Canada and Ontario invest over $6.6 million in six recreation infrastructure projects in the province's northwest region

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while looking ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health; the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay, announced joint funding for six recreational and community infrastructure projects across Northwestern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $3 million, while recipients are investing over $2.4 million in their respective projects.

Among the projects announced are upgrades to Prince Arthur's Landing Festival Area along the City of Thunder Bay's waterfront. The project involves reorienting the stage and viewing area to improve the spectator and performer experience, upgrades to the electrical and backstage infrastructure for event and concert hosting, and health and safety improvements for employees, performers and spectators. This work will improve community access to a safe and renovated venue that residents will be able to enjoy for years to come.

In Red Rock, funding will support the rehabilitation of the Red Rock Recreation Centre. The project includes new siding, replacing the roof, header and liner systems, flooring in the seniors' room, bowling lanes, and the floor and ventilation system in the gymnasium. Other upgrades include the installation of five new accessible doors, a new furnace and ductwork to heat change rooms, and the addition of a new pool system and liner. Once completed, this work will improve the facility's energy efficiency and provide the community with access to a more modern and reliable recreation centre.

Additional investments in other recreational infrastructure projects across Northern Ontario include upgrades to improve community and recreation centres in Nipigon, Schreiber, Sioux Narrows, and the Centre Francophone of Thunder Bay.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Community and recreation centres are at the heart of where people want to live, work and raise their families. Federal funding for six projects in Northwestern Ontario will help revitalize and improve access to community fitness centres, pools, and multi-use facilities so that residents can enjoy them for generations to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Recreation and cultural facilities enhance the strength, vitality and well-being of our communities. Today's investment in six recreation and cultural projects in Northwestern Ontario will ensure access to modern recreation infrastructure where community members can connect with each other, and stay fit and healthy for years to come. These important investments help to create jobs and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

"Our government continues to invest in meaningful infrastructure projects like these to help strengthen communities. These investments will have a positive impact on the well-being of residents in Northwestern Ontario by providing them with indoor and outdoor activities that will help them connect with each other, while staying active in the community for generations to come."

The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Access to safe, modern recreational infrastructure is essential for physical and mental well-being. Today's investments will provide critical support for six major indoor and outdoor recreational projects across Northwestern Ontario. As we look forwards, our government will continue to meet its commitment to building active, healthy, and inclusive communities."

Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River

"Infrastructure upgrades to the festival area at Prince Arthur's Landing will help to make this premier local destination an even more attractive celebration space in our community. Thanks to the funding from Infrastructure Canada we are able to enhance our waterfront concert experience and look forward to our post-pandemic concerts once again filling the waterfront with people and live entertainment."

His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.2 billion in over 3,870 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,870 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Canada and Ontario invest over $6.6 million in six recreation infrastructure projects in the province's northwest region

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six recreation and community infrastructure projects across Northwestern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $3 million while recipients are investing more than $2.4 million in their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Recipient Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Waterfront Phase II - Prince Arthur's Landing Festival Area Improvements Corporation of the City of Thunder Bay Renovations to Thunder Bay's outdoor festival area to reorient the stage and viewing area, upgrade the electrical and backstage infrastructure for event and concert hosting, and help improve the health and safety of employees, performers and improve the spectator experience. $1,999,999 $1,666,499 $1,333,499 Red Rock Recreation Centre Rehabilitation Township of Red Rock The rehabilitation of the centre with the addition of new siding, replacement of the roof, header and liner systems for the curling rink and arena; new flooring in the seniors' room; replacement of bowling lanes, and five new accessible doors; the floor and ventilation system in the gymnasium; and a new pool system and liner. $720,096 $600,020 $480,124 Construction of Four-Season Multi-Use Recreation Facility Canton de Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls Construction of a four-season multi-use outdoor recreation facility which will serve as an enclosed ice rink in the winter months, and as a basketball court and four pickle ball courts in the summer months. This work will increase community access to organized sport and recreation activities. $401,280 $334,367 $267,553 Rehabilitation and renovation of the Centre Francophone in Thunder Bay Coopérative du regroupement des organismes francophones de Thunder Bay (ROFTB Inc.) The renovation and expansion of the Centre Francophone, including the construction of a second floor, rehabilitation of the garage, replacement of the roof, renovation of the community hall to expand capacity, and addressing accessibility requirements throughout the building. This includes updates to the bathroom, elevator, ramps, and doors. $280,902 $234,062 $187,292 Nipigon Recreation Swimming Pool, Nipigon Community Centre Heating and Ventilation System Township of Nipigon Replacement and upgrades to the Nipigon Swimming Pool mechanical systems, upgrades to the heating systems at the Nipigon Community Centre, and the installation of a new kitchen ventilation system at the community centre. This will improve energy efficiency at both facilities and will improve the user experience. $187,000 $155,818 $124,682 Schreiber Fitness Centre Revitalization Project Township of Schreiber The expansion of the fitness centre, and replacement of defective gym equipment with safer and more user-friendly equipment. This will increase the centre's membership and provide greater community access to the fitness centre. $37,086 $30,902 $24,727

