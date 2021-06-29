Canada and Ontario invest more than $51.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario Français
Jun 29, 2021, 09:00 ET
REGION OF WATERLOO, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $51.2 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 129 municipalities across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.
Details were provided by the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo; and His Worship Dave Jaworsky, Mayor of the City of Waterloo.
Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.
That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $40.9 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $10.2 million.
Funding will support the development of modern and accessible recreational spaces, and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities. Other investments include increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal infrastructure and community centres to provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.
Among the projects funded, improvements to the Sunnyside Long Term Care Home in the Region of Waterloo will ensure residents have a safe and healthy living space. Funding for this project includes the purchase of two new generators, upgrades to the HVAC system and exhaust fans to improve the air quality throughout the facility.
In the City of Waterloo, upgrades to pathways, parks and woodlots across the City will enhance active transportation infrastructure and improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. The wider asphalt multi-use-path along Laurelwood Drive, and the addition of 350 native trees across the City, will ensure residents and visitors enjoy and appreciate the outdoors, while being active, and connecting with nature.
The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 per cent of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100 per cent for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20 per cent of the eligible costs for projects across the province.
Quotes
"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Canadians and disproportionately certain segments. As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, we will ensure residents across Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario have access to safe and inclusive municipal infrastructure. By investing 80 cents on every dollar toward the important projects initiated by municipalities, the Government of Canada is responding to the immediate pressures and concerns of communities as a result of the pandemic. As we build back even better and consciously more inclusive, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."
The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. We are supporting local infrastructure projects in Southwestern, Midwestern, and Central Ontario that protect people's health and well-being, while contributing to the province's economic recovery this year and for many years to come."
Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure
"Thank you to the federal and provincial governments for their investments in infrastructure across Waterloo Region. Infrastructure upgrades and investments are essential for Region of Waterloo residents to access critical services. The replacement of the generator at Sunnyside Long Term Care Home will benefit residents and staff for years to come."
Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo
"My thanks to the federal and provincial governments for supporting these projects, particularly because they directly enhance the quality of life in our great city. The installation of an elevator into the historic Button Factory will ensure this popular community arts centre is accessible to even more people. As one of the first 50 cities designated Age-Friendly by the World Health Organization, this investment will be well received and will be utilized by many Waterloo residents. The planting of 350 native trees across the city adds to the beautiful tree-canopy of the community, and a new multi use path in west Waterloo will complete a major link in the city's active transportation network, encouraging carbon-free transportation."
His Worship Dave Jaworsky, Mayor of the City of Waterloo
Quick facts
- Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.
- To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
- The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.
- Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects.
- Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.
- The Government of Canada has invested over $14 billion in more than 3,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.
- For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.
Backgrounder - Canada and Ontario invest more than $51.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario
Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support 129 towns, cities, and municipalities throughout Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $40.9 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $10.2 million to the projects.
This funding will support the development of modern and accessible recreational options, and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities. Additional investments will support increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal infrastructure and community centres to provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across the Kitchener-Waterloo Region.
Funding recipients:
|
Municipality
|
Federal Contribution
|
Provincial Contribution
|
Adelaide-Metcalfe, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Adjala-Tosorontio, Township of
|
$76,000
|
$19,000
|
Amaranth, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Amherstburg, Town of
|
$160,000
|
$40,000
|
Arran-Elderslie, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Aylmer, Town of
|
$85,721
|
$21,430
|
Baldwin, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Barrie, City of
|
$2,388,442
|
$597,111
|
Bayham, Municipality of
|
$85,758
|
$21,440
|
Blandford-Blenheim, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Bluewater, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Brant County, County of
|
$187,200
|
$46,800
|
Brantford, City of
|
$523,940
|
$130,985
|
Brockton, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Brooke-Alvinston, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Cambridge, City of
|
$492,611
|
$123,153
|
Central Elgin, Municipality of
|
$226,400
|
$56,600
|
Central Huron, Municipality of
|
$104,303
|
$26,076
|
Centre Wellington, Township of
|
$259,539
|
$64,885
|
Chatham-Kent, Municipality of
|
$959,758
|
$239,940
|
Chatsworth, Township of
|
$64,000
|
$16,000
|
Collingwood, Town of
|
$348,280
|
$87,070
|
Dawn-Euphemia, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Dutton/Dunwich, Municipality of
|
$269,172
|
$67,293
|
East Garafraxa, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Enniskillen, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Erin, Town of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Essex, Town of
|
$280,331
|
$70,083
|
Fort Erie, Town of
|
$243,312
|
$60,828
|
Georgian Bluffs, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Grey Highlands, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Grey, County of
|
$201,180
|
$50,295
|
Grimsby, Town of
|
$348,772
|
$87,193
|
Guelph, City of
|
$756,129
|
$189,032
|
Guelph/Eramosa, Township of
|
$99,050
|
$24,763
|
Haldimand, County of
|
$520,000
|
$130,000
|
Hanover, Town of
|
$99,870
|
$24,968
|
Howick, Township of
|
$79,752
|
$19,938
|
Huron East, Municipality of
|
$90,333
|
$22,583
|
Huron, County of
|
$219,824
|
$54,956
|
Huron-Kinloss, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Ingersoll, Town of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Innisfil, Town of
|
$216,000
|
$54,000
|
Johnson, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Kincardine, Municipality of
|
$201,392
|
$50,348
|
Kingsville, Town of
|
$316,325
|
$79,081
|
Kitchener, City of
|
$4,473,449
|
$1,118,362
|
Lakeshore, Town of
|
$383,200
|
$95,800
|
Lambton Shores, Municipality of
|
$292,616
|
$73,154
|
Lambton, County of
|
$320,800
|
$80,200
|
LaSalle, Town of
|
$250,851
|
$62,713
|
Leamington, Municipality of
|
$376,830
|
$94,208
|
Lincoln, Town of
|
$139,184
|
$34,796
|
London, City of
|
$4,416,638
|
$1,104,160
|
Lucan Biddulph, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Malahide, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Mapleton, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Meaford, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Melancthon, Township of
|
$73,600
|
$18,400
|
Middlesex Centre, Municipality of
|
$452,623
|
$113,156
|
Midland, Town of
|
$229,060
|
$57,265
|
Minto, Town of
|
$107,200
|
$26,800
|
Mono, Town of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Mulmur, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
New Tecumseth, Town of
|
$393,116
|
$98,279
|
Niagara Falls, City of
|
$1,658,782
|
$414,696
|
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Town of
|
$223,571
|
$55,893
|
Norfolk, County of
|
$523,200
|
$130,800
|
North Huron, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
North Middlesex, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
North Perth, Municipality of
|
$134,180
|
$33,545
|
Northern Bruce Peninsula, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Norwich, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Oil Springs, Village of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Orangeville, Town of
|
$252,683
|
$63,171
|
Owen Sound, City of
|
$348,614
|
$87,154
|
Oxford, County of
|
$204,000
|
$51,000
|
Pelee, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Pelham, Town of
|
$89,864
|
$22,466
|
Penetanguishene, Town of
|
$210,000
|
$52,500
|
Perry, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Perth East, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Perth South, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Petrolia, Town of
|
$92,480
|
$23,120
|
Plympton-Wyoming, Town of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Point Edward, Village of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Port Colborne, City of
|
$170,400
|
$42,600
|
Puslinch, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Sarnia, City of
|
$591,200
|
$147,800
|
Saugeen Shores, Town of
|
$356,519
|
$89,130
|
Shelburne, Town of
|
$87,349
|
$21,837
|
South Bruce Peninsula, Town of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
South Bruce, Municipality of
|
$87,200
|
$21,800
|
South Huron, Municipality of
|
$140,000
|
$35,000
|
Southgate, Township of
|
$79,200
|
$19,800
|
Southwest Middlesex, Municipality of
|
$99,479
|
$24,870
|
Southwold, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Springwater, Township of
|
$122,017
|
$30,504
|
St. Catharines, City of
|
$1,104,749
|
$276,187
|
St. Clair, Township of
|
$308,497
|
$77,124
|
St. Joseph, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
St. Marys, Town of
|
$101,357
|
$25,339
|
St. Thomas, City of
|
$492,296
|
$123,074
|
Stratford, City of
|
$406,578
|
$101,645
|
Strathroy-Caradoc, Township of
|
$176,878
|
$44,220
|
Tay, Township of
|
$141,852
|
$35,463
|
Tecumseh, Town of
|
$274,085
|
$68,521
|
Thames Centre, Municipality of
|
$119,800
|
$29,950
|
Thorold, City of
|
$336,000
|
$84,000
|
Tillsonburg, Town of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Tiny, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Wainfleet, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Warwick, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Wasaga Beach, Town of
|
$289,252
|
$72,313
|
Waterloo, City of
|
$829,334
|
$207,334
|
Welland, City of
|
$1,022,251
|
$255,563
|
Wellesley, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Wellington North, Township of
|
$159,616
|
$39,904
|
Wellington, County of
|
$456,023
|
$114,006
|
West Elgin, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
West Grey, Municipality of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
West Lincoln, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
West Perth, Municipality of
|
$128,099
|
$32,025
|
Wilmot, Township of
|
$179,174
|
$44,794
|
Windsor, City of
|
$2,563,445
|
$640,861
|
Woodstock, City of
|
$535,904
|
$133,976
|
Woolwich, Township of
|
$223,200
|
$55,800
|
Zorra, Township of
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
Web: Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 873-355-9576, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Stu Gooden, Communications Specialist, Region of Waterloo, [email protected]; Tony Iavarone, Director, Communications, City of Waterloo, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]
