Canada and Ontario invest over $4.4 million in four recreation infrastructure projects in the Niagara Region

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while looking ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Walter Sendzik, Mayor of the City of St. Catharines, announced joint funding for four recreational and community infrastructure projects in the Niagara Region.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.4 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $2 million, while recipients are investing more than $1.6 million in their respective projects.

Among the projects announced are upgrades to the existing tennis courts and playground at Bogart Street Park in St. Catharines. This project involves renovating the tennis courts into a multi-use court to accommodate tennis, basketball and pickleball. The playground will be renovated to improve accessibility while also relocating play structure and changing the base from pea gravel to rubber. Once complete, this project will provide a more accessible and modern recreation space for residents to enjoy for years to come.

In Pelham, funding will support the rehabilitation of the Marlene Stewart Streit Park. This project includes the rehabilitation of the existing electrical systems and pool house, the replacement of the outdoor pool, a new splash pad and picnic pavilion, and various accessibility improvements to the pool, playground, and adjoining areas. Once complete, this project will improve the quality of Marlene Stewart Streit Park for the community, especially children and those with accessibility needs.

Additional investments in other recreational infrastructure projects across the region include renovations to the Wainfleet Community Complex, such as upgrades to the sports fields and renovations of the tennis courts, washrooms, and fencing. Also included in today's announcement is the Play Space Resurfacing Project in the Town of Lincoln, which will help improve active living and provide modern recreation spaces for the community.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Ensuring residents have access to recreational infrastructure is vital for community well-being and development. Today's investment for four recreation, community, and cultural projects in the Niagara Region will provide residents with access to modern, reliable, and accessible recreation infrastructure where they can connect and maintain active and healthy lifestyles. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This new funding is great news for residents in Wainfleet, Pelham, Lincoln and St. Catharines. Our government continues to support the priorities of Niagara Region with this $2 million investment in our communities. I am especially happy to see the highly anticipated upgrades of the Wainfleet Community Complex, including sports fields, tennis courts, washrooms and fencing."

Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The City of St. Catharines strives to be a leader in accessible and inclusive play – and these types of investments by our federal and provincial partners are helping to make those efforts a reality. This project will not only enhance the amenities and accessibility of Bogart Park, but it creates multi-generational recreation opportunities for everyone to enjoy. Thank you to our federal and provincial partners for their continued support."

His Worship Walter Sendzik, Mayor of the City of St. Catharines

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.4 billion in over 3,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,800 infrastructure projects. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Related Products

Backgrounder: Canada and Ontario invest over $4.4 million in four recreation infrastructure projects in the Niagara Region

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest over $4.4 million in four recreation infrastructure projects in the Niagara Region

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support four community, cultural, and recreation infrastructure projects in the Niagara Region.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.4 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $2 million, while recipients are investing over $1.6 million toward their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Recipient Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient

Funding Bogart Park Multi-Use Court and Playground Corporation of the City of St. Catharines This project includes renovations to the tennis courts and playground at Bogart Street Park. Work includes turning the existing courts into multi-use courts for basketball, tennis, and pickleball. The play structure will also be relocated and will include improved accessibility, the base will also be changed to rubber. $174,800 $145,652 $116,548 Rehabilitate Marlene Stewart Streit Park Town of Pelham The rehabilitation of Marlene Stewart Streit Park includes upgrades to the existing electrical systems and pool house, replacement of the outdoor pool, a new splash pad and picnic pavilion, and accessibility upgrades to the pool and playground. $1,277,500 $1,064,477 $851,773 Township of Wainfleet Community Complex Renovation Township of Wainfleet The scope of work includes the installation of field drainage tiles on approximately 16 acres of sports fields, improvements to lane way and parking lot drainage, installation of a walking trail and pavilion, and renovation of the tennis courts, washrooms and fencing. Accessibility upgrades to the facility will also improve community access. $635,250 $529,322 $423,553 Play Space Resurfacing Project Town of Lincoln This project will upgrade the 17 separate community play spaces (13 playgrounds and 4 multi-sport courts) by installing pour-in-place rubberized surfacing, excavating, and removing treated wood base fibers where required. This project will improve access to and quality of community and recreational infrastructure by resurfacing the play spaces that will meet community demand and accessibility requirements. $362,783 $302,289 $241,885

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

