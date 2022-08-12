CANADA AND ONTARIO SUPPORT NEARLY 100 NEW HOMES IN STOUFFVILLE

STOUFFVILLE, ON, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Paul Chiang, Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Michael Parsa, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing, and Paul Calandra, MPP for Markham-Stouffville along with Wayne Emmerson, Chair and CEO, Regional Municipality of York, and Iain Lovatt, Mayor of Whitchurch-Stouffville, marked the ground-breaking of a new housing development at 5676 Main Street.

Through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and Investment in Affordable Housing-Extension (IAH-E) programs funded by the federal and provincial governments, the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario have invested nearly $4.8 million and $6.4 million, respectively, to support the creation of nearly 100 homes for families, individuals, and seniors living in Stouffville.

Owned and operated by York Region, the Stouffville Affordable Housing apartment complex will offer one, two, and three-bedroom units. Construction is expected to begin this summer, and the building will be ready to welcome residents in 2023.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue our efforts to provide access to more housing options as well as the appropriate supports for those who need it most, including here in Stouffville. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government continues to work with our provincial partners, including the Government of Ontario, to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians, including right here in Stouffville. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – Paul Chiang, Member of Parliament for Markham-Unionville and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion

"Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Ontario and accross the country. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadian seniors, families and individuals." – The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville

"Our government's policies have delivered historic results in getting more housing built faster and complement our nearly $4.4 billion investments over the past three years to grow and enhance community and supportive housing, address homelessness and respond to COVID-19. We have also strengthened mental health and addictions supports for people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness. Ensuring all Ontarians have a home that meets their needs and budget, especially our most vulnerable, is a top priority for our government."– The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"A house isn't just four walls and a roof – it's a home, where we raise our families and build our futures. Through historic investments in the Social Services Relief Fund and Community Housing Renewal Strategy, our government's plan to build more affordable homes is working. We'll continue working with our federal and municipal partners to get shovels in the ground to keep building Ontario." – Michael Parsa, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing

"Building affordable housing is an important part of our government's plan to help all Ontarians find a home that meets their needs and keeps costs down. This investment, in partnership with the federal government, will offer more families the choice to make Stouffville their home, while helping them keep more of their hard-earned money for life's essentials." – Paul Calandra, MPP for Markham—Stouffville

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. This includes funding towards the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI).

OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. This project is receiving $3.6 million in joint federal and provincial funding.

OPHI is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing.

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, works with its provincial and territorial partners to reduce the number of Canadians in need by improving access to affordable housing.

Through initiatives like new construction, renovation, homeownership assistance, rent supplements, shelter allowances, accessibility modifications, and accommodations for victims of family violence, funding under the IAH was used by provinces and territories to:

increase the supply of affordable housing across Canada ;

;

improve and preserve the quality of affordable housing;



improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians; and



foster safe, independent living.

The Province has provided over $1.2 billion through the Social Services Relief Fund, to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This is one of the biggest investments made in affordable housing and homelessness supports in the province's history. The Regional Municipality of York has been allocated over $50 million through this fund.

Ontario has allocated nearly $4.4 billion over the past three years as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

