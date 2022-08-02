WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vulnerable youth who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness will soon have access to new supportive housing in Windsor.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines and The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Ontario mark the official opening of the Youth Supportive Housing building in Windsor, On. This project received an investment of $840,000 through Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH), a joint program funded by the federal and provincial governments.

The project involves the construction of a six-unit, three-storey apartment complex to house 10 youth between the ages of 16-24. The modular building, with accessible and universal design components, is the first of its kind in Windsor targeted to homeless youth. It will serve to give municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators flexibility to design and deliver solutions based on the needs of their communities through initiatives such as new construction to provide safe, affordable housing.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue our efforts to create more homes across the country for those who need it most, including here in Windsor. These investments not only provide a helping hand for youth in need, but they also contribute to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government continues to work with our provincial partners, including the Government of Ontario to find ways to create more safe and stable housing for vulnerable Canadians, including right here in Windsor. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

" Our government is committed to providing immediate housing and homelessness relief in communities across Ontario. Supporting innovative solutions like these new modular housing units in Windsor is critical as we work to keep our most vulnerable safe and housed. We have invested nearly $4.4 billion over the past three years to grow and enhance community and supportive housing, and have strengthened mental health and addictions supports for people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Ontario

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada launched the National Housing Strategy (NHS) in 2017, an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Under the Investment in Affordable Housing, provinces and territories are responsible for choosing the programs they design and deliver, and also has the flexibility to invest in a range of affordable housing programs to meet local needs and pressures.

Through initiatives like new construction, renovation, homeownership assistance, rent supplements, shelter allowances, accessibility modifications, and accommodations for victims of family violence, funding under the IAH is used by provinces and territories to:

increase the supply of affordable housing across Canada ;

;

improve and preserve the quality of affordable housing;



improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians; and



foster safe, independent living

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

