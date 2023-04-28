MARKHAM, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Nina Tangri, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing, Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of the City of Markham and Mike Clare from Markham Inter-Church Committee for Affordable Housing, announced an investment of over $4.8 million for the construction of 32 units of housing for seniors in Markham.

The Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario have invested approximately $3.1 million and $1.7 million, respectively, through the Investment in Affordable Housing - Extension (IAH-E) program funded through bilateral agreements.

Larry Tod Place, located at 18 Water Street and owned and operated by Markham Inter-Church Committee for Affordable Housing, consists of standard one and two-bedroom units as well as barrier-free units for seniors with disabilities. Two units are also reserved for a partnership with 360Kids, a group that provides care and support for homeless youth.

Larry Tod Place opened to residents in September 2020.

Quotes:

"The Government of Canada, together with our provincial and territorial partners, remain committed to ensuring Canada's seniors have homes that are affordable and meet their needs. Seniors have contributed so much to our society – making sure they have a safe and affordable home in their communities is one way we can give back."- The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in order to meet the need for seniors housing, we are constructing 32 homes for seniors in Markham. By investing in projects like Larry Tod Place, we are improving the lives of low-income seniors by making them feel safer and more secure in their own communities. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work."– The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville

"This project would not have been possible without the support and vision of Larry Tod to whom this building is in honour of. Together, along with our federal and municipal counterparts, we will be creating better outcomes for seniors and ensuring their safety and success. This work is critical because when we build communities that thrive, Ontario thrives." - The Honourable Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing for Ontario

"Seniors are an integral part of our community, which is why all levels of government are committed to working collaboratively to ensure seniors have access to safe and affordable housing. I am pleased that we are investing in Larry Tod Place, which will provide seniors with a secure and comfortable place for them to call home, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have in our community." – Paul Calandra, Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham-Stouffville

"The City of Markham applauds all the partners delivering accessible and barrier-free housing for seniors in our community. Larry Tod's Place is a project that aligns well with our recently introduced City of Markham Affordable and Rental Housing Strategy, as well as our Age-Friendly Guidelines. This investment is an example of the ability of all levels of government as well as the not-for-profit sector to build much needed affordable seniors housing. I would also like to congratulate the Markham Inter-Church Committee For Affordable Housing for their leadership on this project and their ongoing efforts to build more affordable housing units in our community." - Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of the City of Markham

"Housing is the foundation of strong, caring and safe communities. York Regional Council remains committed to supporting the creation of complete communities where everyone has a place to call home. Thanks to support from the federal and provincial governments, York Region will continue to partner with community agencies to increase the supply of purpose-built rental housing and help more seniors find safe, secure and affordable housing." – Wayne Emmerson, Chairman and CEO, The Regional Municipality of York

"The Markham Inter-Church Committee For Affordable Housing over its thirty-year history has built three hundred units of affordable housing for over 6,000 individuals and families. We are pleased to say that as of today, we have completed a further 32 units of housing with the help of funding provided by CMHC and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Larry Tod Place would not have happened without the support of our federal and provincial partners." – Mike Clare, President Markham Inter-Church Committee for Affordable Housing

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.





is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Government of Canada , through CMHC, works with its provincial and territorial partners to reduce the number of Canadians in need by improving access to affordable housing.





, through CMHC, works with its provincial and territorial partners to reduce the number of Canadians in need by improving access to affordable housing. Through initiatives like new construction, renovation, homeownership assistance, rent supplements, shelter allowances, accessibility modifications, and accommodations for victims of family violence, funding under the Investment in Affordable Housing Extension (IAH-E) program was used by provinces and territories to:

program was used by provinces and territories to: increase the supply of affordable housing across Canada ;

;

improve and preserve the quality of affordable housing;



improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians; and



foster safe, independent living.

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.





authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca .





Ontario is committed to increasing the housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter .

