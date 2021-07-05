Canada and Ontario invest over $29 million in 19 green infrastructure projects

UXBRIDGE, ON, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while looking ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering–Uxbridge; the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Dave Barton, Mayor of the Township of Uxbridge, announced joint funding for 19 green infrastructure projects across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $16 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $13 million, and municipalities are contributing over $14 million to their respective projects.

Among the projects announced is the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Forsythe West Stormwater Management Facility in Uxbridge. The existing stormwater pond will be modified to increase stormwater management capacity. This includes installing stormwater storage and infiltration tanks, new concrete pipes, maintenance holes, and new headwalls to direct water flow and protect roads and embankments from erosion.

In Larder Lake, funding will support Phase 2 of the Larder Lake Road reconstruction project. The project includes replacing all damaged watermains, sections of sanitary sewer, repairing maintenance holes, and completing the rehabilitation of degraded infrastructure along 1.7 kilometres of Larder Lake Road. This project will help improve the quality of life in rural Larder Lake through eliminating health risks and preventing hazardous conditions that could impact the community and the environment.

The project in Laurentian Hills will see upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility. Work includes the replacement of the sewage, clarifier and aeration equipment, and the relining of the grit channel. New components will also be added to the facility including SCADA systems, a chlorine contact chamber, flocculants and coagulants, and additional sludge holding capacity. Once completed, this project will help reduce the discharge of untreated sewage, reduce phosphorous levels into the receiving stream, and allow the plant to operate more efficiently.

Additional investments in other green infrastructure projects across Ontario include upgrades to drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater facilities and infrastructure, the replacement of old pipes, in addition to road, curbs, and sidewalk upgrades, and other improvements to existing water distribution systems.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Green infrastructure, especially water infrastructure, is vital for community well-being and safety. Today's investment in 19 green infrastructure projects across Ontario will support better water management systems, increase protection from flooding and other environmental threats, and help create more sustainable and modern water infrastructure for thousands of residents. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities. Funding announced today for Uxbridge ensures that residents across the municipality have efficient and safe water infrastructure that provides clean drinking water, better stormwater management, and better protection from inclement weather events.

Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering–Uxbridge

"The Government of Ontario is taking action to improve the quality of water and waste-water infrastructure in communities across the province. Today's investment in 19 green infrastructure projects will make local water infrastructure more reliable for all Ontarians, and will help support our health and safety in these communities."

The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We continue to prioritize strategic investments like the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Forsythe West Stormwater Management Facility to ensure the safety and well-being of the community for years to come. I will continue to work closely with our municipal partners to provide them with the tools and resources they need to help keep our communities safe and functioning."

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Member of Provincial Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge

"The Township is very grateful to be able to partner with Industry Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure to retrofit the Forsythe West storm water pond. This pond is adjacent to the popular South Balsam trail and, due to age, the pond is no longer as efficient in protecting our watershed as it once was. This project will replace the pond with a more efficient filtration system which will require less maintenance over time and remain effective over a longer lifespan. We could not do this important work without this funding. Thank-you to MP Jennifer O'Connell and MPP Hon. Peter Bethlenfalvy for continuing to support Township of Uxbridge communities."

His Worship Dave Barton, Mayor of the Township of Uxbridge

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.1 billion in over 3,300 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,300 infrastructure projects. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream.

Related Products

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest over $29 million in 19 green infrastructure projects

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 19 green infrastructure projects across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $16 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $13 million, while municipalities are investing over $14 million in their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Rehabilitation and Upgrade of the Forsythe West Stormwater Management Facility Uxbridge Upgrades to the stormwater facility include clearing the vegetation, as well as installing underground stormwater storage, concrete pipes, headwalls, and the addition and replacement of concrete storm sewer structures for residential roads. $945,888 $788,161 $650,925 Larder Lake Road Reconstruction Project - Phase 2 Wastewater and Water Larder Lake Replacement of all damaged water mains, sections of the sanitary sewer, repairing maintenance holes, and the rehabilitation of infrastructure along 1.7 kilometres of Larder Lake Road. $1,191,120 $992,501 $1,162,859 Laurentian Hills Wastewater System Laurentian Hills Upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility, including pipe repairs, replacement of the clarifier and aeration equipment. $1,164,468 $970,293 $812,409 Wingham Standpipe Replacement North Huron Replacement of the Wingham Standpipe. The work aims to increase water pressure in low pressure areas within the distribution system. $1,140,816 $950,585 $760,639 Evaluation and Expansion of Wastewater Storage Facilities St. Thomas Upgrades to the wastewater collection system will increase underground wastewater storage. The installation of in-line sewage flow meters and the rehabilitation of the sewage plant will better control wet flow and output during wet weather events. $1,112,820 $927,257 $741,973 Mary Street Water, Wastewater and Storm Sewer Replacement Project South Bruce Peninsula Replacement of 800 metres of 150 mm diameter wastewater main, the replacement of 725 metres of stormwater transmission piping as well as the replacement of 24 manholes, catch basins, and ditch inlets. $1,099,008 $915,748 $1,402,125 Replacement of the 400mm Madawaska River Water main Arnprior Replacement of the 400 mm water main that spans from the Arnprior Water Treatment Plant, across the Madawaska River, and to the elevated water storage tower. This will increase the reliability of the water distribution system, and reduce maintenance costs. $1,094,460 $911,959 $2,178,731 Englehart Water Supply Upgrade Englehart Expand the drinking water supply by adding a drilled well and rehabilitate two existing wells and install a standpipe to provide adequate water storage. The project will reduce the risk of low level conditions in the existing water system. $1,050,255 $875,125 $700,258 Rehabilitation of South River Watermains South River Replacement of approximately 2 kilometres of 4-inch cast iron watermains with 8-inch PVC piping, and the rehabilitation of the road surface. $1,049,760 $874,713 $699,927 Virginiatown Collection and Distribution Upgrades McGarry Replacement of nearly 650 metres of water main, 650 metres of sewer pipe, fire hydrants, valves, manholes. Three kilometres of sewer pipe will be assessed. This will improve the drinking and wastewater distribution and collection systems in Viriginiatown. $942,413 $785,266 $1,321,956 Reconstruction of Sanitary Sewers on George and Seymour Streets Amherstburg Reconstruction of the existing sanitary system along three streets in the town's historic core, including a new PCV sewer system that have a 100-year lifecycle, reducing potential for basement flooding, and groundwater and stormwater infiltration. $935,000 $779,089 $623,411 Audrey, Margaret, Jane, Clair and Sherk Sewer Separation Program Leamington Replacement of approximately 1.2 kilometres of combined sewers with separate storm and sanitary mains. Signage, curbing, and catch basins will also be replaced and the roadway will be upgraded. This will increase capacity at the sewage treatment plant. $868,860 $723,978 $579,312 Second Street and Bay Road Sanitary Sewer, Watermain, and Storm Drainage Reconstruction Moosonee Replacement of 575 metres of sanitary sewer and 7 manholes and 340 metres of watermain as well as installing 1,100 metres of roadside ditching, culverts, and adjusting stormwater inlets which will improve storm water drainage. $798,183 $665,086 $532,188 Glencoe Main Street Watermain Reconstruction Southwest Middlesex Replacement of the existing watermain with a new and wider pipe, the installation of 12 new fire hydrants, and replacement of the connections to private water service. This will prevent future drinking water advisories, increase water flow, and reduce maintenance costs. $781,440 $651,135 $521,025 5th Avenue - Sanitary and Storm System Reconstruction Cochrane Rehabilitation and replacement of 840 metres of sanitary sewer, constructing 240 metres of storm sewers, manholes and catch basins, and improvement of 330 metres of road and sidewalks. The work will help eliminate local flooding and reduce health and safety risks in the community. $768,720 $640,536 $512,544 Dungannon Drinking Water System Arsenic Treatment, Reservoir and Pump Station Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Addition of four new arsenic filters, two new interconnected reservoir tanks for treated water, a new septic system for arsenic treatment backwash water disposal, and new piping. This will reduce arsenic concentrations and add storage to the system. $409,776 $341,446 $384,199 Elk Lake James Street Stormwater Rehabilitation Township of James Installation of new 300mm diameter storm sewers, 200mm diameter subdrains and precast concrete catch basins on the upstream portion of Main and Elk Streets. This will reduce the risk of contamination to the river and property damage for residents. $338,244 $281,842 $225,524 Lemieux Street Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Mattice-Val Côté Replacement of the existing sanitary sewer with a wider pipe, connecting it to an existing manhole, installing heat cables, and flattening the slopes of the railway bed to stabilize the sanitary sewer with vibration and settlement monitoring. This will extend the life of the asset, increase capacity to treat wastewater and prevent raw sewage discharges. $204,303 $170,236 $136,219 Westport Pumping Station Modernization Westport Installation of a new pump with a control system, replacement of a back-up generator, and the addition of a grinder to break up solids and debris to safeguard downstream equipment. $167,500 $139,569 $111,681

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

