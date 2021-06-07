Canada and Ontario invest over $26 million to support regional community centres in partnership with Parry Sound and Huron East

PARRY SOUND, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Jamie McGarvey, Mayor of the Town of Parry Sound; and His Worship Bernie MacLellan, Mayor of the Municipality of Huron East, announced joint funding to improve access to regional recreational facilities that will promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

The Government of Canada is investing over $12.7 million for the construction of a new recreation facility in the Town of Parry Sound through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $10.6 million, and the seven municipalities in the West Parry Sound area are jointly contributing more than $8.5 million.

The conceptual design of this new facility features a 25 metre, multi-lane lap pool, and a warm water therapy/leisure pool. It will also include a gym, a fitness and conditioning centre and studio, an indoor walking track, various multi-purpose rooms, space for Indigenous programming, and inclusive change rooms. Once complete, residents of the West Parry Sound area will have better access to a modern and inclusive recreational facility.

In the Municipality of Huron East, the Government of Canada is investing over $1.9 million for the expansion and renovation of the Brussels, Morris and Grey Community Centre through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $1.5 million, and Huron East is contributing more than $1.2 million.

The existing facility will be expanded to include an enhanced fitness centre, kitchen facilities, auditorium and new dressing rooms that meet Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act requirements. With this funding, Huron East will also replace the aging facility roof. This project will help improve access to modern recreational infrastructure and better meet the needs of the municipality and surrounding communities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Community centres are at the heart of where people want to live, work and raise their families. Federal funding for two new recreational facilities in Parry Sound and Huron East will give these communities and surrounding areas access to modern, inclusive spaces for many years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"With over $12.1 million in combined provincial funding, the West Parry Sound Area Recreation and Culture Centre and the Brussels, Morris & Grey Community Centre are great examples of how we are working to support local communities and residents. Recreational infrastructure projects like these are so important to people and families. These facility upgrades allow for inclusive recreation and community events for all to enjoy."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"On behalf of my mayoral colleagues, chiefs, our councils, and the constituents we serve throughout West Parry Sound, I offer a very large thank you to our federal and provincial partners for today's historic announcement. This is the largest public investment that our communities have seen in almost two decades. By working together, we are creating healthier and more active communities with social and economic benefits that will endure for generations."

His Worship Jamie McGarvey, Mayor of the Town of Parry Sound

"A community centre/arena is the hub of community activity for municipalities in our area. On behalf of both the Municipality of Huron East and the Municipality of Morris-Turnberry, I want to express our gratitude to the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario for investing in the renovation/expansion of the Brussels, Morris and Grey Community Centre. The BMG facility located in the community of Brussels serves significant parts of two municipalities and is an excellent example of the cooperation of two local municipalities working with the residents of both municipalities to provide a multi-purpose facility serving the needs of the community. The assistance provided by both the federal and provincial governments will ensure that the BMG facility meets the needs of the community for many years to come."

His Worship Bernie MacLellan, Mayor of the Municipality of Huron East

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $13.9 billion in over 3,200 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,200 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

