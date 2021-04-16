Canada and Ontario take steps to make long-term care homes safer and more secure Français
Apr 16, 2021, 09:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario are investing over $99.4 million in 95 projects to improve long-term care homes across Ontario.
Details were provided by the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Deb Schulte, Federal Minister of Seniors; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and the Honourable Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care.
Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.
That is why both levels of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.
The funding announced today will make important upgrades and improvements to HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and sprinkler systems in long-term care homes across Ontario. All residents of long-term care homes deserve safe, modern spaces, and these investments will improve the safety of these homes for both residents and long-term care workers.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $79.5 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $19.8 million through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.
Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.
The COVID-19 Resilience Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% in projects that support provinces, and up to 100% in projects that support territories and Indigenous communities in their response to the pandemic.
Quotes
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Canada's most vulnerable populations. As we continue to battle this crisis, upgrading ventilation systems to ensure cleaner air in Ontario's long-term care homes will be critical to the health and safety of residents and the people that care for them. The Government of Canada is investing 80 cents on every dollar invested in these important projects across the province. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"The pandemic tragedy in Canada's long-term care sector highlighted significant gaps that must be met with action by all governments and those working on behalf of seniors. By funding 80 per cent of the cost of renovations to make these long-term care homes safer, we're helping better protect the Canadians living and working in long-term care."
The Honourable Deb Schulte, Federal Minister of Seniors
"As the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted, investments in the health and wellness of Ontarians are more critical than ever. Supporting air quality and other infrastructure projects in long-term care homes helps to protect our communities, making them stronger, healthier and safer. That is why Ontario is making this investment to protect our health and our economy."
The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure
"Our government is reversing decades of neglect and underfunding by repairing and rebuilding long-term care in Ontario. Today's investment, in homes across the province, is another part of our government's plan to ensure our loved ones live in comfort and with the safety, dignity and respect they deserve."
The Honourable Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's Minister of Long-term Care
Quick facts
- To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
- Through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects
- Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- Since November of 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,880 infrastructure projects across Ontario through the Investing in Canada Plan.
- Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.
Project Information:
|
Ultimate
|
Project
|
Project Details
|
Federal
|
Provincial Funding
|
Atikokan General
|
Atikokan, Township of
|
This project will enhance safety in the Extended Care Wing by upgrading the sprinkler and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems. The HVAC portion of the project will improve air filtration to provide improved air quality and prevent and control infection.
|
$1,488,560
|
$372,140
|
The Corporation of the County of Hastings - Hastings Centennial Manor
|
Bancroft, Town of
|
This project will add AC components to existing air handling units (AHUs) and the building's automation system to provide cooling to all areas of the home.
|
$785,900
|
$196,475
|
Victoria Village Manor
|
Barrie, City of
|
This project will replace 3 rooftop units (RTUs), 11 heat pumps and install a new air ionization appliance to improve air quality and help mitigate infection transmission and control, ensuring adequate heating throughout the facility and reducing the pathogen concentration in the air.
|
$1,157,884
|
$289,471
|
North Shore Health Network - Eldcap Unit
|
Blind River, Town Of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system to provide additional outdoor air, increase the number of air exchanges and provide negative air in areas as required to accommodate isolation of residents suspected of communicable disease. In addition, it includes the segregation of the floor space and access to areas to prevent the wandering of residents into zones under isolation.
|
$187,520
|
$46,880
|
Blue Water Rest Home
|
Bluewater, Municipality Of
|
This project will improve air quality in the existing building (retrofitted home area) by replacing and upgrading the HVAC system. The project will also improve the safety of the existing building by installing a fire sprinkler in a non sprinklered zone and improve the security of the existing building by installing security cameras.
|
$254,599
|
$63,650
|
The District Municipality of Muskoka - The Pines
|
Bracebridge, Town Of
|
This project will replace the existing AC freon unit and install an evaporator, valves, solenoids, refrigerant lines and a condensing unit to improve infection prevention and control.
|
$48,000
|
$12,000
|
Holland Christian Homes Inc. - Grace Manor
|
Brampton, City of
|
This project will improve the air filtration system by installing a new filtration system with UVC lights in the ventilation ductwork to improve air quality. The project will also replace all wooden railings, bumpers, wallpaper and protective walls with protective materials, and replace carpet flooring with vinyl flooring.
|
$520,000
|
$130,000
|
St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre, Brantford - St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre
|
Brantford, City of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system by replacing elements to improve air quality and air filtration, upgrade equipment to meet code requirements, maximize infection prevention and control, provide additional control capabilities for heating/cooling the space and eliminate the risk of imminent equipment failure.
|
$864,000
|
$216,000
|
St. Lawrence Lodge Long Term Care Home
|
Brockville, City of
|
This project will replace aging HVAC Equipment and Controls. The project will replace HVAC equipment and modernize automation controls to obtain reliable operations and enhance air quality.
|
$1,970,001
|
$492,500
|
Canadian Reformed Society for a Home for the Aged Inc. - Mount Nemo Christian Nursing Home
|
Burlington, City of
|
This project will install indoor pressurized tanks and a fire suppression sprinkler system.
|
$516,266
|
$129,066
|
Fairview Mennonite Home
|
Cambridge, City of
|
This project will install a new HVAC system that will provide consistent air quality and flow to all areas of the home and cleanse air entering the home through the HVAC system, killing bacteria and viruses that are present. In addition, the project will install hard surface flooring that is easier to clean and sterilize.
|
$562,862
|
$140,716
|
Riverview Gardens
|
Chatham-Kent, Municipality of
|
The project will install an UV light system in the HVAC system to improve air quality.
|
$63,200
|
$15,800
|
Centre d'Accueil Roger Seguin
|
Clarence-Rockland, City of
|
This project will install a sprinkler system through the building with a watering can in each room. In addition, to enhance safety, a new bell system will be installed in resident units as the current system is outdated and can no longer be repaired.
|
$1,200,000
|
$300,000
|
Villa Minto Long Term Care Home
|
Cochrane, Town of
|
This project will improve air quality and ventilation throughout the home by installing 2-new AHUs to handle the Acute Care and Long-Term Care wings independently.
|
$1,572,000
|
$393,000
|
Corporation of the County of Simcoe - Sunset Manor Home for Senior Citizens
|
Collingwood, Town of
|
This project will install a new cooling system, boiler system, heating variable air volume, and repair humidifiers. These installations and repairs will improve air quality, increase energy efficiency, maximize infection control and prevention, and improve heating and provide safe environment for residents.
|
$780,000
|
$195,000
|
The Corporation of the City of Cornwall - Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge
|
Cornwall, City of
|
This project will replace 4 air supply units for the entire building to improve air quality and air flow in the home.
|
$304,000
|
$76,000
|
North Renfrew Long-Term Care Services
|
Deep River, Town of
|
This project will install a new HVAC system to improve air quality and provide AC throughout the home, including all resident areas. In addition, replacing original windows will improve energy efficiency within the home.
|
$664,000
|
$166,000
|
St. Joseph's General Hospital Elliot Lake - St. Joseph's Manor
|
Elliot Lake, City of
|
This project will replace the HVAC systems to improve air quality, ventilation, heating and cooling, humidification of the facility and increase energy efficiency.
|
$708,940
|
$177,235
|
Espanola General Hospital - (operating as Espanola Nursing Home-LTC)
|
Espanola, Town of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system in the isolation room, laundry room and bio-hazard room. In addition the project will renovate the space adjoining the nursing home to create an isolation room and build new space to allow current space to be repurposed for the isolation room, and provide a new area for storage (central supply) and increase the area for bio-hazardous waste.
|
$3,165,474
|
$791,368
|
Riverside Health Care Facilities Inc. - Rainycrest
|
Fort Frances, Town of
|
This project will install a sprinkler system in a home that currently does not have one. In addition, the project will install a new energy efficient HVAC system to provide reliable heating, cooling, air filtration and ventilation throughout the home.
|
$1,558,652
|
$389,663
|
County of Frontenac - Fairmount Home for the Aged
|
Frontenac, County of
|
This project will replace the HVAC system to improve air quality, enhance resident comfort, and assist with the mitigation of the spread of bacteria and viruses. In addition, this project will retrofit the ductwork by installing active, automated disinfection technology in the ventilation system.
|
$941,824
|
$235,456
|
County of Lennox & Addington - The John M. Parrott Centre
|
Greater Napanee, Town of
|
This project will upgrade the computer software and hardware components of the building automation system to allow early identification of issues with HVAC and exhaust systems.
|
$38,700
|
$9,675
|
St. Joseph's Health Centre of Sudbury - St. Gabriel's Villa of Sudbury
|
Greater Sudbury, City of
|
This project will upgrade the AC units in order to provide adequate cooling to all areas of the building.
|
$135,483
|
$33,871
|
St. Joseph's Villa of Sudbury, Inc.
|
Greater Sudbury, City of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system by replacing 8 AHUs, 3 hydronic heating boilers, 2 domestic water boilers and the attic dry sprinkler system.
|
$1,439,896
|
$359,974
|
Shalom Manor Long Term Care Home
|
Grimsby, Town of
|
This project will replace 2 air make up units, 2 AC units, 2 humidifiers and 2 exhaust fans in order to improve the home's HVAC system. By upgrading the HVAC system, along with the programming and control system, the home will be better equipped to provide improved air quality that is more stable and energy efficient.
|
$109,228
|
$27,307
|
St. Joseph's Hospital (Special Grouping) - St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph
|
Guelph, City of
|
This project will replace the existing Rooftop Unit serving the North Wing which will improve air quality for the building occupants, reduce the spread of viruses by improving the air filtration, provide additional control capabilities for heating/cooling the space, eliminate risk of imminent equipment failure, eliminate risk from infection transmission and help maximize patient care quality and comfort.
|
$1,500,000
|
$375,000
|
The Corporation of Haldimand County - Grandview Lodge / Dunnville
|
Haldimand County
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system and controls to improve air quality and controls in all areas of the home, enable control of aspects of air supply, ventilation, humidity and air exchanges to support IPAC strategies during potential outbreaks.
|
$2,578,400
|
$644,600
|
St. Joseph's Health System -St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas
|
Hamilton, City of
|
This project will upgrade the sprinkler system by installing fire sprinklers in the East wing and West Wing of the LTC home and will enable chiller expansion by replacing the Chiller Plant
|
$1,108,595
|
$277,149
|
Idlewyld Manor
|
Hamilton, City of
|
This project will install a new HVAC system, new chiller and boilers, and an upgraded BAS system to improve air quality and improve the heating and cooling throughout all areas of the home.
|
$2,214,160
|
$553,540
|
St. Peter's Care Centres - St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke
|
Hamilton, City of
|
This project will install a new HVAC system to improve air quality and improve heating and cooling, and to help maximize infection prevention and control throughout all areas of the long-term care home. Also, update the building automated system (BAS) to optimize interface capabilities with the new HVAC system.
|
$2,068,360
|
$517,090
|
PeopleCare Not-For-Profit Homes Inc. - A.R. Goudie Kitchener
|
Kitchener, City of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system by installing new controllers, thermostats and valves with interconnected wiring to integrate updated devices onto the building automated system monitoring system. In addition, the project will install high efficiency aluminum frame windows and doors, a new insulated rubber roofing membrane on entire building, and new heat-welded anti-microbial flooring.
|
$4,616,000
|
$1,154,000
|
Regional Municipality of Waterloo - Sunnyside Home
|
Kitchener, City of
|
This project will install new HVAC exhaust fans to replace aging units, which will improve air quality and decrease the risk of infection.
|
$136,000
|
$34,000
|
The Corporation of the County of Lambton - North Lambton Lodge
|
Lambton, County of
|
This project will install a new HVAC system to improve air quality and cool all areas of the home and better manage airflow within residents' rooms to reduce the potential of infectious disease.
|
$240,000
|
$60,000
|
Albright Gardens Homes, Incorporated
|
Lincoln, Town of
|
This project will install new HVAC and chiller systems to provide properly treated air throughout the building, improve air filtration and better humidification. This will result in fewer breakdowns to ensure consistent and reliable air quality to residents and staff.
|
$3,632,928
|
$908,232
|
United Mennonite Home for the Aged
|
Lincoln, Town of
|
This project will replace all HVAC units to improve air quality, filtration and circulation throughout home. In addition, it will make physical distancing within the home possible.
|
$1,370,040
|
$342,510
|
Santé Manitouwadge Health
|
Manitouwadge, Township of
|
This project will replace 2 humidifiers and install new humidifiers into the existing AHUs. This project will improve air quality, filtration, and indoor air quality.
|
$242,800
|
$60,700
|
Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care – Markham
|
Markham, City of
|
This project will replace components to restore the normal operation of the HVAC system. Also, will install a new fuel tank system for the backup generator which assures fire safety and hazard free environment for the generator operation.
|
$185,600
|
$46,400
|
The Regional Municipality of Peel - Sheridan Villa
|
Mississauga, City of
|
This project will upgrade various components of the HVAC system AC units, make up air unit, boiler exhaust fan) to improve longevity and efficiency. Upgrade fire panel and install protective barriers to support potential exposure, support containment and prevent the spread of viruses. In addition, expand existing digital media screens so that all staff have access to communication even during outbreaks/co-hurting.
|
$116,800
|
$29,200
|
Corporation of the County of Simcoe - Simcoe Manor Home for the Aged
|
New Tecumseth, Town of
|
This project will replace AC components, compressor, two heat pumps and boiler. These replacements will increase energy efficiency, increase comfort for residents, reduce risk of heat exhaustion and provide comfortable humidity levels to control bacteria and virus growth.
|
$150,400
|
$37,600
|
Southlake Residential Care Village
|
Newmarket, Town of
|
This project will install 2 packaged rooftop units and 5 rooftop make up air systems. It will include an Ionization air purification system to improve air quality and humidification of the home.
|
$130,686
|
$32,672
|
The Governing Council of the Salvation Army in Canada - R. H. Lawson Eventide Home
|
Niagara Falls, City of
|
This project will replace two HVAC units providing heating and AC to all resident common areas ensuring comfortable environment.
|
$132,106
|
$33,027
|
Spencer House Inc.
|
Orillia, City of
|
This project will improve the HVAC system by replacing 5 heat pumps, 4 roof top AHUs and 2 Hot water boiler equipment to improve air quality in the existing building and to help maximize infection prevention and control. This project is essential to reduce service outages and improve efficiency and stability of the HVAC system.
|
$176,280
|
$44,070
|
Corporation of the County of Simcoe - Trillium Manor Home for the Aged
|
Orillia, City of
|
This project will repair/replace old HVAC system components is to improve air quality in the existing building and to help maximize infection prevention and control. This repair is essential to improving air filtration and part of a strategy to mitigate the spread and exposure to bacteria and viruses.
|
$136,000
|
$34,000
|
City of Ottawa - Carleton Lodge
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will replace the Chiller Plant to increase AC capacity for all loops serviced by the chiller. In addition, this replacement will provide energy efficiency, consistency and reliability benefits, and the modernized interface will allow building management to better control and maintain cooling.
|
$108,880
|
$27,220
|
Bruyère Continuing Care Inc. - Residence Saint-Louis
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will install approximately 15 sensors and 25 thermostats in the home. Enhancements to the HVAC System through additional Co2 sensors and replacement of thermostats in common areas will improve air quality. The project will improve the ventilation system to ensure the air quality is at its maximum controlled by building automation system.
|
$84,000
|
$21,000
|
The City of Ottawa - Peter D. Clark Centre
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will modernize the sprinkler system to ensure all areas within the facility have appropriate coverage, install backflow prevention device, and correct any additional identified deficiencies. Also, install 6 new humidifiers in the home and in-room cooling to improve resident comfort with individualized temperature control for each resident room.
|
$865,960
|
$216,490
|
Township of Osgoode Care Centre
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will install additional AC units to improve air quality and cooling throughout the home. This will improve air quality, air filtration and exercise infection prevention and control.
|
$141,238
|
$35,310
|
Villa Marconi Long Term Care Center - Villa Marconi
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will replace 4 ductless air units and 5 rooftop cooling units. This project will also replace 7 heating boiler units and 4 hot water boilers.
|
$596,800
|
$149,200
|
The Ottawa Jewish Home for the Aged - Hillel Lodge
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will install a new boiler system and domestic hot water, new Roof-top AC units, upgrade existing building automation system software and field devices controlling the boilers and roof-top units, and perform air balancing of new roof-top units and terminal units. In addition, the project will upgrade plumbing by replacing aging water taps with touchless to minimize infection transmission.
|
$762,140
|
$190,535
|
The Salvation Army Ottawa Grace Manor
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will install 4 Engineered Air ERVs & 2 RTU with new automated controls unit
|
$1,258,368
|
$314,592
|
Royal Ottawa Place
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will replace 4 AHUs which will increase capacity of the HVAC conduit, balance airflow, and upgrade power of the HVAC system.
|
$1,630,752
|
$407,688
|
Bruyère Continuing Care Inc. - Élisabeth-Bruyère Residence
|
Ottawa, City of
|
This project will replace aging HVAC system to improve indoor air quality and improve infection control for vulnerable population.
|
$401,600
|
$100,400
|
Corporation of the County of Grey - Lee Manor Home
|
Owen Sound, City of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system with better AC and ventilation to improve air quality and reduce and control outbreaks. In addition, expanding cooling to residents' rooms will allow residents to socially distance in the safety of their own rooms.
|
$520,000
|
$130,000
|
Corporation of the County of Renfrew - Miramichi Lodge
|
Pembroke, City of
|
This project will replace the humidifier and controls in the ventilation system to improve air quality and maintain humidification throughout the home.
|
$84,800
|
$21,200
|
Knollcrest Lodge - Knollcrest Lodge
|
Perth East, Township of
|
This project will install a fire sprinkler system to improve the safety of residents and staff throughout all areas of the home. In addition, this project will repair the heating ventilation and AC to improve air quality and temperature control in the existing building to maximize infection prevention and control.
|
$654,564
|
$163,641
|
Corporation of County of Lanark - Lanark Lodge
|
Perth, Town Of
|
This project will replace 30-year-old AHUs (which will provide AC capacity for residents in A/B & D wing). The upgrade will improve air quality for residents and reduce energy costs and green house gas emissions.
|
$1,398,432
|
$349,608
|
St. Joseph's at Fleming
|
Peterborough, City of
|
This project will install a HVAC system equipped with HEPA filtration capacity to improve air quality, cool all areas of the home and reduce the likelihood of virus transmission.
|
$240,000
|
$60,000
|
The Board of Management for the District of Parry Sound East - Eastholme Home for the Aged
|
Powassan, Municipality Of
|
This project will result in high efficiency HVAC heating and AC for better air flow in all resident areas and to maintain consistent humidity, heating and AC levels. In addition, the project will update network infrastructure to enable the upgrade of the building automation system.
|
$4,258,358
|
$1,064,589
|
Riverside Health Care Facilities Inc.- Rainy River Health Centre
|
Rainy River, Town of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC and AC system to provide reliable heating, cooling, filtration and ventilation throughout the facility. In addition, this project will remove and replace the existing thin-walled dry pipe system within the attic.
|
$1,182,052
|
$295,513
|
The Corporation of the County of Renfrew - Bonnechere Manor
|
Renfrew, Town of
|
This project will replace the Chiller, 2 AHUs, and 15 fan coils to reduce risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 and other infections, improve air quality, reduce HVAC system failures, improve energy efficiency, and comfort of residents, staff and visitors
|
$792,000
|
$198,000
|
Vision '74 Inc - Vision Nursing Home
|
Sarnia, City of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system by replacing existing domestic hot water boilers for reliable hot water.
|
$448,000
|
$112,000
|
F.J. Davey Home
|
Sault Ste. Marie, City of
|
This project will install 2 new HVAC systems to ensure a reliable source of heat and cooling, improved air filtration, and optimize energy efficiency.
|
$127,600
|
$31,900
|
Corporation of the County of Dufferin - Dufferin Oaks
|
Shelburne, Town of
|
This project will replace the current building automation system and install new controls within the building to ensure better management of the HVAC system throughout the home.
|
$144,000
|
$36,000
|
Hospital De Smooth Rock Falls Hospital - Smooth Rock Falls Hospital
|
Smooth Rock Falls, Town of
|
This project will replace all HVAC units to improve air quality throughout the home.
|
$580,506
|
$145,126
|
Heidehof Long Term Care Home
|
St. Catharines, City of
|
This project will install a new HVAC system to provide AC throughout the home, improve air quality in the building and to help maximize infection prevention and control. In addition, this project will expand the sprinkler system to cover more areas of the building.
|
$320,000
|
$80,000
|
Mennonite Brethren Senior Citizens Home
|
St. Catharines, City of
|
This project will install 4 ductless units and 4 condensers on each floor to improve air quality and temperature of the resident areas in the summer. These additional units would correct the temperature control problem and make the residents' rooms and hallways comfortable.
|
$40,400
|
$10,100
|
The Corporation of the City of St. Thomas - Valleyview Home
|
St. Thomas, City of
|
This project will completely replace the HVAC/AC System to improve the air quality within the Home and reduce energy costs as the units will be more energy efficient.
|
$328,000
|
$82,000
|
The Corporation of the County of Middlesex - Strathmere Lodge
|
Strathroy-Caradoc, Township of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system to maximize infection prevention and control and COVID transmission, enhance temperature control, and improve system cooling performance for resident comfort and well-being.
|
$1,788,000
|
$447,000
|
St. Joseph's Care Group - Hogarth Riverview Manor
|
Thunder Bay, City of
|
This project will replace AC units, upgrade AHUs and upgrade programming which is essential to improving the air filtration and air quality of the home to maximize infection prevention.
|
$272,000
|
$68,000
|
The Corporation of the City of Thunder Bay - Pioneer Ridge
|
Thunder Bay, City of
|
This project will upgrade current units in each residential room to add Make Up Air Unit cooling component to provide AC. This will increase resident safety, maximize infection prevention and control, improve air filtration, and maintain humidity levels within 40-60% range.
|
$186,400
|
$46,600
|
Nisbet Lodge
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will install fire sprinklers and ensure the home is compliant with the Ontario Fire Marshall's mandate that all provincial long-term care homes have sprinklers by the end of 2024.
|
$456,520
|
$114,130
|
Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care - Scarborough Finch
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will install additional components to the cooling tower which will allow speed control, eliminate vibration and noise, and prolong the life of the motor which will increase energy efficiency.
|
$15,200
|
$3,800
|
The Jewish Home for the Aged
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade the AC units, replace components of the 9 AHUs, replace 32 facility exhaust fans, and 4 pressurization fans. These upgrades will improve air quality and circulation for the building occupants, upgrade equipment, reduce the spread of viruses by improving the air circulation allow building operators to have control over the operating parameters of these assets, eliminate risk of imminent equipment failure and mitigate risk from infection transmission.
|
$5,372,514
|
$1,343,129
|
Unity Health Toronto - Providence Healthcare
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will replace HVAC Controllers to improve HVAC operation, building ventilation to reduce risk of COVID transmission, automatic control of temperature, improve humidity and air changes, and enable remote monitoring and alerts upon any equipment failures.
|
$72,000
|
$18,000
|
Hellenic Home for the Aged Inc. - Scarborough
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will replace five Rooftop units to ensure AC is fully operational in all areas of the facility and install a building automation system to control air quality. In addition, will upgrade exhaust fans in resident shower and spa rooms and replace hot water tanks to provide consistent hot water for infection control purposes and increase airflow in confined spaces.
|
$560,000
|
$140,000
|
Hellenic Care for Seniors Inc.
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system to improve air quality, ventilation, enhance COVID-19 transmission mitigation, enhance system control and improve system cooling performance for resident comfort and well-being.
|
$1,140,000
|
$285,000
|
The Kensington Health Centre - The Kensington Gardens
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will replace/upgrade HVAC equipment to improve air quality through increased air flow and filtration. Also, to include building automation systems to provide monitoring and controls for the entire building HVAC system.
|
$764,000
|
$191,000
|
Better Living at Thompson House - Thompson House
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will replace/upgrade components of the HVAC system which will improve the indoor air quality and enhance AC to all parts of the home. In addition, the proposed upgrades will improve the energy efficiency and performance of the HVAC units.
|
$220,480
|
$55,120
|
The Bob Rumball Home for The Deaf
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will improve the indoor air quality and infection control by introducing new measures to the HVAC air distribution system. In addition, the proposed upgrades will improve the energy efficiency and performance of the HVAC units.
|
$2,528,866
|
$632,217
|
Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care - Scarborough McNicoll
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will install a new air-cooled chiller, new components to the current HVAC system, and replace 1 existing fresh air unit and 1 cab air purifier to existing elevators. It will also increase heat transfer and cooling capacity, reduce energy consumption, improve air quality delivered to the resident units and provide improved thermal comfort for the residents and staff.
|
$856,000
|
$214,000
|
City of Toronto - Bendale Acres
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home.
|
$320,000
|
$80,000
|
City of Toronto - Carefree Lodge
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home.
|
$240,000
|
$60,000
|
City of Toronto - Cummer Lodge
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home.
|
$320,000
|
$80,000
|
City of Toronto - Fudger House
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home.
|
$240,000
|
$60,000
|
City of Toronto - Lakeshore Lodge
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home.
|
$240,000
|
$60,000
|
City of Toronto - Seven Oaks
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home.
|
$240,000
|
$60,000
|
City of Toronto - Wesburn Manor
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home.
|
$240,000
|
$60,000
|
Harold and Grace Baker Centre
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will install two new Make up Air Units. This will provide AC throughout the home, improve infection control and prevention and improve the operating and energy efficiency of the HVAC systems.
|
$214,208
|
$53,552
|
Mon Sheong Foundation - Mon Sheong Home for the Aged
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will provide a new HVAC unit which will improve air filtration and quality. In addition, the project will replace and upgrade plumbing fixtures, shut off valves and upgrade an integrated IT network with Wi-Fi and technology.
|
$800,000
|
$200,000
|
West Park Healthcare Centre - West Park Long Term Care Centre
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will install new HVAC system to improve air quality, provide cooling to the east wing of the home, improve filtration and increase circulation to critical zones required to mitigate the transmission rates of COVID-19. It will have a significant impact on our ability to improve air quality and care to residents & staff.
|
$345,200
|
$86,300
|
Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will upgrade the HVAC system to include AC, humidification functions, and increased air exchange rating which will improve air quality, maximize infection prevention and control, improve living conditions of the residents while enjoying uninterrupted and improved cooling and heating systems.
|
$2,680,000
|
$670,000
|
Ehatare Retirement and Nursing Home
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will install new roof top AC units and make up air units in the home. In addition, the project will upgrade safety equipment by installing a new camera system, 2 fences, IT network and pavement replacement for accessibility outdoors.
|
$309,760
|
$77,440
|
West Park Hospital (West Park Long Term Care Centre)
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will clean, sanitize, and reheat coils in the ventilation system for each resident room to improve air quality. The reheat coils are installed in the ventilation ductwork located at each bedroom and this measure will aid in rebalancing the ventilation system in the building.
|
$61,600
|
$15,400
|
West Park Hospital (West Park Long Term Care Centre)
|
Toronto, City of
|
This project will install 2 new exhaust systems and duct work, each serving 3 soiled utility rooms, to provide increased ventilation and airflow in each room.
|
$46,800
|
$11,700
|
Corporation of the County of Wellington - Wellington Terrace Long-Term Care Home
|
Wellington, County of
|
This project will reroute 2 existing humidifiers and a CO2 and humidity sensors for monitoring indoor humidity levels.
|
$280,480
|
$70,120
