Canada and Ontario invest more than $51.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario Français

Infrastructure Canada

Jun 29, 2021, 09:00 ET

REGION OF WATERLOO, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $51.2 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in  129 municipalities across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.

Details were provided by the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo; and His Worship Dave Jaworsky, Mayor of the City of Waterloo.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $40.9 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $10.2 million.

Funding will support the development of modern and accessible recreational spaces, and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities. Other investments include increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal infrastructure and community centres to provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.

Among the projects funded, improvements to the Sunnyside Long Term Care Home in the Region of Waterloo will ensure residents have a safe and healthy living space. Funding for this project includes the purchase of two new generators, upgrades to the HVAC system and exhaust fans to improve the air quality throughout the facility.

In the City of Waterloo, upgrades to pathways, parks and woodlots across the City will enhance active transportation infrastructure and improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. The wider asphalt multi-use-path along Laurelwood Drive, and the addition of 350 native trees across the City, will ensure residents and visitors enjoy and appreciate the outdoors, while being active, and connecting with nature.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 per cent of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100 per cent for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20 per cent of the eligible costs for projects across the province. 

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Canadians and disproportionately certain segments. As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, we will ensure residents across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario have access to safe and inclusive municipal infrastructure. By investing 80 cents on every dollar toward the important projects initiated by municipalities, the Government of Canada is responding to the immediate pressures and concerns of communities as a result of the pandemic. As we build back even better and consciously more inclusive, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. We are supporting local infrastructure projects in Southwestern, Midwestern, and Central Ontario that protect people's health and well-being, while contributing to the province's economic recovery this year and for many years to come."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Thank you to the federal and provincial governments for their investments in infrastructure across Waterloo Region. Infrastructure upgrades and investments are essential for Region of Waterloo residents to access critical services. The replacement of the generator at Sunnyside Long Term Care Home will benefit residents and staff for years to come."

Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo

"My thanks to the federal and provincial governments for supporting these projects, particularly because they directly enhance the quality of life in our great city. The installation of an elevator into the historic Button Factory will ensure this popular community arts centre is accessible to even more people. As one of the first 50 cities designated Age-Friendly by the World Health Organization, this investment will be well received and will be utilized by many Waterloo residents. The planting of 350 native trees across the city adds to the beautiful tree-canopy of the community, and a new multi use path in west Waterloo will complete a major link in the city's active transportation network, encouraging carbon-free transportation."

His Worship Dave Jaworsky, Mayor of the City of Waterloo

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.
  • To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
  • The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.
  • Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects.
  • Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.
  • The Government of Canada has invested over $14 billion in more than 3,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.
  • For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.

Backgrounder - Canada and Ontario invest more than $51.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support 129 towns, cities, and municipalities throughout Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $40.9 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $10.2 million to the projects.

This funding will support the development of modern and accessible recreational options, and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities. Additional investments will support increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal infrastructure and community centres to provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across the Kitchener-Waterloo Region.

Funding recipients:

Municipality

Federal Contribution

Provincial Contribution

Adelaide-Metcalfe, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Adjala-Tosorontio, Township of

$76,000

$19,000

Amaranth, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Amherstburg, Town of

$160,000

$40,000

Arran-Elderslie, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Aylmer, Town of

$85,721

$21,430

Baldwin, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Barrie, City of

$2,388,442

$597,111

Bayham, Municipality of

$85,758

$21,440

Blandford-Blenheim, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Bluewater, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

Brant County, County of

$187,200

$46,800

Brantford, City of

$523,940

$130,985

Brockton, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

Brooke-Alvinston, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

Cambridge, City of

$492,611

$123,153

Central Elgin, Municipality of

$226,400

$56,600

Central Huron, Municipality of

$104,303

$26,076

Centre Wellington, Township of

$259,539

$64,885

Chatham-Kent, Municipality of

$959,758

$239,940

Chatsworth, Township of

$64,000

$16,000

Collingwood, Town of

$348,280

$87,070

Dawn-Euphemia, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Dutton/Dunwich, Municipality of

$269,172

$67,293

East Garafraxa, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Enniskillen, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Erin, Town of

$80,000

$20,000

Essex, Town of

$280,331

$70,083

Fort Erie, Town of

$243,312

$60,828

Georgian Bluffs, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Grey Highlands, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

Grey, County of

$201,180

$50,295

Grimsby, Town of

$348,772

$87,193

Guelph, City of

$756,129

$189,032

Guelph/Eramosa, Township of

$99,050

$24,763

Haldimand, County of

$520,000

$130,000

Hanover, Town of

$99,870

$24,968

Howick, Township of

$79,752

$19,938

Huron East, Municipality of

$90,333

$22,583

Huron, County of

$219,824

$54,956

Huron-Kinloss, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Ingersoll, Town of

$80,000

$20,000

Innisfil, Town of

$216,000

$54,000

Johnson, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Kincardine, Municipality of

$201,392

$50,348

Kingsville, Town of

$316,325

$79,081

Kitchener, City of

$4,473,449

$1,118,362

Lakeshore, Town of

$383,200

$95,800

Lambton Shores, Municipality of

$292,616

$73,154

Lambton, County of

$320,800

$80,200

LaSalle, Town of

$250,851

$62,713

Leamington, Municipality of

$376,830

$94,208

Lincoln, Town of

$139,184

$34,796

London, City of

$4,416,638

$1,104,160

Lucan Biddulph, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Malahide, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Mapleton, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Meaford, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

Melancthon, Township of

$73,600

$18,400

Middlesex Centre, Municipality of

$452,623

$113,156

Midland, Town of

$229,060

$57,265

Minto, Town of

$107,200

$26,800

Mono, Town of

$80,000

$20,000

Mulmur, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

New Tecumseth, Town of

$393,116

$98,279

Niagara Falls, City of

$1,658,782

$414,696

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Town of

$223,571

$55,893

Norfolk, County of

$523,200

$130,800

North Huron, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

North Middlesex, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

North Perth, Municipality of

$134,180

$33,545

Northern Bruce Peninsula, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

Norwich, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Oil Springs, Village of

$80,000

$20,000

Orangeville, Town of

$252,683

$63,171

Owen Sound, City of

$348,614

$87,154

Oxford, County of

$204,000

$51,000

Pelee, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Pelham, Town of

$89,864

$22,466

Penetanguishene, Town of

$210,000

$52,500

Perry, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Perth East, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Perth South, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Petrolia, Town of

$92,480

$23,120

Plympton-Wyoming, Town of

$80,000

$20,000

Point Edward, Village of

$80,000

$20,000

Port Colborne, City of

$170,400

$42,600

Puslinch, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Sarnia, City of

$591,200

$147,800

Saugeen Shores, Town of

$356,519

$89,130

Shelburne, Town of

$87,349

$21,837

South Bruce Peninsula, Town of

$80,000

$20,000

South Bruce, Municipality of

$87,200

$21,800

South Huron, Municipality of

$140,000

$35,000

Southgate, Township of

$79,200

$19,800

Southwest Middlesex, Municipality of

$99,479

$24,870

Southwold, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Springwater, Township of

$122,017

$30,504

St. Catharines, City of

$1,104,749

$276,187

St. Clair, Township of

$308,497

$77,124

St. Joseph, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

St. Marys, Town of

$101,357

$25,339

St. Thomas, City of

$492,296

$123,074

Stratford, City of

$406,578

$101,645

Strathroy-Caradoc, Township of

$176,878

$44,220

Tay, Township of

$141,852

$35,463

Tecumseh, Town of

$274,085

$68,521

Thames Centre, Municipality of

$119,800

$29,950

Thorold, City of

$336,000

$84,000

Tillsonburg, Town of

$80,000

$20,000

Tiny, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Wainfleet, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Warwick, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Wasaga Beach, Town of

$289,252

$72,313

Waterloo, City of

$829,334

$207,334

Welland, City of

$1,022,251

$255,563

Wellesley, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Wellington North, Township of

$159,616

$39,904

Wellington, County of

$456,023

$114,006

West Elgin, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

West Grey, Municipality of

$80,000

$20,000

West Lincoln, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

West Perth, Municipality of

$128,099

$32,025

Wilmot, Township of

$179,174

$44,794

Windsor, City of

$2,563,445

$640,861

Woodstock, City of

$535,904

$133,976

Woolwich, Township of

$223,200

$55,800

Zorra, Township of

$80,000

$20,000

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html 

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html 

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html#1 

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map 

Ontario Builds Project Map
https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario 

Web: Infrastructure Canada

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Infrastructure Canada