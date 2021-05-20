WINDSOR, ON, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadian youth are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their education, and their ability to connect with friends and their communities. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild communities, local businesses and services, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and John Elliot, Executive Director of the Sandwich Teen Action Group, announced the completion of the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG) Roof Revitalization project.

The Government of Canada invested over $42,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario provided more than $35,000, while STAG contributed to the remainder of project funding, with over $28,000.

This project involved replacing the roof over the east wing and gymnasium of the STAG community centre. The completion of this project means that STAG can create a more comfortable and safe environment to host a wide range of after-school programming, recreational events, homework clubs, peer group meetings, and crisis intervention services for youth and marginalized populations in Windsor-Essex County. It also means that more community members will be able to use the facility, building stronger community connections.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"As a mother, I understand how important it is for our youth to be able to hang out with their friends, and have somewhere to go in their community where they feel comfortable, safe, and respected. By investing in the improvements to the Sandwich Teen Action Group community centre, the federal government is supporting local youth, helping them strengthen relationships with their peers, family, and mentors, while allowing them to reach their full potential. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"For years, the Sandwich Teen Action Group has remained committed to creating safe, inclusive spaces for youth in downtown Windsor and the West End. I'm very proud that that our government is investing in STAG and boosting their ability to support young people through increased access to sport, recreation, and afterschool programs."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can provide youth with healthy opportunities to socialize and engage in recreational activities. This is one way we are working to strengthen communities and create jobs. Supporting local infrastructure projects in Windsor helps to protect people's health and well being, while contributing to the province's economic recovery this year and for many years to come."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Sandwich Teen Action Group is a community-based organization responding to identified needs of youth in the Windsor – Essex area. We are committed to providing programs for positive life experiences in a safe and caring environment which enable youth to find support cope with problems, and lead healthy lives."

John Elliot, Executive Director of the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG)

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $9.8 billion in over 3,100 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,100 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

