OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada and Ontario's recovery, as communities across the country and province are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, on behalf of the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and His Worship, Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, announced $1.5 million to help create 40 homes for veterans who are experiencing or are at risk of experiencing homelessness in Ottawa.

Veterans' House: The Andy Carswell Building, located at 745 Mikinak Road, is operated by the Multifaith Housing Initiative, an Ottawa-based non-profit charity that provides affordable housing.

This project offers veterans access to supports to help address mental health and addictions issues. Veterans' House also includes an indoor gym, communal kitchen, barbecue facilities, and a dog park for service dogs. Residents began moving into Veterans' House this February.

Funding for this project is being delivered through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative, which is a joint program by the federal and provincial governments.

This builds on a previous $6.5 million investment by the Government of Canada for Veterans' House in 2019 through the National Housing Co-investment Fund, a key pillar of the federal government's National Housing Strategy.

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Ottawa and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most, including our veterans. With our partners in the province and the city, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of those who have fought for and defended this country. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Supporting those in dire housing need is how we build equitable prosperity for all Canadians. Multifaith Housing Initiative's Veterans' House is more than just a safe and affordable place to call home; it is also accessible with on-site supports, and will improve the quality of life for veterans in Ottawa –Vanier who have sacrificed so much for our country. This is what can be achieved when all levels of government work together." – The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and the Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier

"Everybody who's served Canada in uniform deserves a safe place to call home, and the National Housing Strategy is a big part of how we're going to make sure that becomes a reality. I know the great work that the folks at Veterans' House are doing, and I'm glad we're able to provide them with some additional funding to help them support our Veterans in Ottawa who need them." – The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Our veterans, who stepped up to serve our country, deserve a place to call home. These heroes chose to serve our country, and now it's our turn to provide the support they deserve. We are proud to partner with all levels of government and the Multifaith Housing Initiative to make much-needed housing and supports available to Canada's military heroes." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Veterans deserve our gratitude, and like all Ontarians, they deserve a place to call home. I'm proud that our $1.5 million joint investment has helped make this project a reality and improve the quality of life for veterans in Ottawa." – The Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and the Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean

"The elimination of veteran homelessness is one of the targets of the City of Ottawa's 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan. Veterans' House is an important project, as it will provide units of permanent housing for veterans and will help improve the quality of life for its residents, as well as offer critical supports. My thanks to all partners working together to make Veterans' House a reality, and for taking action on veteran homelessness." – Mayor Jim Watson

"Thank you to the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative for this important contribution towards the construction of Veterans' House: the Andy Carswell Building. By providing safe housing and onsite mental health services, the Andy Carswell Building will give hope for a better future to 40 veterans who are living rough or who are at risk of becoming homeless. In a concrete way, it says we recognize and thank them for their service to Canada." – Suzanne Le, Executive Director, Multifaith Housing Initiative

"The Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Command, our Branches and Ladies Auxiliaries have supported Veterans' House since day one. The steps taken by Multifaith Housing Initiative to eradicate Veterans' homelessness in Ottawa is much needed and a great step forward. The Legion will be providing full support for our Veterans, including a full dental program paid by the Legion." – Garry Pond, President, Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Provincial Command

"Being a major donor for the Veterans' House project and joining the veteran's support group are just two of the many ways we are giving back to those who have served our country and their families. We have been eager supporters of the Multifaith Housing Initiative community and share their passion to make a difference in meaningful ways. We are doing everything we can to help protect and stabilize veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with safe, affordable housing, supportive services, and the dignity and respect they deserve." – Capt. (N) Paul Guindon (Ret'd), CEO, Commissionaires Ottawa

In addition to the $1.5 million announced today, the Government of Canada previously announced $6.5 million in funding for Veterans' House from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a program of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

announced today, the Government of previously announced in funding for Veterans' House from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a program of the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The City of Ottawa has also contributed $760,000 towards Veterans' House.

has also contributed towards Veterans' House. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

COCHI is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5.75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing.

to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units. Ontario is investing $765 million through the Social Services Relief Fund to help service managers and Indigenous program administrators protect the health of shelter staff and residents by providing PPE and measures to ensure physical distancing, create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The City of Ottawa is receiving over $64.7 million through this fund.

is investing through the Social Services Relief Fund to help service managers and Indigenous program administrators protect the health of shelter staff and residents by providing PPE and measures to ensure physical distancing, create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The is receiving over through this fund. Ontario is investing approximately $1.75 billion in 2020-21 as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

