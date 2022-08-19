COBOURG, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Units for low-income households are underway in Northumberland County.

Today, Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and MPP for Northumberland–Peterborough South, Bob Crate, Warden of Northumberland County, and Gil Brocanier, Chair of Northumberland County Housing Corporation, announced a combined investment of more than $8M for the Elgin Park Redevelopment in Cobourg.

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Rendering of Elgin Park redevelopment (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The Government of Canada is investing $2.4 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), in addition to $5.7 million through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI), which is cost-shared between both levels of the government.

Owned and operated by Northumberland County Housing Corporation, this investment will allow the intensification of 18 existing semi-detached homes to allow for a series of 4-plex and 6-plex buildings, which will comprise of 40 total units.

With the construction underway for the first phase, the development is on target to create 40 housing units, including both rent-geared-to-income and attainable rental housing with a shared green space.

The development continues to progress on time and on schedule, with first occupancy planned for summer of 2023.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue our efforts to provide access to more housing options to Canadians, including here in Cobourg. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government continues to work with our provincial partners, including the Government of Ontario, to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians, including right here in Northumberland County. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"Our government's policies have delivered historic results in getting more housing built faster and complement our nearly $4.4 billion investments over the past three years to grow and enhance community and supportive housing, address homelessness and respond to COVID-19. We have also strengthened mental health and addictions supports for people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness. Ensuring all Ontarians have a home that meets their needs and budget, especially our most vulnerable, is a top priority for our government." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Everyone deserves to have a roof over their head and a place to call home. The Elgin Park redevelopment project will play a crucial role in building truly affordable housing right here in Northumberland and I'm proud that the Government of Ontario is working collaboratively with municipal and federal counterparts to get shovels in the ground. We're working hard for our community, so that Northumberland has access to affordable homes today and into the future." – David Piccini, MPP for Northumberland-Peterborough South

"The Elgin Park Redevelopment will result in 28 new subsidized housing units for our community, along with 12 attainable market rent housing units. This funding support is another important step forward in increasing the number of affordable homes geared to income in Northumberland County." –Gil Brocanier, Chair of the Board of Northumberland County Housing Corporation

"This additional funding support will help us to continue quickly advancing the Elgin Park Redevelopment in order to bring more affordable housing to Northumberland. We continue to make progress on our commitment to increase the availability of affordable homes in our community, in alignment with Northumberland County's 2019 Affordable Housing Strategy." – Bob Crate, Warden of Northumberland County

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. This includes funding towards the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI).





National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. This includes funding towards the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI). The Canada – Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.





COCHI and OPHI are programs under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing.





.75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. The Government of Canada , through CMHC, works with its provincial and territorial partners to reduce the number of Canadians in need by improving access to affordable housing.





, through CMHC, works with its provincial and territorial partners to reduce the number of Canadians in need by improving access to affordable housing. The new development will add to Northumberland County Housing Corporation's existing complement of 344 community housing units throughout Northumberland.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.





authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.





Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .





. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lowerhousing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Chris Poulos, Office of the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing , [email protected]; MMAH Communications Branch, [email protected]