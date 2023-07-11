WINDSOR, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing for Ontario and Andrew Dowie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh announced a combined investment of over $3.3 million to support the construction of 15 housing units in Windsor.

The project, located at 1106 Ouellette Avenue, will see the conversion of a two-storey building, formerly owned by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, into 15 permanent affordable housing units. This project in Windsor represents a unique opportunity for the healthcare system to participate in the delivery of affordable housing in communities and demonstrates how existing infrastructure can be leveraged to tackle the housing supply crisis.

The Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario have invested over $3.3 million into this project, which will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 will receive $1,175,974 in funding from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) to build five units. Phase 2 will receive $2,144,710 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) to build ten units.

OPHI and COCHI are both initiatives of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

The Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation purchased the building in 2021 and will be overseeing the conversion. Renovations are currently underway and expected to be completed in late 2024.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada continues to work with our partners, including the Government of Ontario, to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians, including right here in Windsor. This is one of the ways the National Housing Strategy continues to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Since 2019, our federal government has stepped up with over $150 million in funding for affordable housing in Windsor through programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative. This project is another excellent example of how we are working collaboratively with our provincial, municipal and community partners to deliver more housing for the residents of Windsor." – Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh

"Our government's policies, along with the work of our federal, municipal, and community partners, have delivered historic results in getting more homes built faster to create community and supportive housing. It's great to see the health care and community housing sectors coming together to address Windsor's housing needs and breathe new life into this building. This is one of many ways our government is working with our partners to better meet the needs of vulnerable Ontarians." – The Honourable Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing for Ontario

"We're all hands on deck to solve Ontario's housing supply crisis and I want to thank our federal and municipal partners for their dedication towards this goal. Over $3.3 million and fifteen new affordable homes is huge news for Windsor as projects like these are critical to help reduce homelessness and provide housing stability for those who need it most. This is a made-in-Windsor solution and a true team effort that shows what we can achieve when all levels of government and community partners work together." – Andrew Dowie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh

"The 1106 Ouellette Avenue project signifies a significant step forward in our mission to provide sustainable, affordable housing options for our community. This initiative aligns with the Home Together: Windsor Essex Housing and Homelessness Master Plan approved by City Council, demonstrating our commitment to a comprehensive and collaborative approach to addressing the diverse needs of our growing community. By creating these 15 self-containing permanent housing units, we help lay the foundation for housing initiatives that prioritize the well-being and stability of all our residents. On behalf of the City of Windsor, I express gratitude to the Honourable Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing, to Premier Doug Ford and the provincial government, to all the partners involved in bringing this innovative project to life, and all those who will work to see it through to completion. I look forward to the positive impact this latest initiative, combined with other affordable housing projects will have on the lives of those who call Windsor 'home'." – Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor

"I am delighted that Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation (WECHC) in partnership with Province of Ontario will be repurposing and revitalizing this site to create 15 new homes for our communities most vulnerable, including those at risk of homelessness. Once complete, these units will be energy efficient, accessible, environmentally friendly and, affordable." – Cynthia Summers, Chief Executive Officer, Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

Additional Information:

For more information of Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada

housing initiatives: Housing As Canada's authority on housing, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

Ontario's most recent housing supply action plan – Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants – is the latest in a series of steps taken by the province to help more people find a home they can afford. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter .

