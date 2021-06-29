REGION OF WATERLOO, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $51.2 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 129 municipalities across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.

Details were provided by the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo; and His Worship Dave Jaworsky, Mayor of the City of Waterloo.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $40.9 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $10.2 million.

Funding will support the development of modern and accessible recreational spaces, and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities. Other investments include increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal infrastructure and community centres to provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.

Among the projects funded, improvements to the Sunnyside Long Term Care Home in the Region of Waterloo will ensure residents have a safe and healthy living space. Funding for this project includes the purchase of two new generators, upgrades to the HVAC system and exhaust fans to improve the air quality throughout the facility.

In the City of Waterloo, upgrades to pathways, parks and woodlots across the City will enhance active transportation infrastructure and improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. The wider asphalt multi-use-path along Laurelwood Drive, and the addition of 350 native trees across the City, will ensure residents and visitors enjoy and appreciate the outdoors, while being active, and connecting with nature.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 per cent of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100 per cent for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20 per cent of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Canadians and disproportionately certain segments. As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, we will ensure residents across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario have access to safe and inclusive municipal infrastructure. By investing 80 cents on every dollar toward the important projects initiated by municipalities, the Government of Canada is responding to the immediate pressures and concerns of communities as a result of the pandemic. As we build back even better and consciously more inclusive, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. We are supporting local infrastructure projects in Southwestern, Midwestern, and Central Ontario that protect people's health and well-being, while contributing to the province's economic recovery this year and for many years to come."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Thank you to the federal and provincial governments for their investments in infrastructure across Waterloo Region. Infrastructure upgrades and investments are essential for Region of Waterloo residents to access critical services. The replacement of the generator at Sunnyside Long Term Care Home will benefit residents and staff for years to come."

Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo

"My thanks to the federal and provincial governments for supporting these projects, particularly because they directly enhance the quality of life in our great city. The installation of an elevator into the historic Button Factory will ensure this popular community arts centre is accessible to even more people. As one of the first 50 cities designated Age-Friendly by the World Health Organization, this investment will be well received and will be utilized by many Waterloo residents. The planting of 350 native trees across the city adds to the beautiful tree-canopy of the community, and a new multi use path in west Waterloo will complete a major link in the city's active transportation network, encouraging carbon-free transportation."

His Worship Dave Jaworsky, Mayor of the City of Waterloo

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. is investing in this program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada has invested over $14 billion in more than 3,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in more than 3,600 infrastructure projects across under the plan. For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.

Backgrounder - Canada and Ontario invest more than $51.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario



Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support 129 towns, cities, and municipalities throughout Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $40.9 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $10.2 million to the projects.

This funding will support the development of modern and accessible recreational options, and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities. Additional investments will support increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal infrastructure and community centres to provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across the Kitchener-Waterloo Region.

Funding recipients:

Municipality Federal Contribution Provincial Contribution Adelaide-Metcalfe, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Adjala-Tosorontio, Township of $76,000 $19,000 Amaranth, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Amherstburg, Town of $160,000 $40,000 Arran-Elderslie, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Aylmer, Town of $85,721 $21,430 Baldwin, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Barrie, City of $2,388,442 $597,111 Bayham, Municipality of $85,758 $21,440 Blandford-Blenheim, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Bluewater, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 Brant County, County of $187,200 $46,800 Brantford, City of $523,940 $130,985 Brockton, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 Brooke-Alvinston, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 Cambridge, City of $492,611 $123,153 Central Elgin, Municipality of $226,400 $56,600 Central Huron, Municipality of $104,303 $26,076 Centre Wellington, Township of $259,539 $64,885 Chatham-Kent, Municipality of $959,758 $239,940 Chatsworth, Township of $64,000 $16,000 Collingwood, Town of $348,280 $87,070 Dawn-Euphemia, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Dutton/Dunwich, Municipality of $269,172 $67,293 East Garafraxa, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Enniskillen, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Erin, Town of $80,000 $20,000 Essex, Town of $280,331 $70,083 Fort Erie, Town of $243,312 $60,828 Georgian Bluffs, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Grey Highlands, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 Grey, County of $201,180 $50,295 Grimsby, Town of $348,772 $87,193 Guelph, City of $756,129 $189,032 Guelph/Eramosa, Township of $99,050 $24,763 Haldimand, County of $520,000 $130,000 Hanover, Town of $99,870 $24,968 Howick, Township of $79,752 $19,938 Huron East, Municipality of $90,333 $22,583 Huron, County of $219,824 $54,956 Huron-Kinloss, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Ingersoll, Town of $80,000 $20,000 Innisfil, Town of $216,000 $54,000 Johnson, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Kincardine, Municipality of $201,392 $50,348 Kingsville, Town of $316,325 $79,081 Kitchener, City of $4,473,449 $1,118,362 Lakeshore, Town of $383,200 $95,800 Lambton Shores, Municipality of $292,616 $73,154 Lambton, County of $320,800 $80,200 LaSalle, Town of $250,851 $62,713 Leamington, Municipality of $376,830 $94,208 Lincoln, Town of $139,184 $34,796 London, City of $4,416,638 $1,104,160 Lucan Biddulph, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Malahide, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Mapleton, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Meaford, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 Melancthon, Township of $73,600 $18,400 Middlesex Centre, Municipality of $452,623 $113,156 Midland, Town of $229,060 $57,265 Minto, Town of $107,200 $26,800 Mono, Town of $80,000 $20,000 Mulmur, Township of $80,000 $20,000 New Tecumseth, Town of $393,116 $98,279 Niagara Falls, City of $1,658,782 $414,696 Niagara-on-the-Lake, Town of $223,571 $55,893 Norfolk, County of $523,200 $130,800 North Huron, Township of $80,000 $20,000 North Middlesex, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 North Perth, Municipality of $134,180 $33,545 Northern Bruce Peninsula, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 Norwich, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Oil Springs, Village of $80,000 $20,000 Orangeville, Town of $252,683 $63,171 Owen Sound, City of $348,614 $87,154 Oxford, County of $204,000 $51,000 Pelee, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Pelham, Town of $89,864 $22,466 Penetanguishene, Town of $210,000 $52,500 Perry, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Perth East, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Perth South, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Petrolia, Town of $92,480 $23,120 Plympton-Wyoming, Town of $80,000 $20,000 Point Edward, Village of $80,000 $20,000 Port Colborne, City of $170,400 $42,600 Puslinch, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Sarnia, City of $591,200 $147,800 Saugeen Shores, Town of $356,519 $89,130 Shelburne, Town of $87,349 $21,837 South Bruce Peninsula, Town of $80,000 $20,000 South Bruce, Municipality of $87,200 $21,800 South Huron, Municipality of $140,000 $35,000 Southgate, Township of $79,200 $19,800 Southwest Middlesex, Municipality of $99,479 $24,870 Southwold, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Springwater, Township of $122,017 $30,504 St. Catharines, City of $1,104,749 $276,187 St. Clair, Township of $308,497 $77,124 St. Joseph, Township of $80,000 $20,000 St. Marys, Town of $101,357 $25,339 St. Thomas, City of $492,296 $123,074 Stratford, City of $406,578 $101,645 Strathroy-Caradoc, Township of $176,878 $44,220 Tay, Township of $141,852 $35,463 Tecumseh, Town of $274,085 $68,521 Thames Centre, Municipality of $119,800 $29,950 Thorold, City of $336,000 $84,000 Tillsonburg, Town of $80,000 $20,000 Tiny, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Wainfleet, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Warwick, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Wasaga Beach, Town of $289,252 $72,313 Waterloo, City of $829,334 $207,334 Welland, City of $1,022,251 $255,563 Wellesley, Township of $80,000 $20,000 Wellington North, Township of $159,616 $39,904 Wellington, County of $456,023 $114,006 West Elgin, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 West Grey, Municipality of $80,000 $20,000 West Lincoln, Township of $80,000 $20,000 West Perth, Municipality of $128,099 $32,025 Wilmot, Township of $179,174 $44,794 Windsor, City of $2,563,445 $640,861 Woodstock, City of $535,904 $133,976 Woolwich, Township of $223,200 $55,800 Zorra, Township of $80,000 $20,000

