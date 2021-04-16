Canada and Ontario take steps to make long-term care homes safer and more secure

Ultimate

Recipient Project

Location Project Details Federal

unding Provincial Funding

Atikokan General

Hospital (AGH) Atikokan, Township of This project will enhance safety in the Extended Care Wing by upgrading the sprinkler and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems. The HVAC portion of the project will improve air filtration to provide improved air quality and prevent and control infection. $1,488,560 $372,140

The Corporation of the County of Hastings - Hastings Centennial Manor Bancroft, Town of This project will add AC components to existing air handling units (AHUs) and the building's automation system to provide cooling to all areas of the home. $785,900 $196,475

Victoria Village Manor Barrie, City of This project will replace 3 rooftop units (RTUs), 11 heat pumps and install a new air ionization appliance to improve air quality and help mitigate infection transmission and control, ensuring adequate heating throughout the facility and reducing the pathogen concentration in the air. $1,157,884 $289,471

North Shore Health Network - Eldcap Unit Blind River, Town Of This project will upgrade the HVAC system to provide additional outdoor air, increase the number of air exchanges and provide negative air in areas as required to accommodate isolation of residents suspected of communicable disease. In addition, it includes the segregation of the floor space and access to areas to prevent the wandering of residents into zones under isolation. $187,520 $46,880

Blue Water Rest Home Bluewater, Municipality Of This project will improve air quality in the existing building (retrofitted home area) by replacing and upgrading the HVAC system. The project will also improve the safety of the existing building by installing a fire sprinkler in a non sprinklered zone and improve the security of the existing building by installing security cameras. $254,599 $63,650

The District Municipality of Muskoka - The Pines Bracebridge, Town Of This project will replace the existing AC freon unit and install an evaporator, valves, solenoids, refrigerant lines and a condensing unit to improve infection prevention and control. $48,000 $12,000

Holland Christian Homes Inc. - Grace Manor Brampton, City of This project will improve the air filtration system by installing a new filtration system with UVC lights in the ventilation ductwork to improve air quality. The project will also replace all wooden railings, bumpers, wallpaper and protective walls with protective materials, and replace carpet flooring with vinyl flooring. $520,000 $130,000

St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre, Brantford - St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre Brantford, City of This project will upgrade the HVAC system by replacing elements to improve air quality and air filtration, upgrade equipment to meet code requirements, maximize infection prevention and control, provide additional control capabilities for heating/cooling the space and eliminate the risk of imminent equipment failure. $864,000 $216,000

St. Lawrence Lodge Long Term Care Home Brockville, City of This project will replace aging HVAC Equipment and Controls. The project will replace HVAC equipment and modernize automation controls to obtain reliable operations and enhance air quality. $1,970,001 $492,500

Canadian Reformed Society for a Home for the Aged Inc. - Mount Nemo Christian Nursing Home Burlington, City of This project will install indoor pressurized tanks and a fire suppression sprinkler system. $516,266 $129,066

Fairview Mennonite Home Cambridge, City of This project will install a new HVAC system that will provide consistent air quality and flow to all areas of the home and cleanse air entering the home through the HVAC system, killing bacteria and viruses that are present. In addition, the project will install hard surface flooring that is easier to clean and sterilize. $562,862 $140,716

Riverview Gardens Chatham-Kent, Municipality of The project will install an UV light system in the HVAC system to improve air quality. $63,200 $15,800

Centre d'Accueil Roger Seguin Clarence-Rockland, City of This project will install a sprinkler system through the building with a watering can in each room. In addition, to enhance safety, a new bell system will be installed in resident units as the current system is outdated and can no longer be repaired. $1,200,000 $300,000

Villa Minto Long Term Care Home Cochrane, Town of This project will improve air quality and ventilation throughout the home by installing 2-new AHUs to handle the Acute Care and Long-Term Care wings independently. $1,572,000 $393,000

Corporation of the County of Simcoe - Sunset Manor Home for Senior Citizens Collingwood, Town of This project will install a new cooling system, boiler system, heating variable air volume, and repair humidifiers. These installations and repairs will improve air quality, increase energy efficiency, maximize infection control and prevention, and improve heating and provide safe environment for residents. $780,000 $195,000

The Corporation of the City of Cornwall - Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge Cornwall, City of This project will replace 4 air supply units for the entire building to improve air quality and air flow in the home. $304,000 $76,000

North Renfrew Long-Term Care Services Deep River, Town of This project will install a new HVAC system to improve air quality and provide AC throughout the home, including all resident areas. In addition, replacing original windows will improve energy efficiency within the home. $664,000 $166,000

St. Joseph's General Hospital Elliot Lake - St. Joseph's Manor Elliot Lake, City of This project will replace the HVAC systems to improve air quality, ventilation, heating and cooling, humidification of the facility and increase energy efficiency. $708,940 $177,235

Espanola General Hospital - (operating as Espanola Nursing Home-LTC) Espanola, Town of This project will upgrade the HVAC system in the isolation room, laundry room and bio-hazard room. In addition the project will renovate the space adjoining the nursing home to create an isolation room and build new space to allow current space to be repurposed for the isolation room, and provide a new area for storage (central supply) and increase the area for bio-hazardous waste. $3,165,474 $791,368

Riverside Health Care Facilities Inc. - Rainycrest Fort Frances, Town of This project will install a sprinkler system in a home that currently does not have one. In addition, the project will install a new energy efficient HVAC system to provide reliable heating, cooling, air filtration and ventilation throughout the home. $1,558,652 $389,663

County of Frontenac - Fairmount Home for the Aged Frontenac, County of This project will replace the HVAC system to improve air quality, enhance resident comfort, and assist with the mitigation of the spread of bacteria and viruses. In addition, this project will retrofit the ductwork by installing active, automated disinfection technology in the ventilation system. $941,824 $235,456

County of Lennox & Addington - The John M. Parrott Centre Greater Napanee, Town of This project will upgrade the computer software and hardware components of the building automation system to allow early identification of issues with HVAC and exhaust systems. $38,700 $9,675

St. Joseph's Health Centre of Sudbury - St. Gabriel's Villa of Sudbury Greater Sudbury, City of This project will upgrade the AC units in order to provide adequate cooling to all areas of the building. $135,483 $33,871

St. Joseph's Villa of Sudbury, Inc. Greater Sudbury, City of This project will upgrade the HVAC system by replacing 8 AHUs, 3 hydronic heating boilers, 2 domestic water boilers and the attic dry sprinkler system. $1,439,896 $359,974

Shalom Manor Long Term Care Home Grimsby, Town of This project will replace 2 air make up units, 2 AC units, 2 humidifiers and 2 exhaust fans in order to improve the home's HVAC system. By upgrading the HVAC system, along with the programming and control system, the home will be better equipped to provide improved air quality that is more stable and energy efficient. $109,228 $27,307

St. Joseph's Hospital (Special Grouping) - St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph Guelph, City of This project will replace the existing Rooftop Unit serving the North Wing which will improve air quality for the building occupants, reduce the spread of viruses by improving the air filtration, provide additional control capabilities for heating/cooling the space, eliminate risk of imminent equipment failure, eliminate risk from infection transmission and help maximize patient care quality and comfort. $1,500,000 $375,000

The Corporation of Haldimand County - Grandview Lodge / Dunnville Haldimand County This project will upgrade the HVAC system and controls to improve air quality and controls in all areas of the home, enable control of aspects of air supply, ventilation, humidity and air exchanges to support IPAC strategies during potential outbreaks. $2,578,400 $644,600

St. Joseph's Health System -St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas Hamilton, City of This project will upgrade the sprinkler system by installing fire sprinklers in the East wing and West Wing of the LTC home and will enable chiller expansion by replacing the Chiller Plant $1,108,595 $277,149

Idlewyld Manor Hamilton, City of This project will install a new HVAC system, new chiller and boilers, and an upgraded BAS system to improve air quality and improve the heating and cooling throughout all areas of the home. $2,214,160 $553,540

St. Peter's Care Centres - St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke Hamilton, City of This project will install a new HVAC system to improve air quality and improve heating and cooling, and to help maximize infection prevention and control throughout all areas of the long-term care home. Also, update the building automated system (BAS) to optimize interface capabilities with the new HVAC system. $2,068,360 $517,090

PeopleCare Not-For-Profit Homes Inc. - A.R. Goudie Kitchener Kitchener, City of This project will upgrade the HVAC system by installing new controllers, thermostats and valves with interconnected wiring to integrate updated devices onto the building automated system monitoring system. In addition, the project will install high efficiency aluminum frame windows and doors, a new insulated rubber roofing membrane on entire building, and new heat-welded anti-microbial flooring. $4,616,000 $1,154,000

Regional Municipality of Waterloo - Sunnyside Home Kitchener, City of This project will install new HVAC exhaust fans to replace aging units, which will improve air quality and decrease the risk of infection. $136,000 $34,000

The Corporation of the County of Lambton - North Lambton Lodge Lambton, County of This project will install a new HVAC system to improve air quality and cool all areas of the home and better manage airflow within residents' rooms to reduce the potential of infectious disease. $240,000 $60,000

Albright Gardens Homes, Incorporated Lincoln, Town of This project will install new HVAC and chiller systems to provide properly treated air throughout the building, improve air filtration and better humidification. This will result in fewer breakdowns to ensure consistent and reliable air quality to residents and staff. $3,632,928 $908,232

United Mennonite Home for the Aged Lincoln, Town of This project will replace all HVAC units to improve air quality, filtration and circulation throughout home. In addition, it will make physical distancing within the home possible. $1,370,040 $342,510

Santé Manitouwadge Health Manitouwadge, Township of This project will replace 2 humidifiers and install new humidifiers into the existing AHUs. This project will improve air quality, filtration, and indoor air quality. $242,800 $60,700

Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care – Markham Markham, City of This project will replace components to restore the normal operation of the HVAC system. Also, will install a new fuel tank system for the backup generator which assures fire safety and hazard free environment for the generator operation. $185,600 $46,400

The Regional Municipality of Peel - Sheridan Villa Mississauga, City of This project will upgrade various components of the HVAC system AC units, make up air unit, boiler exhaust fan) to improve longevity and efficiency. Upgrade fire panel and install protective barriers to support potential exposure, support containment and prevent the spread of viruses. In addition, expand existing digital media screens so that all staff have access to communication even during outbreaks/co-hurting. $116,800 $29,200

Corporation of the County of Simcoe - Simcoe Manor Home for the Aged New Tecumseth, Town of This project will replace AC components, compressor, two heat pumps and boiler. These replacements will increase energy efficiency, increase comfort for residents, reduce risk of heat exhaustion and provide comfortable humidity levels to control bacteria and virus growth. $150,400 $37,600

Southlake Residential Care Village Newmarket, Town of This project will install 2 packaged rooftop units and 5 rooftop make up air systems. It will include an Ionization air purification system to improve air quality and humidification of the home. $130,686 $32,672

The Governing Council of the Salvation Army in Canada - R. H. Lawson Eventide Home Niagara Falls, City of This project will replace two HVAC units providing heating and AC to all resident common areas ensuring comfortable environment. $132,106 $33,027

Spencer House Inc. Orillia, City of This project will improve the HVAC system by replacing 5 heat pumps, 4 roof top AHUs and 2 Hot water boiler equipment to improve air quality in the existing building and to help maximize infection prevention and control. This project is essential to reduce service outages and improve efficiency and stability of the HVAC system. $176,280 $44,070

Corporation of the County of Simcoe - Trillium Manor Home for the Aged Orillia, City of This project will repair/replace old HVAC system components is to improve air quality in the existing building and to help maximize infection prevention and control. This repair is essential to improving air filtration and part of a strategy to mitigate the spread and exposure to bacteria and viruses. $136,000 $34,000

City of Ottawa - Carleton Lodge Ottawa, City of This project will replace the Chiller Plant to increase AC capacity for all loops serviced by the chiller. In addition, this replacement will provide energy efficiency, consistency and reliability benefits, and the modernized interface will allow building management to better control and maintain cooling. $108,880 $27,220

Bruyère Continuing Care Inc. - Residence Saint-Louis Ottawa, City of This project will install approximately 15 sensors and 25 thermostats in the home. Enhancements to the HVAC System through additional Co2 sensors and replacement of thermostats in common areas will improve air quality. The project will improve the ventilation system to ensure the air quality is at its maximum controlled by building automation system. $84,000 $21,000

The City of Ottawa - Peter D. Clark Centre Ottawa, City of This project will modernize the sprinkler system to ensure all areas within the facility have appropriate coverage, install backflow prevention device, and correct any additional identified deficiencies. Also, install 6 new humidifiers in the home and in-room cooling to improve resident comfort with individualized temperature control for each resident room. $865,960 $216,490

Township of Osgoode Care Centre Ottawa, City of This project will install additional AC units to improve air quality and cooling throughout the home. This will improve air quality, air filtration and exercise infection prevention and control. $141,238 $35,310

Villa Marconi Long Term Care Center - Villa Marconi Ottawa, City of This project will replace 4 ductless air units and 5 rooftop cooling units. This project will also replace 7 heating boiler units and 4 hot water boilers. $596,800 $149,200

The Ottawa Jewish Home for the Aged - Hillel Lodge Ottawa, City of This project will install a new boiler system and domestic hot water, new Roof-top AC units, upgrade existing building automation system software and field devices controlling the boilers and roof-top units, and perform air balancing of new roof-top units and terminal units. In addition, the project will upgrade plumbing by replacing aging water taps with touchless to minimize infection transmission. $762,140 $190,535

The Salvation Army Ottawa Grace Manor Ottawa, City of This project will install 4 Engineered Air ERVs & 2 RTU with new automated controls unit $1,258,368 $314,592

Royal Ottawa Place Ottawa, City of This project will replace 4 AHUs which will increase capacity of the HVAC conduit, balance airflow, and upgrade power of the HVAC system. $1,630,752 $407,688

Bruyère Continuing Care Inc. - Élisabeth-Bruyère Residence Ottawa, City of This project will replace aging HVAC system to improve indoor air quality and improve infection control for vulnerable population. $401,600 $100,400

Corporation of the County of Grey - Lee Manor Home Owen Sound, City of This project will upgrade the HVAC system with better AC and ventilation to improve air quality and reduce and control outbreaks. In addition, expanding cooling to residents' rooms will allow residents to socially distance in the safety of their own rooms. $520,000 $130,000

Corporation of the County of Renfrew - Miramichi Lodge Pembroke, City of This project will replace the humidifier and controls in the ventilation system to improve air quality and maintain humidification throughout the home. $84,800 $21,200

Knollcrest Lodge - Knollcrest Lodge Perth East, Township of This project will install a fire sprinkler system to improve the safety of residents and staff throughout all areas of the home. In addition, this project will repair the heating ventilation and AC to improve air quality and temperature control in the existing building to maximize infection prevention and control. $654,564 $163,641

Corporation of County of Lanark - Lanark Lodge Perth, Town Of This project will replace 30-year-old AHUs (which will provide AC capacity for residents in A/B & D wing). The upgrade will improve air quality for residents and reduce energy costs and green house gas emissions. $1,398,432 $349,608

St. Joseph's at Fleming Peterborough, City of This project will install a HVAC system equipped with HEPA filtration capacity to improve air quality, cool all areas of the home and reduce the likelihood of virus transmission. $240,000 $60,000

The Board of Management for the District of Parry Sound East - Eastholme Home for the Aged Powassan, Municipality Of This project will result in high efficiency HVAC heating and AC for better air flow in all resident areas and to maintain consistent humidity, heating and AC levels. In addition, the project will update network infrastructure to enable the upgrade of the building automation system. $4,258,358 $1,064,589

Riverside Health Care Facilities Inc.- Rainy River Health Centre Rainy River, Town of This project will upgrade the HVAC and AC system to provide reliable heating, cooling, filtration and ventilation throughout the facility. In addition, this project will remove and replace the existing thin-walled dry pipe system within the attic. $1,182,052 $295,513

The Corporation of the County of Renfrew - Bonnechere Manor Renfrew, Town of This project will replace the Chiller, 2 AHUs, and 15 fan coils to reduce risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 and other infections, improve air quality, reduce HVAC system failures, improve energy efficiency, and comfort of residents, staff and visitors $792,000 $198,000

Vision '74 Inc - Vision Nursing Home Sarnia, City of This project will upgrade the HVAC system by replacing existing domestic hot water boilers for reliable hot water. $448,000 $112,000

F.J. Davey Home Sault Ste. Marie, City of This project will install 2 new HVAC systems to ensure a reliable source of heat and cooling, improved air filtration, and optimize energy efficiency. $127,600 $31,900

Corporation of the County of Dufferin - Dufferin Oaks Shelburne, Town of This project will replace the current building automation system and install new controls within the building to ensure better management of the HVAC system throughout the home. $144,000 $36,000

Hospital De Smooth Rock Falls Hospital - Smooth Rock Falls Hospital Smooth Rock Falls, Town of This project will replace all HVAC units to improve air quality throughout the home. $580,506 $145,126

Heidehof Long Term Care Home St. Catharines, City of This project will install a new HVAC system to provide AC throughout the home, improve air quality in the building and to help maximize infection prevention and control. In addition, this project will expand the sprinkler system to cover more areas of the building. $320,000 $80,000

Mennonite Brethren Senior Citizens Home St. Catharines, City of This project will install 4 ductless units and 4 condensers on each floor to improve air quality and temperature of the resident areas in the summer. These additional units would correct the temperature control problem and make the residents' rooms and hallways comfortable. $40,400 $10,100

The Corporation of the City of St. Thomas - Valleyview Home St. Thomas, City of This project will completely replace the HVAC/AC System to improve the air quality within the Home and reduce energy costs as the units will be more energy efficient. $328,000 $82,000

The Corporation of the County of Middlesex - Strathmere Lodge Strathroy-Caradoc, Township of This project will upgrade the HVAC system to maximize infection prevention and control and COVID transmission, enhance temperature control, and improve system cooling performance for resident comfort and well-being. $1,788,000 $447,000

St. Joseph's Care Group - Hogarth Riverview Manor Thunder Bay, City of This project will replace AC units, upgrade AHUs and upgrade programming which is essential to improving the air filtration and air quality of the home to maximize infection prevention. $272,000 $68,000

The Corporation of the City of Thunder Bay - Pioneer Ridge Thunder Bay, City of This project will upgrade current units in each residential room to add Make Up Air Unit cooling component to provide AC. This will increase resident safety, maximize infection prevention and control, improve air filtration, and maintain humidity levels within 40-60% range. $186,400 $46,600

Nisbet Lodge Toronto, City of This project will install fire sprinklers and ensure the home is compliant with the Ontario Fire Marshall's mandate that all provincial long-term care homes have sprinklers by the end of 2024. $456,520 $114,130

Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care - Scarborough Finch Toronto, City of This project will install additional components to the cooling tower which will allow speed control, eliminate vibration and noise, and prolong the life of the motor which will increase energy efficiency. $15,200 $3,800

The Jewish Home for the Aged Toronto, City of This project will upgrade the AC units, replace components of the 9 AHUs, replace 32 facility exhaust fans, and 4 pressurization fans. These upgrades will improve air quality and circulation for the building occupants, upgrade equipment, reduce the spread of viruses by improving the air circulation allow building operators to have control over the operating parameters of these assets, eliminate risk of imminent equipment failure and mitigate risk from infection transmission. $5,372,514 $1,343,129

Unity Health Toronto - Providence Healthcare Toronto, City of This project will replace HVAC Controllers to improve HVAC operation, building ventilation to reduce risk of COVID transmission, automatic control of temperature, improve humidity and air changes, and enable remote monitoring and alerts upon any equipment failures. $72,000 $18,000

Hellenic Home for the Aged Inc. - Scarborough Toronto, City of This project will replace five Rooftop units to ensure AC is fully operational in all areas of the facility and install a building automation system to control air quality. In addition, will upgrade exhaust fans in resident shower and spa rooms and replace hot water tanks to provide consistent hot water for infection control purposes and increase airflow in confined spaces. $560,000 $140,000

Hellenic Care for Seniors Inc. Toronto, City of This project will upgrade the HVAC system to improve air quality, ventilation, enhance COVID-19 transmission mitigation, enhance system control and improve system cooling performance for resident comfort and well-being. $1,140,000 $285,000

The Kensington Health Centre - The Kensington Gardens Toronto, City of This project will replace/upgrade HVAC equipment to improve air quality through increased air flow and filtration. Also, to include building automation systems to provide monitoring and controls for the entire building HVAC system. $764,000 $191,000

Better Living at Thompson House - Thompson House Toronto, City of This project will replace/upgrade components of the HVAC system which will improve the indoor air quality and enhance AC to all parts of the home. In addition, the proposed upgrades will improve the energy efficiency and performance of the HVAC units. $220,480 $55,120

The Bob Rumball Home for The Deaf Toronto, City of This project will improve the indoor air quality and infection control by introducing new measures to the HVAC air distribution system. In addition, the proposed upgrades will improve the energy efficiency and performance of the HVAC units. $2,528,866 $632,217

Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care - Scarborough McNicoll Toronto, City of This project will install a new air-cooled chiller, new components to the current HVAC system, and replace 1 existing fresh air unit and 1 cab air purifier to existing elevators. It will also increase heat transfer and cooling capacity, reduce energy consumption, improve air quality delivered to the resident units and provide improved thermal comfort for the residents and staff. $856,000 $214,000

City of Toronto - Bendale Acres Toronto, City of This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home. $320,000 $80,000

City of Toronto - Carefree Lodge Toronto, City of This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home. $240,000 $60,000

City of Toronto - Cummer Lodge Toronto, City of This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home. $320,000 $80,000

City of Toronto - Fudger House Toronto, City of This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home. $240,000 $60,000

City of Toronto - Lakeshore Lodge Toronto, City of This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home. $240,000 $60,000

City of Toronto - Seven Oaks Toronto, City of This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home. $240,000 $60,000

City of Toronto - Wesburn Manor Toronto, City of This project will upgrade humidifiers and AHUs by making ventilation modifications to increase fresh air intake, increase air change rates per hour and implement UVC technology to supplement ventilation, which will enhance the ventilation system in the home. $240,000 $60,000

Harold and Grace Baker Centre Toronto, City of This project will install two new Make up Air Units. This will provide AC throughout the home, improve infection control and prevention and improve the operating and energy efficiency of the HVAC systems. $214,208 $53,552

Mon Sheong Foundation - Mon Sheong Home for the Aged Toronto, City of This project will provide a new HVAC unit which will improve air filtration and quality. In addition, the project will replace and upgrade plumbing fixtures, shut off valves and upgrade an integrated IT network with Wi-Fi and technology. $800,000 $200,000

West Park Healthcare Centre - West Park Long Term Care Centre Toronto, City of This project will install new HVAC system to improve air quality, provide cooling to the east wing of the home, improve filtration and increase circulation to critical zones required to mitigate the transmission rates of COVID-19. It will have a significant impact on our ability to improve air quality and care to residents & staff. $345,200 $86,300

Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Toronto, City of This project will upgrade the HVAC system to include AC, humidification functions, and increased air exchange rating which will improve air quality, maximize infection prevention and control, improve living conditions of the residents while enjoying uninterrupted and improved cooling and heating systems. $2,680,000 $670,000

Ehatare Retirement and Nursing Home Toronto, City of This project will install new roof top AC units and make up air units in the home. In addition, the project will upgrade safety equipment by installing a new camera system, 2 fences, IT network and pavement replacement for accessibility outdoors. $309,760 $77,440

West Park Hospital (West Park Long Term Care Centre) Toronto, City of This project will clean, sanitize, and reheat coils in the ventilation system for each resident room to improve air quality. The reheat coils are installed in the ventilation ductwork located at each bedroom and this measure will aid in rebalancing the ventilation system in the building. $61,600 $15,400

West Park Hospital (West Park Long Term Care Centre) Toronto, City of This project will install 2 new exhaust systems and duct work, each serving 3 soiled utility rooms, to provide increased ventilation and airflow in each room. $46,800 $11,700