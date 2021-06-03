Canada and Ontario invest to improve recreational facilities in the County of Frontenac

FRONTENAC ISLANDS, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investments.

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable John Yakabuski, Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, announced funding for four community recreation infrastructure projects in the County of Frontenac.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $842,000 towards these projects, and recipients in the County of Frontenac are contributing more than $674,000.

In the Township of Frontenac Islands, upgrades to the Patrick Norris Community Park will provide additional recreational activities and accessible playground equipment for island residents. Improvements to the park also include the installation of tennis courts with the capacity to accommodate other sports, the construction of a pavilion for musical and cultural events, as well as the installation of a score board for the ball diamond, fencing around the park and an accessible washroom.

Across the County of Frontenac, residents will also see improvements to the Frontenac K&P Trail, the Community Arena in South Frontenac, as well as renovations to the Snow Road Community Hall in North Frontenac. Once completed, these projects will provide residents across the county with greater access to recreational facilities for families, youth of all ages, including persons with disabilities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Recreational spaces are at the heart of communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. Today's investment in these four projects across the County of Frontenac will ensure residents continue to have access to modern and accessible facilities for many years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In order to provide Ontarians with healthy and accessible recreational opportunities, our government is investing over $842,000 in the County of Frontenac to update and improve recreational facilities. This investment in the county's infrastructure will bolster a strong local economy by fostering job creation and regional tourism opportunities."

The Honourable John Yakabuski, Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Funding for these four projects across Frontenac County represents a valuable investment by the governments of Canada and Ontario in the communities of people who live here. The funds will also help further grow and stimulate tourism in the region. On behalf of Frontenac County Council and all those who will benefit from these newly improved facilities, thank you."

Ron Vandewal, Warden, Frontenac County

"The Township of Frontenac Islands appreciates this investment, which will provide additional outdoor and cultural activities to meet the growing needs of our residents and families. Today's announcement for the Upgrades to the Patrick Norris Community Park on Howe Island ensures that our rural community will benefit from enhanced recreational facilities for years to come and better utilize the existing grounds into a multi-use community hub."

His Worship Denis Doyle, Mayor of the Township of Frontenac Islands

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $13.9 billion in over 3,200 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than .9 billion in over 3 200 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest to improve recreational facilities in the County of Frontenac

Joint federal, provincial, and community funding will support four community recreation infrastructure projects in the County of Frontenac. The Government of Canada is investing over $1 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $842,000 towards these projects, and recipients in the County of Frontenac are contributing more than $674,000.

Project information:

Project title Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Accessibility Improvements for the Frontenac K&P Trail The Frontenac K&P Trail will be improved by upgrading accessibility to the Verona Trailhead major access point and other minor access points, and by removing barriers at other minor access points. Work also includes improving road cross safety features, constructing rest areas, installing park benches, shelters, and trail counters, and other upgrades to meet the Accessibility of Ontarians with Disabilities Act requirements. $331,200 $275,972 $220,827 Frontenac Community Arena Rehabilitation Project The Frontenac Community Arena will be upgraded by improving the ice quality and increasing accessibility features for spectators and patrons. In addition, improvements will increase safety measures for staff and patrons and reduce annual operating and maintenance costs. Other work includes the replacement of various arena equipment such as the timekeeper box, benches, boards, and glass. $537,500 $447,871 $358,378 Renovation and Addition of an Accessible Washroom at the Snow Road Community Hall The Snow Road Community Hall renovations will involve constructing an accessible addition to the existing washrooms at the community hall. $24,222 $20,182 $16,150 Upgrades to Patrick Norris Community Park Patrick Norris Community Park upgrades will increase the quality of life for island residents and visitors by renovating the grounds into a multi-use community hub. The renovations will include installing an accessible washroom, constructing multi-use tennis courts, and improving playground equipment by installing a safety base underneath. Constructing a shelter/pavilion for picnic tables and music/cultural events, installing an electronic scoreboard for the baseball field, and upgrading the park fencing will help complete the project. $118,360 $98,534 $79,005

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

