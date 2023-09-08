08 Sep, 2023, 13:10 ET
LONDON, ON , Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario, along with the City of London, are providing over $8 million in combined funding to construct 35 new affordable housing units in London, Ontario.
Located at the corner of Richmond Street and York Street, Joan's Place will provide 35 new affordable homes, eight of which will be fully accessible. This project will support young mothers and mothers-to-be who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
Being constructed with environmental sustainability in mind, the project will achieve a 73% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions and 55% decrease in energy use. The energy efficiency will be addressed in several ways in the design of the building including increased insulation, LED lighting throughout the building, and the use of durable material.
Construction of the project is expected to be completed by Fall 2024.
A breakdown of funding for this project includes:
"Joan's Place will help create 35 new affordable homes in the city of London and help provide a roof over the heads of vulnerable residents. Our government is working closely with all levels of government to ensure that more Canadians have a safe and affordable place they can call home and this $8 million investment is just one way we are delivering on that commitment." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Thanks to today's investment, we are providing new affordable housing units for people who need them most right here in London. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing for those in core housing need, the Government of Canada is continuing to deliver meaningful results for those calling Canada home." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre
"The National Housing Strategy is working to ensure that no Canadian is left without the essential need of housing being met. With today's announcement of over $4 million toward Joan's Place, we are creating 35 new and affordable homes to support individuals and families here in London." – Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West
"I'm so pleased that our government is able to provide this support, and proud to step into this next chapter as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. This announcement demonstrates our government's continued commitment to help all Ontarians find a home that fits their unique needs. These 35 new affordable units will make a life-changing difference for young mothers, mothers-to-be and their families." – The Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Today's announcement demonstrates our government's continued focus on supporting vulnerable people in London and all across south-western Ontario, including by ensuring they have access to safe and affordable housing. It also builds on the nearly $8.5 million increase in Homelessness Prevention Program funding provided to London in this year's provincial budget. I'm honoured to take on this new role as Associate Minister of Housing, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact these new homes will have." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin–Middlesex–London
"Today we celebrate another stride towards securing safe and affordable housing for Londoners. This project is a part of an ongoing strategy to address health and homeless within our city. The investment announced today will open the doors to 35 units, providing members of our community with a place they can call home." – Josh Morgan, Mayor, City of London
"For 7 years, Joan's Place has been under development. The focus groups, community input, generous donations, and funding from each level of government have come together to create a unique model of care that will include deeply affordable supportive housing, and a wide range of programming that will not only help youth and young families find a home but will also help them find paths into abundant, safe and enriching futures. We are so thankful for the federal, provincial and municipal funding that helped make this possible." – Steve Cordes, CEO, Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU)
