide adults with intellectual disabilities access to a modern, safe, and efficient facility. This project will allow for Tremploy Inc. to continue to provide meaningful opportunities for the members of their community for many years to come. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in thousands of infrastructure projects like this one across the country, creating jobs, and building strong and resilient communities."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am always impressed by the individual care Tremploy provides to each and every client; encouraging them to explore their potential and empowering them to contribute and participate in their community in a meaningful way. As a province, we are thrilled to be supporting Tremploy's infrastructure investment; allowing them to continue supporting clients and providing positive life experiences in a safe and caring environment."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The support for this project from both levels of government demonstrates a recognition of the importance of the services and supports offered through Tremploy. This investment provides the opportunity to maintain our current programs and services and also positions Tremploy to further innovate and expand to respond to future needs in our community."

Joel Dennis, Tremploy Inc. Executive Director

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $420 million in 175 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

