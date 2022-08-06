AYR, ON, Aug. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Brian Riddell, Member of Provincial Parliament for Cambridge, Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga, Karen Redman, Chair of the Region of Waterloo, Sue Foxton, Mayor of North Dumfries Township, and Bonnie Brown, Ayr and District Citizens Association Board President marked the official opening of the expansion of the Kirkwood Apartments complex.

Located at 191 Stanley Street, the project involves the expansion of the existing complex to add 21 new units, consisting of a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors in Ayr.

The Government of Canada is contributing nearly $2.1 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), and an additional $40,000 in SEED funding. An additional $1.4 million was delivered through the Social Infrastructure Fund, a program under the Investment in Affordable Housing bilateral agreement between the provincial and federal governments. The Region of Waterloo and the Township of North Dumfries also contributed approximately $450,000 and $144,000 to the project and the Ayr and District Citizens Association also contributed approximately $424,000 in land and cash equity.

Ayr and District Citizens Association owns and operates the building and residents moved into the complex's new addition in December 2020.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Today's announcement is another important step in the right direction and will go a long way to support seniors in Ayr with housing that meets their needs. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This federal investment from the National Housing Co-investment Fund is improving the economic and social well-being of the seniors who will soon call Kirkwood Apartments their home and will make Ayr a better place to live. When people have a secure and stable home, they gain the confidence and security they need to get the most out of life." – Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

"Our government's policies have delivered historic results in getting more housing built faster and complement our nearly $4.4 billion investments over the past three years to grow and enhance community and supportive housing, address homelessness and respond to COVID-19. We have also strengthened mental health and addictions supports for people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness. Ensuring all Ontarians have a home that meets their needs and budget, especially our most vulnerable, is a top priority for our government." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Kirkwood Apartments is an example of the good that comes when all levels of government are committed to making life better for the people of our province and our country. Safe, affordable housing enriches the lives of residents and we all have a role to play to ensure that nobody in need of a home gets left behind. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home and our government is committed to making that happen." – Brian Riddell, Member of Provincial Parliament for Cambridge

"It is encouraging to see this degree of collaboration and investment from all levels of government, especially when addressing the needs of critically vulnerable individuals and families in Waterloo Region. The funding in support of Kirkwood Apartments will go a long way in ensuring stability and safety for people at risk of homelessness or struggling with other challenges such as mental health or disability. I want to express my sincerest gratitude to my Federal, Provincial and Municipal colleagues for making this a priority and supporting our community." – Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga

"We welcome today's funding announcement from the Government of Canada of more than $2 million to support the creation of new affordable rental apartments for seniors in Ayr. We know that being able to remain and age in their rural communities is a critical priority for seniors, particularly given the challenges of affordability across the housing continuum. Access to affordable housing is one of the most pressing challenges we face across the Region of Waterloo. As part of our Building Better Futures plan and with the support of government, community, and industry partners, we are building ten times the number of affordable units that were being created prior to the pandemic." – Karen Redman, Chair, Region of Waterloo

"Kirkwood is a prime example of what can be accomplished when leaders and all levels of government come together for the betterment of the people and Community. Kirkwood Apartments has had a presence within our community over the past 40 years and has provided valued housing to support our residents. The recent expansion and the additional 21 residential units represent a meaningful and important contribution to the overall supply of sole purpose rental accommodation with 11 of these units being defined as affordable. The Ayr & District Citizens Association has continued to demonstrate valued leadership in a variety of projects that support our residents – it started 40 years ago and continues through to the present period." – Sue Foxton, Mayor, Township of North Dumfries

"In December 2020, the Ayr and District Citizens Association (ADCA) celebrated with 21 new tenants who saw the completion of 5 years of hard work and perseverance and opened the doors to our expansion of Kirkwood Apartments. We would like to thank our many partners and stakeholders who worked with us on this essential project to provide affordable housing to seniors of Ayr and the Township of North Dumfries. In particular, CMHC, the Province of Ontario, the Region of Waterloo, and the Township of North Dumfries have generously supported this project." – Bonnie Brown, Board President, Ayr and District Citizens Association

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13 .2 billion, the NHCF plans to:

Create up to 60,000 new homes





Repair up to 240,000 homes





Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence





Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors





Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Province has provided over $1.2 billion through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF), to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This is one of the biggest investments made in affordable housing and homelessness supports in the province's history. The Regional Municipality of Waterloo has been allocated over $39 million through this fund.

through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF), to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This is one of the biggest investments made in affordable housing and homelessness supports in the province's history. The Regional Municipality of has been allocated over through this fund. Ontario has allocated nearly $4.4 billion over the past three years as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Daniele Medlei, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Chris Poulos, Office of the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]; MMAH Communications Branch, [email protected]